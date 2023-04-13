Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Palfinger AG
  News
  Summary
    PAL   AT0000758305

PALFINGER AG

(PAL)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35:27 2023-04-13 am EDT
28.45 EUR   -0.18%
PALFINGER AG: Firm forecast of revenue and earnings for the full year 2023 and Q1 2023

04/13/2023 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Forecast
PALFINGER AG: Firm forecast of revenue and earnings for the full year 2023 and Q1 2023

13-Apr-2023 / 21:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PALFINGER AG / Firm forecast of revenue and earnings
for the full year 2023 and Q1 2023


Bergheim, Austria, April 13, 2023

Based on the preliminary result for the first quarter of 2023, PALFINGER AG expects revenues of more than EUR 2.4 billion (2022: EUR 2.2 billion) and is aiming for an EBIT of EUR 200 million (2022: EUR 150.4 million) for the full year 2023. Revenue in Q1 2023 will amount to around EUR 590 million (Q1 2022: EUR 485.6 million), with EBIT around EUR 49 million (Q1 2022: EUR 30.4 million).

As planned, the final figures for Q1 2023 will be published on April 28, 2023.





+++

For further information please contact:
Hannes Roither | Group spokesperson | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com

 


End of Inside Information

13-Apr-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
5020 Salzburg
Austria
Phone: +43 (0)662/2281-81101
Fax: +43 (0)662/2281-81070
E-mail: ir@palfinger.com
Internet: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1607327

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1607327  13-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1607327&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 341 M 2 570 M 2 570 M
Net income 2023 92,0 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2023 581 M 638 M 638 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 3,01%
Capitalization 989 M 1 093 M 1 086 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 10 608
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart PALFINGER AG
Duration : Period :
Palfinger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALFINGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 28,50 €
Average target price 36,33 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Klauser Chief Executive Officer
Felix Strohbichler Head-Legal Department
Hubert Palfinger Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Paul Zehnder Chief Operating Officer
Alois Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PALFINGER AG20.51%1 088
PACCAR, INC.9.29%37 681
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.06%26 953
KOMATSU LTD.13.04%23 088
EPIROC AB (PUBL)7.72%22 791
EXOR N.V.12.21%19 364
