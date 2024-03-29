PALFINGER AG: Outstanding 1st quarter 2024 / Earnings forecast for 2024 as a whole significantly lower than record year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Bergheim, Austria, March 29, 2024
At today’s adjustment meeting of global production capacities and procurement volumes, PALFINGER’s management decided to reduce production levels due to continuing low order intake in the core region EMEA. As a result of this decision, a slight drop in revenue is expected for 2024 as a whole compared to 2023, as is EBIT 20 percent below that of record year 2023 (EBIT 210.2 million).
Due to the high volume of billing in the last days of March 2024, PALFINGER’s management expects earnings for Q1/2024 significantly higher than the same period of the previous year (EBIT Q1/2023: EUR 48.9 million).
