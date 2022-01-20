EQS-Ad-hoc: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

PALFINGER AG: Profit Warning for Q1 and First Half of 2022



20-Jan-2022 / 19:33 CET/CEST

PALFINGER AG / Profit Warning for Q1 and First Half of 2022



Based on a current forecast, an EBIT is emerging for the first quarter and for the first half of 2022 that is significantly below the previous year's EBIT due to massive cost increases and an unstable supply chain. The price increases that have already been communicated to the market have a heavily delayed affect due to the high order backlog and as a consequence are unable to adequately compensate for the cost increases in the first half of 2022. For the second half of 2022, PALFINGER expects further price increases to take effect and to compensate for the decline in EBIT during the first half of 2022. This should ensure that the earnings level of the successful fiscal year 2021 is reached again.



