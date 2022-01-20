Log in
    PAL   AT0000758305

PALFINGER AG

(PAL)
01/20/2022 | 01:35pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
PALFINGER AG: Profit Warning for Q1 and First Half of 2022

20-Jan-2022 / 19:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PALFINGER AG / Profit Warning for Q1 and First Half of 2022

Based on a current forecast, an EBIT is emerging for the first quarter and for the first half of 2022 that is significantly below the previous year's EBIT due to massive cost increases and an unstable supply chain. The price increases that have already been communicated to the market have a heavily delayed affect due to the high order backlog and as a consequence are unable to adequately compensate for the cost increases in the first half of 2022. For the second half of 2022, PALFINGER expects further price increases to take effect and to compensate for the decline in EBIT during the first half of 2022. This should ensure that the earnings level of the successful fiscal year 2021 is reached again. 

For further information please contact: 
Hannes Roither | Company Spokesperson | PALFINGER AG 
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com
 

20-Jan-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
5020 Salzburg
Austria
Phone: +43 (0)662/2281-81101
Fax: +43 (0)662/2281-81070
E-mail: ir@palfinger.com
Internet: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1271125

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1271125  20-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1271125&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
