    PAL   AT0000758305

PALFINGER AG

(PAL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/30 02:06:41 am
36.925 EUR   -0.20%
PALFINGER: Custom Model for the Eurotunnel

08/30/2021 | 02:12am EDT
High voltage under the English Channel

The rail link between London and Paris is used by 20 million passengers a year. To carry them, 270 trains cover the distance every day, departing every three minutes at peak times. Now the tunnel is also helping to supply power to Europe. 27 years after it was opened, a high-voltage direct current power cable is being installed in the Channel Tunnel to allow an exchange of electricity between Great Britain and France. A risk assessment carried out by Eurotunnel found that the power line was most likely to be damaged by a crane or an access platform during routine maintenance work. GOS and PALFINGER Railway were given the task of finding a way of ruling out this risk.

Successful partnership

The two companies have worked on numerous projects as partners for many years. Their excellent cooperation proved particularly valuable in COVID year 2020. Fixed deadlines and virtual acceptances coupled with great flexibility and a strong focus on solutions enabled PALFINGER to meet Eurotunnel's expectations.

Tailor-made and perfectly engineered

For work in conditions such as these, horizontal and vertical movement limiting devices that meet PLd (Performance Level d) in line with the EN 13849 safety-related standard are indispensable for specialized railway cranes and platforms. The new PA1500 scissor lifts, developed as a custom-made small series, meet these requirements. The platform has a safe working load of 1.5 tons and can work at an inclination of 10° when fully laden. The basket is six meters long, and the width is adjustable from 2.9 to 4.5 meters, giving a maximum working space of nearly 30 m². The platform's modular construction means it can be used on a wide variety of vehicles. By engaging synchronous operation mode, every movement of two scissor lift platforms mounted one behind the other can be controlled simultaneously using a remote control. 'The scissor lifts are impressive,' comments Carl Jones, director of rail engineering at GOS. 'The tremendous engineering quality of the details sets PALFINGER apart.'

Partnership and trust

Apart from the PA1500 platforms, the order also includes two PKR 800 railway cranes, six PR 220 cranes incl. BB 29 and BB 49 baskets, two PA 200 platforms and other equipment. 'GOS knows that we deliver top quality, always focus on solutions and adapt our work to each customer's requirements,' says Christian Prantl, Head of Sales PALFINGER Railway. 'A strong partnership and deep mutual trust are the key elements in this project's success.'

To the press release

Disclaimer

Palfinger AG published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 777 M 2 098 M 2 098 M
Net income 2021 91,5 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2021 422 M 498 M 498 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 1 391 M 1 640 M 1 642 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 11 653
Free-Float 35,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 37,00 €
Average target price 41,75 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Klauser Chief Executive Officer
Felix Strohbichler Chief Financial Officer
Hubert Palfinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Zehnder Chief Operating Officer
Alois Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PALFINGER AG42.86%1 640
PACCAR, INC.-4.67%28 555
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION13.06%26 154
EPIROC AB (PUBL)158.60%25 800
KUBOTA CORPORATION-1.82%24 287
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.30.92%22 765