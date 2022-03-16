PALFINGER: Excellent regional food

Well-Being and Good Food

"The health and well-being of our employees is our priority every day," says PALFINGER CEO Andreas Klauser, adding: "With our voluntary award, we show true transparency regarding the origin of the food and guarantee they are high quality regional products that have only been transported short distances and freshly prepared. To achieve this, we rely on close cooperation with our regional suppliers. PALFINGER has been promoting local value creation and strong regional partnerships for decades."



Regional Origin for the Best Quality

"It's great to see that a globally active company like PALFINGER also relies on regional products from local farms when catering for its employees in Köstendorf. It shows very clearly that globalization and regionality can go hand in hand - we just need to know in which areas one or the other is the right way to go. In times of rising energy and transport costs, we must also set ourselves the goal of achieving a certain level of regional food sovereignty - a high level of self-sufficiency with local products. The short transport routes and the highest quality products guarantee employees to get fresh and healthy food on their plates. Powered by local food - an additional contribution to the successful company in maintaining its leading position on the global market," says Regional Minister of Agriculture Dr. Josef Schwaiger.



Full Transparency

The "SalzburgerLand Certificate of Origin" award complements the "Good to Know" certificate with more than 260 producers and 1.500 products. The project guarantees that the origin of the food can be traced. The ingredients for the freshly cooked food at the PALFINGER company restaurant in Köstendorf, for example, comes from proven and trusted partners such as Eisl from Wals, Wanderhuhn from Köstendorf, as well as Eiswerk and Salzburg Milch, both of which are based in Bergheim.