With the opening of the Himberg site, PALFINGER is even closer to its customers. Around 5,000 service centers worldwide guarantee outstanding service for PALFINGER products. Regular maintenance, in turn, ensures an extended product lifetime and maximum safety during operation. At the opening event on June 6 in Himberg, visitors were able to experience the PALFINGER access platforms up close.

With the new Himberg site, PALFINGER is further expanding the availability of services . Since December 2023, access platforms and tail lifts have been inspected, maintained and repaired in Himberg near Vienna. The new subsidiary has now been officially opened. Around 100 customers and partners participated and were able to try out seven different models of access platforms for themselves.