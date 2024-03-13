"As a provider of complete solutions, PALFINGER is constantly driving forward its own market positioning. We want to be as close to the customer as possible. That is why we are increasing our presence in regions such as Australia to focus even better on the specific needs of our local customers and partners. With more than 25 brands, we are uniquely positioned as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) providing multi-brand-service with extensive know-how and expertise in that region. By opening the new office in Perth, we are expanding our partnerships in Australia and further strengthening our position in the market," says Gerhard Sturm, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Service at PALFINGER.



New site for premium service

Australia's strong economy provides a favorable environment for investments in the offshore, oil & gas, and cruise industries. In addition, Australia's geographic location offers strategic advantages because it is close to major maritime trade routes linking Asia with the rest of the world. PALFINGER chose Perth as the location for the new office due to the presence of major companies in the offshore, oil & gas industry in the region. As the demand for an OEM of lifesaving appliances in the region was so high, PALFINGER has specialized in this product group at the new office.

Moreover, PALFINGER will be able to cater to its customers' specific needs and offer the highest level of service quality, both of which are at the core of the company's activities. In the future, customer inquiries will be processed even faster and, as a multi-service provider, PALFINGER will be able to respond to them even more efficiently. Furthermore, the new site is aligned with PALFINGER's goal of unlocking significant future potential as a key supplier for the regional offshore wind industry. The company's strong commitment to excellence ensures that it will continue to thrive in this vibrant region.

At this year's AOG Energy Exhibition from March 13-15 in Perth, PALFINGER will be connecting and exchanging with major industry players about the future of the dynamic energy sector.