Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Palfinger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAL   AT0000758305

PALFINGER AG

(PAL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Wiener Boerse - 11/25 11:35:03 am
35.85 EUR   +1.70%
01:30pPALFINGER : Successful Market Exploration in Dubai
PU
11/23PALFINGER : Premium Presentation in Dubai
PU
11/22PALFINGER : Expansion in the Rhine-Ruhr Region
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PALFINGER: Successful Market Exploration in Dubai

11/25/2021 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABOUT PALFINGER AG

The international mechanical engineering firm of PALFINGER is the global leader for innovative crane and lifting solutions. With more than 11,600 employees, 34 manufacturing sites and a worldwide network of dealerships and maintenance centers at over 5,000 locations, PALFINGER is always close to the customer.

As the leader in its engineering field, the company aims to ensure its partners' business success in the long term by providing solutions and products that remain economically and ecologically viable in the future. Its broad product and model portfolio allows PALFINGER to take digitalization and the deployment of artificial intelligence to new levels.

As a global company with strong roots in its home region, PALFINGER is convinced that thinking and acting in the interests of sustainability play a vital role in successful business operations. This is why the company assumes social, ecological and economic responsibility along the entire value chain.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and in 2020 achieved revenue of EUR 1.53 billion.

QUERIES TO

Katja Pötsch | Head of Public Relations | PALFINGER AG
M +43 664 889 69 065 | k.poetsch@palfinger.com

Disclaimer

Palfinger AG published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 18:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PALFINGER AG
01:30pPALFINGER : Successful Market Exploration in Dubai
PU
11/23PALFINGER : Premium Presentation in Dubai
PU
11/22PALFINGER : Expansion in the Rhine-Ruhr Region
PU
11/22Palfinger AG acquired TSK Kran und Wechselsysteme GmbH and TSR Lacktechnik GmbH.
CI
10/29PALFINGER Q1-Q3 2021 : On Target for New Record Year
PU
10/29Presentation on the First Three Quarters of 2021 1,04 MB Download
PU
09/01Three stocks with incredibly wide moats
08/30PALFINGER SUPPLIES A TAILOR-MADE SOL : the PA1500 Scissor Lift Platform
CI
08/30PALFINGER : Custom Model for the Eurotunnel
PU
07/30PALFINGER : Interim report of the first half of 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 784 M 2 000 M 2 000 M
Net income 2021 86,5 M 97,0 M 97,0 M
Net Debt 2021 454 M 509 M 509 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 1 325 M 1 483 M 1 486 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 11 653
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart PALFINGER AG
Duration : Period :
Palfinger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALFINGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 35,25 €
Average target price 42,50 €
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Klauser Chief Executive Officer
Felix Strohbichler Chief Financial Officer
Hubert Palfinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Zehnder Chief Operating Officer
Alois Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PALFINGER AG36.10%1 483
PACCAR, INC.4.24%30 802
EPIROC AB (PUBL)193.75%27 501
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.37%26 747
KUBOTA CORPORATION8.02%25 457
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.39.10%24 188