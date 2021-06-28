Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Palfinger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAL   AT0000758305

PALFINGER AG

(PAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PALFINGER World Tour 2021: With Own Digital Format Successful Around the World

06/28/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Over a period of three days, the online event connected customers and partners from all over the world. Between June 16 and 18, over 11,100 registered visitors took part interactively in the PALFINGER World Tour 2021.

The PALFINGER World Tour 2021 was a great success. Like in October 2020, the digital event was very popular: With around 8,700 views to the livestream and over 11,100 registrations, the second edition of the PALFINGER World Tour also met with great interest. Users from over 70 nations participated. Day one was devoted entirely to the marine sector, the second and third days to key markets in Latin America and North America.

Three Days Packed with Innovation

'As an innovation leader, we at PALFINGER are shaping the way industry evolves. To achieve this, we also open up new, unfamiliar paths. The PALFINGER World Tour is the best example. Following its premiere in October 2020, this was the second time the event has taken place to create indispensable, direct contact with our customers and partners,' says Andreas Klauser, CEO PALFINGER AG. Challenges and innovative product solutions, market anomalies, regional requirements and sites were presented under the tagline 'Challenge Accepted'. Top-class speakers and captivating keynotes offered exciting insights during panel talks and discussions with experts. The audience was also given a glimpse behind the scenes at PALFINGER. Experts guided visitors on virtual tours through PALFINGER's most important service locations.

Interaction and Enthusiasm in the Livestream

The online event brought together experts, customers, partners and dealers from more than 70 countries and offered them the perfect setting for an interactive exchange. Participants were able to put questions directly to the PALFINGER experts, join in the live discussion, and contribute their opinions. 'The PALFINGER World Tour is our answer to the restrictions that are still in place. It offers us additional attractive opportunities for direct and immediate communication with our customers and partners worldwide. We will continue to use this format for specific target groups in the future,' explains Andreas Klauser.

For more information visit: worldtour.palfinger.com

To the press release

Disclaimer

Palfinger AG published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 15:01:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PALFINGER AG
11:02aPALFINGER WORLD TOUR 2021 : With Own Digital Format Successful Around the World
PU
04/30PALFINGER  : Presentation of the First Quarter of 2021 0,89 MB Download
PU
04/30PRESS RELEASE : PALFINGER AG / Q1 2021:Positive Market Leads to Increased Revenu..
DJ
04/30PALFINGER Q1 2021 : Positive Market Leads to Increased Revenue and Jump in Earni..
PU
04/15PALFINGER  : equips robotic ships for the first time
PU
04/12PALFINGER  : EANS-Adhoc PALFINGER AG / Forecast Update Revenue and Earnings for ..
PU
04/12PRESS RELEASE  : PALFINGER AG / Forecast Update Revenue and Earnings for Q1 and ..
DJ
04/09PALFINGER AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/07PALFINGER  : Annual general meeting 2021 presentation
PU
04/07PALFINGER  : Resolutions of the General Meeting 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 763 M 2 101 M 2 101 M
Net income 2021 89,2 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2021 427 M 508 M 508 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 1,73%
Capitalization 1 357 M 1 621 M 1 617 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 10 441
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart PALFINGER AG
Duration : Period :
Palfinger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALFINGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 36,10 €
Average target price 39,92 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Klauser Chief Executive Officer
Felix Strohbichler Chief Financial Officer
Hubert Palfinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Zehnder Chief Operating Officer
Alois Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PALFINGER AG39.38%1 621
PACCAR, INC.3.13%30 890
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION21.73%27 947
EPIROC AB (PUBL)156.93%26 196
KUBOTA CORPORATION2.87%25 259
KOMATSU LTD.0.28%24 110