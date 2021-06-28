PALFINGER World Tour 2021: With Own Digital Format Successful Around the World

Over a period of three days, the online event connected customers and partners from all over the world. Between June 16 and 18, over 11,100 registered visitors took part interactively in the PALFINGER World Tour 2021.

The PALFINGER World Tour 2021 was a great success. Like in October 2020, the digital event was very popular: With around 8,700 views to the livestream and over 11,100 registrations, the second edition of the PALFINGER World Tour also met with great interest. Users from over 70 nations participated. Day one was devoted entirely to the marine sector, the second and third days to key markets in Latin America and North America.

Three Days Packed with Innovation

'As an innovation leader, we at PALFINGER are shaping the way industry evolves. To achieve this, we also open up new, unfamiliar paths. The PALFINGER World Tour is the best example. Following its premiere in October 2020, this was the second time the event has taken place to create indispensable, direct contact with our customers and partners,' says Andreas Klauser, CEO PALFINGER AG. Challenges and innovative product solutions, market anomalies, regional requirements and sites were presented under the tagline 'Challenge Accepted'. Top-class speakers and captivating keynotes offered exciting insights during panel talks and discussions with experts. The audience was also given a glimpse behind the scenes at PALFINGER. Experts guided visitors on virtual tours through PALFINGER's most important service locations.

Interaction and Enthusiasm in the Livestream

The online event brought together experts, customers, partners and dealers from more than 70 countries and offered them the perfect setting for an interactive exchange. Participants were able to put questions directly to the PALFINGER experts, join in the live discussion, and contribute their opinions. 'The PALFINGER World Tour is our answer to the restrictions that are still in place. It offers us additional attractive opportunities for direct and immediate communication with our customers and partners worldwide. We will continue to use this format for specific target groups in the future,' explains Andreas Klauser.

For more information visit: worldtour.palfinger.com

