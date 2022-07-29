Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Palfinger AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAL   AT0000758305

PALFINGER AG

(PAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:47 2022-07-29 am EDT
24.15 EUR   +4.09%
07:51aPVR : PALFINGER AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:07aAFR : Palfinger AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:03aPALFINGER AG : All-time high half-year revenue despite major challenges
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PVR: PALFINGER AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/29/2022 | 07:51am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Palfinger AG
PALFINGER AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.07.2022 / 13:50
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Aichtal,  28.7.2022

 

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: PALFINGER AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: SANY HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD
City: Beijing
Country: People's Republic of China

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 27.7.2022

 

6. Total positions

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
0,00 %		  
0,00 %		  
0,00 %		  
37 593 258
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
9,91 %		  
0,00 %		  
9,91 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000758305 0 0 0,00 % 0,00 %
SUBTOTAL A 0 0,00 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

☒ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

☐ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

 

 Aichtal am  28.7.2022

 


29.07.2022

Language: English
Company: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
5020 Salzburg
Austria
Internet: www.palfinger.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1408665  29.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408665&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
