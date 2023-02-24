Palfinger : CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT 02/24/2023 | 04:47am EST Send by mail :

PALFINGER ANNUAL REPORT 2022 CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL REPORT PALFINGER publishes its non-financial key figures annually since 2021 in preparation for the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) with a non-financial statement as part of the management report. This will shift the focus more on to key topics and increase ease of understanding, thus ensuring greater clarity in the reports submitted to PALFINGER stakeholders. In addition, the environmental, social, and governance aspects are presented as a whole for the fiscal year January 1 to December 31, 2021. The non-financial statement was prepared in accordance with the GRI standards: "Core" option and the Austrian Sustainability and Diversity Improvement Act (NaDiVeG, section 267a of the Austrian Business Code). The GRI content index provides an overview of the sustainability topics, contains references to the relevant pages in the report, and is appended at the end of this non-financial statement. The non-financial statement includes all consolidated companies in the PALFINGER Group, as shown in the list of shareholdings. PALFINGER has been supporting the UN Global Compact since 2013 and is committed to its ten principles on human rights, working conditions, the environment, and anti-corruption measures. Instead of disclosing a Communication on Progress report, PALFINGER once again combined the sustainability topics with the UN Principles in 2021. Within the framework of its membership of the Austrian sustainability network respACT, PALFINGER took on the role of respACT coordinator for the province of Salzburg in August 2019. Furthermore, PALFINGER is, among others, a member of the BDE (Federal Association of the German Waste Management, Water and Raw Materials Industry), the BDSV (Federal Association of German Steel Recycling and Waste Management Companies), the BSK (Bundesfachgruppe Schwertransporte und Kranarbeiten e.v.), etc. Further information can be found on the PALFINGER website (https://www.palfinger.com/de-de/ueber-palfinger/verbandsmietgliedschaften). PALFINGER is committed to the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. The United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development contains 17 global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), PALFINGER incorporates the SDGs into all aspects of its business operations. The direct and indirect impacts of PALFINGER's operations on the 17 SDGs were discussed in a multi-stage process. PALFINGER has identified four development goals as being most relevant to its activities: SDG 5 - Gender equality, SDG 8 - Decent work and economic growth, SDG 12 - Sustainable consumption and production, SDG 13 - Climate action. The impacts on these SDGs influence the strategic direction of PALFINGER's sustainability management. 53 PALFINGER ANNUAL REPORT 2022 CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT ORGANIZATIONAL INTEGRATION OF SUSTAINABILITY AND DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS Sustainability is part of PALFINGER's corporate strategy. To coordinate the topic across the various business units, a Sustainability Council was established as a cross-divisional steering committee. Committee members include the heads of global and corporate functions such as Global Operations, Global Human Resources, Global Product Line Management & Engineering, Corporate Marketing and Corporate Governance, Risk Management & Compliance. Project management, monitoring of measures, meeting reporting requirements, and conducting the materiality analysis is supported by Corporate Governance, Risk Management & Compliance, while ideas for content are provided by Corporate Development. Coordination of the activities and data collection for reporting key figures are part of existing controlling processes. This ensures that sustainability issues are driven forward with clear objectives and that non-financial goals are given equal weight in the management processes. The current focus is on preparing for the requirements of the CSRD and the corresponding European reporting standards. The core tasks of the Sustainability Council are to formulate the sustainability strategy, define key figures and targets, determine measures, and continuously monitor the goals and measures. The respective global and corporate functions are responsible for implementing the defined measures. The revision of the control parameters for full operationalization of this new sustainability strategy was started in 2021 and further developed in 2022 by the Sustainability Council in close consultation with the respective global and corporate functions. The Sustainability Council reports directly to the Executive Board. Besides financial, operational, and strategic topics, the Executive Board regularly informs the Supervisory Board about current sustainability issues and the progress of sustainability activities so that the latter can fulfill its supervisory obligations. The risks and opportunities arising from sustainability are integrated into the company's operations as well as the existing risk management processes and structures. Information on risk management systems and processes is described in the risk report in the management report. 54 PALFINGER ANNUAL REPORT 2022 CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT STAKEHOLDERMANAGEMENT PALFINGER takes into account the consequences of its operations along the entire value chain, not just for the company but also for the environment and society. To achieve this, PALFINGER proactively engages its stakeholders. Stakeholders are legal entities or natural persons affected by the company's activities or whose activities influence PALFINGER. Their individual interests and needs are taken into account in a way that is as balanced as possible. In this context, PALFINGER maintains an ongoing dialogue with stakeholders. The interests of senior management and employees at PALFINGER are identified in the course of employee interviews and surveys, performance & development reviews, regular meetings with line managers, etc. Continuous and transparent communication is maintained with shareholders and lenders at events and in discussions with customers and dealers at international dealer conferences and trade fairs, as well as through surveys and direct dialog. Additionally, they are kept up to date via newsletters and involved in the continuous improvement process. Dialog with suppliers, OEMs, and strategic cooperation partners is conducted at conferences and in direct contacts, delivery and quality management agreements are concluded, visits to stakeholders' sites take place and they are also invited to visit PALFINGER's sites. PALFINGER maintains a lively exchange with the local community through local media activities as well as through events, plant tours, and other forms of direct contact. MATERIALITY ANALYSIS In 2021, a comprehensive materiality analysis was carried out and material environmental, social and governance issues were identified in a multi-stage process. This materiality analysis remains valid for the year 2022. Employee concerns, respect for human rights, prevention of corruption and bribery, and diversity issues were also taken into account. The various relevant topics were identified along the entire value chain, taking into account global trends as well as requirements regarding current issues and legislation. In addition to the ongoing stakeholder dialog, qualitative interviews were conducted with internal and external stakeholders as well as stakeholder representatives to ascertain the significance of the topics from their point of view. The Management Board, Supervisory Board, top management and employees, shareholders and debt investors, customers and dealers, suppliers, OEMs, and strategic cooperation partners were surveyed. The interviews were weighted according to the influence on PALFINGER and the interest in PALFINGER of the respective stakeholders, with all stakeholder groups giving extremely homogeneous answers. 55 PALFINGER ANNUAL REPORT 2022 CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT In the course of the materiality analysis, eleven relevant aspects were identified with the stakeholders, which were then assigned to six key topic areas. The internal validation of these topics and their integration into the sustainability strategy were performed by the Sustainability Council and approved by the Executive Board. The measures defined from the previous strategy were terminated or, if still in line with the outcome of the materiality analysis, continued. The following topics were identified as material: Material topics with relevant aspects from the Topics according to Sustainable Area stakeholder analysis NaDiVeG Development Goals For the living planet Less emissions Environmental concerns SDG 13 we all depend on • Energy consumption and GHG-emissions in (Environment) production and at PALFINGER sites Positive impact on the value chain Environmental concerns SDG 13 • GHG-emissions from product use • Environmental impact in the value chain For all the people we touch Safe and healthy on every level Social issues SDG 8, SDG 13 (Social) • Safety of PALFINGER products and applications Employee concerns • Employee health and safety A qualified and diverse workforce Social issues SDG 5, SDG 8 Attracting and retaining experts/talents as well as Employee concerns employee development including training and Diversity Plan continuing education • Diversity and equal opportunities For a future-oriented Committed to our values Prevention of corruption SDG 8 entrepreneurial action • Compliance with and leadership commitment to and bribery (Governance) values, legal, and ethical standards Human rights Focus on governance and transparency Prevention of corruption SDG 8, SDG 12 • Clear internal guidelines and standardized and bribery Human rights processes • Transparency and accurate reporting • Dealing with megatrends SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY Sustainability is of particular importance in the vision and strategy for 2030. The Sustainability Council ensures that PALFINGER takes account of environmental, social, and governance issues in addition to economic aspects in all business processes. Therefore, sustainability is not just a challenge or a risk for PALFINGER. In fact, responsible, sustainable business is an opportunity and a value driver, and opens doors to new business segments, growth, and greater differentiation. The most important basis for defining the sustainability strategy is the analysis of the value chain and the material topics identified in the materiality analysis with regard to their influence on people, the environment, and the economy. 56 PALFINGER ANNUAL REPORT 2022 CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT PALFINGER's Sustainability Mission Statement states: Responsibility for people, planet and profit is a major part of the way we work. We continue to break new ground of business opportunities with positive impact together with our customers, partners, and investors. Our employees are the backbone and driving force to transform and overcome future challenges. Proactively contributing to minimize and manage the impact of climate change hand in hand will guarantee lasting success. Because we care! The eleven relevant aspects of the stakeholder analysis were assigned to six key topic areas, with two each falling into the areas of environment, social affairs, and governance. The six strategic topic areas are described here. For the living planet we all depend on. LESS EMISSIONS As part of the global movement in industry, we make lower CO2 emissions one of our priorities. That's why our operations are increasingly powered by renewable energy and characterized by efficient material use - to deliver positive impact. POSITIVE IMPACT ON THE VALUE CHAIN To effect change in our value chain, we are engineering our entire range of product solutions to reduce emissions and enable low-carbon innovation. We're also working to become an integrated solutions provider for partners across the network. For all the people we touch. SAFE AND HEALTHY AT ALL LEVELS Safety in our operations, a healthy work culture as well as safety of our products are critical priorities. The well-being of our employees and customers are crucial to our success. A QUALIFIED AND DIVERSE WORKFORCE To innovate in a global economy, we need to attract and retain the best people - in our leadership and throughout the organization. This includes continuous training and personal development. At PALFINGER, we see diversity as a source of excellence and strength - and of business success. For a future-oriented entrepreneurial action. COMMITTED TO OUR VALUES To change our direction towards the sustainable, we must go beyond the baseline and strive for the highest human, ethical, and legal standards. FOCUS ON GOVERNANCE AND TRANSPARENCY For the change to last, we must evolve our business to meet the demands of a sustainable economy. This calls for the highest standards of governance and transparency for a better way of doing business. The development of the new sustainability strategy was followed in 2021 by the derivation of non-financial targets for the three areas of environment, social affairs, and governance (ESG). These cover all NaDiVeG (Austrian Sustainability

