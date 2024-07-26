PALFINGER INTERIM REPORT 2024

PREFACE

Dear shareholders,

in the first half of 2024, PALFINGER achieved a strong result despite geopolitical uncertainty and a challenging market environment in European core markets. At EUR 1,175.4 million the half-year turnover was around 3.3 percent beneath the one for the same period of the previous year. EBIT rose by 0.8 percent year-on-year to EUR 112.2 million. This strong performance was driven by significant improvements in profitability in the NAM region and the marine business. Additionally, there was further cost relief in raw materials. However, the persistently high inventory levels negatively impacted cash flow and net financial debt.

We proactively started preparing for significantly more volatile conditions in the long term. Our product mix was crucial, proving to be an important resilience factor in the first half of 2024. Offshore and marine cranes, along with the expansion of nearshore wind farms, are lucrative business areas with great potential worldwide. By focusing on aerial working platforms and the significantly expanded facility in Löbau, Germany, PALFINGER is strategically developing a product line that will complement the crane business as another pillar of the company.

Guided by the theme "Building Our Way Forward," we invited global partners to a forward-looking program in Salzburg in June. The international events included the "Global Sales and Service Conference," attended by over 300 guests from more than 60 countries, as well as "Supplier Day." These gatherings focused on customer engagement, networking, shared brand experiences, and supplier management and development. The program concluded with "Your Future at PALFINGER Day," where over 600 students got to know PALFINGER as an attractive employer.

Similar to the first half of the year, the focus in the second half of 2024 remains on further efficiency improvements and ongoing optimization of structural costs. This approach enables us to partially mitigate the impact of market weakness in European core markets while also laying a solid foundation for the next growth phase. At the start of the year, we took a strategically important step to enhance our position in the job market. By appointing Maria Koller as of January 8th to the new Executive Board position of 'Human Resources and Legal', we are signaling our strong commitment to standing out in the increasingly competitive job market.

For the full year, a slight decline in revenue (revenue in 2023: EUR 2.446 million) and a reduction in EBIT of up to

20 percent (EBIT in 2023: EUR 210.2 million) are expected compared to the record year of 2023. Looking ahead to 2027, we have set a revenue target of EUR 3.0 billion, aiming for an EBIT margin of 10 percent and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 12 percent.

We value your trust and want to assure you that we are dedicated to guiding our company successfully into the future.