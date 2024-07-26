Interim Report of the First Half of 2024
PALFINGER INTERIM REPORT 2024
KEY FIGURES OF THE PALFINGER GROUP
KEY FIGURES OF THE PALFINGER
GROUP
EUR thousand
HY 2020
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2023
HY 2024
Income statement
Revenue
729,846
884,124
1,038,997
1,214,920
1,175,436
EBITDA
84,866
133,505
119,511
157,857
156,415
EBITDA margin
11.6%
15.1%
11.5%
13.0%
13.3%
EBIT (operating result)
38,742
92,134
80,244
111,263
112,161
EBIT margin
5.3%
10.4%
7.7%
9.2%
9.5%
Earnings before tax
30,353
87,494
75,120
96,474
90,519
Consolidated net result
15,112
56,074
39,186
63,280
68,335
Balance sheet
Net working capital (average)
338,612
363,221
432,289
523,557
539,044
Capital employed (average)
1,135,983
1,034,428
1,189,560
1,341,045
1,449,871
ROCE
6.8%
11.1%
9.0%
10.2%
11.0%
Equity
622,903
669,237
684,575
674,655
752,735
Equity ratio
38.8%
39.3%
34.6%
33.1%
34.3%
Net debt
494,324
386,081
604,120
722,934
763,347
Gearing
79.4%
57.7%
88.3%
107.2%
101.4%
Cash flows and investments
Cash flow from operating activities
66,001
81,861
(9,385)
29,584
48,555
Free cash flow
42,765
41,009
(48,703)
(46,964)
(22,367)
Net investments
29,992
42,999
56,321
78,791
93,813
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
46,124
41,371
39,267
46,594
44,254
Human resources
Employees1)
11,078
11,653
12,135
12,565
12,651
Share
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)
Market capitalization
736,828
1,328,922
757,915
1,048,852
Price as at month end (EUR)
19.60
35.35
21.80
27.90
Earnings per share (EUR)
0.40
1.49
1.13
1.82
1) Reporting date figures of consolidated Group companies without equity investments and without contingent workers.
AT0000758305
834,570
22.20
1.97
02
PALFINGER INTERIM REPORT 2024
PREFACE
Dear shareholders,
in the first half of 2024, PALFINGER achieved a strong result despite geopolitical uncertainty and a challenging market environment in European core markets. At EUR 1,175.4 million the half-year turnover was around 3.3 percent beneath the one for the same period of the previous year. EBIT rose by 0.8 percent year-on-year to EUR 112.2 million. This strong performance was driven by significant improvements in profitability in the NAM region and the marine business. Additionally, there was further cost relief in raw materials. However, the persistently high inventory levels negatively impacted cash flow and net financial debt.
We proactively started preparing for significantly more volatile conditions in the long term. Our product mix was crucial, proving to be an important resilience factor in the first half of 2024. Offshore and marine cranes, along with the expansion of nearshore wind farms, are lucrative business areas with great potential worldwide. By focusing on aerial working platforms and the significantly expanded facility in Löbau, Germany, PALFINGER is strategically developing a product line that will complement the crane business as another pillar of the company.
Guided by the theme "Building Our Way Forward," we invited global partners to a forward-looking program in Salzburg in June. The international events included the "Global Sales and Service Conference," attended by over 300 guests from more than 60 countries, as well as "Supplier Day." These gatherings focused on customer engagement, networking, shared brand experiences, and supplier management and development. The program concluded with "Your Future at PALFINGER Day," where over 600 students got to know PALFINGER as an attractive employer.
Similar to the first half of the year, the focus in the second half of 2024 remains on further efficiency improvements and ongoing optimization of structural costs. This approach enables us to partially mitigate the impact of market weakness in European core markets while also laying a solid foundation for the next growth phase. At the start of the year, we took a strategically important step to enhance our position in the job market. By appointing Maria Koller as of January 8th to the new Executive Board position of 'Human Resources and Legal', we are signaling our strong commitment to standing out in the increasingly competitive job market.
For the full year, a slight decline in revenue (revenue in 2023: EUR 2.446 million) and a reduction in EBIT of up to
20 percent (EBIT in 2023: EUR 210.2 million) are expected compared to the record year of 2023. Looking ahead to 2027, we have set a revenue target of EUR 3.0 billion, aiming for an EBIT margin of 10 percent and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 12 percent.
We value your trust and want to assure you that we are dedicated to guiding our company successfully into the future.
Ing. Andreas Klauser e.h.
Mag. Maria Koller e.h.
Dr. Felix Strohbichler e.h.
Dr. Alexander Susanek e.h.
CEO
CHRO
CFO
COO
03
CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT REPORT
AS OF JUNE 30, 2024
DEVELOPMENT OF THE PALFINGER GROUP IN THE FIRST
HALF OF THE YEAR 2024
- Record EBIT due to increased profitability in growth regions
- Completion of expansion and modernization at the Löbau site in Germany
- Expansion of digitalization through PALFINGER CONNECTED plus+
MACROECONOMIC CONDITIONS
The global economic outlook has slightly improved since January 2024. The world economy is now expected to grow by 2.7% in 2024, compared to the previously forecasted 2.4.1 The adjustment is attributed to better-than-expected performance in the US economy and positive developments in several major emerging markets. However, this development is partially offset by downward-revised growth projections for the European Union, Africa, and West Asia. The outlook remains clouded by high interest rates, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and increasing climate risks.
During the first half of 2024, the US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.1%, while the European Central Bank (ECB) reduced its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.25% in the second quarter of 2024.2 Despite the expectations that both central banks will implement interest rate cuts in the second half of the year, the timing and extent of monetary easing remain uncertain due to inflation persistently exceeding the central banks' targets. Against this backdrop, it is expected that most countries will gradually tighten their budgetary expenditures in the years 2024-25.3
The monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve remains one of the key factors influencing the Euro-Dollar exchange rate in 2024. The average EUR/USD exchange rate has remained stable at 1.0813, compared to the previous year's 1.0807.
In recent weeks, there have been significant movements in the prices of certain metals. The price of iron ore declined from USD 137 in the last quarter of 2023 to USD 107 in June 2024, reaching the lowest value of the year. This reflects sufficient supply and weak demand growth in major economies. Metal prices are expected to remain stable in the second half of 2024 and experience a slight increase in 2025.4
In the subsequent report, these impacts and the business performance during the first half of 2024 will be detailed.
- World Economic Situation and Prospects: April 2024 Monthly Briefing (un.org)
- https://de.statista.com/statistik/daten/studie/419455/umfrage/leitzins-der-zentralbank-der-usa/
- World Economic Situation and Prospects: April 2024 Monthly Briefing (un.org)
- 07 - CMO 2024a Special Focus.pub (worldbank.org)
PALFINGER INTERIM REPORT 2024
PREFACE
SALES & SERVICE
The Global Function "Sales and Service" at PALFINGER is responsible for sales and service operations and is organized by regions. Each region's Sales and Service department is led by a Regional Sales and Service Manage.
Significant events in the first half of 2024
The first half of 2024 started with a strong order backlog in a challenging economic environment, providing good visibility for the initial six months. However, order intake in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region remained at a low level. The economic weakness in the construction industry within core markets such as Germany, France, and Scandinavia significantly contributed to this situation. Notably, the Defense Solutions and the stable aerial working platforms business showed positive developments.
The North America (NAM) region performed solidly due to a high order intake from the previous year, particularly in the field of truck mounted forklifts and service cranes. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region maintained stable development. While there is no noticeable recovery in the Chinese market, the remaining region experienced good growth, especially in the future market of India. Additionally, a positive trend emerged in the wake of Brazil's recovery in the Latin America (LATAM) region. The marine sector, in the end, delivered a strong performance. Notably, the service business experienced increased demand, and the favorable level of marine, wind, and offshore cranes was maintained.
In Madrid, property was acquired for the new Sales and Service Hub, which will consolidate the activities from four locations in the future. This new hub aims to optimize synergies, achieve cost savings, and ensure service coverage in the Madrid region.
During the PALFINGER Global Sales and Service Conference in June, 300 participants from over 60 countries gathered in Salzburg. The theme of the conference was "Building our way forward," focusing on future topics such as customer proximity, innovation, technology, and sustainability.
Outlook
The challenges of the first half of the year will continue to dominate the second half. Accordingly, the focus will be on customer order acquisition. Another key area of emphasis is reducing high finished goods inventory levels. The current developments in the European core markets suggest that recovery may not occur until sometime in 2025.
05
PROCUREMENT AND SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
The Global Function "Procurement" comprises categories such as Raw Material, Cylinder, Control Systems & Mechatronic, Hydraulic & Equipment, Drawing & Standard Parts, Chassis, and Indirect Spend & Investment. It is responsible for managing the entire procurement volume at PALFINGER. On the other hand, the Corporate Function "Supply Chain Management" plans, coordinates, and monitors all activities along the supply chain to ensure a smooth production process.
Significant events in the first half of 2024
In global supply chains and material availability, there have been no significant disruptions, except in Brazil. In May, flooding at the Caxias do Sul plant in Brazil led to interrupted transportation routes and delayed deliveries of components.
As raw material prices fell, the cost of materials decreased, positively affecting all areas that use steel. However, in sectors that rely heavily on labor, the wage increases from the previous year were significant enough to counteract the savings from the lower material costs.
The measures implemented in 2023 to reduce inventory levels in the factories have already shown effects during the first half of 2024 and will continue to do so. Inventory levels are continuously evaluated, taking into account market demand and associated production capacity adjustments.
As part of the ongoing optimization of the supplier portfolio, new strategic partners have been acquired in Mexico who will deliver components directly to the production sites in the USA. This will reduce transportation and logistics costs.
Outlook
During the second half of the year, several challenges persist. The focus lies on advancing strategic partnerships and implementing comprehensive measures for inventory optimization.
PALFINGER INTERIM REPORT 2024
PREFACE
OPERATIONS
The production at PALFINGER is managed by the Global Function "Operations." This encompasses all production facilities within the PALFINGER Group and is organized by regions. With over 6,300 employees, about the half of PALFINGER's total workforce is engaged in production.
Significant events in the first half of 2024
Due to declining order volumes in EMEA, capacity adjustments were made, while NAM remained a stable environment with growth potential. In the first half of the year, process optimizations were carried out at individual production sites. For instance, in Oklahoma City, USA, the production of aerial working platforms shifted to line manufacturing. The LATAM region also demonstrated stability. However, challenges persist due to the political and economic situation in Argentina, as well as component supply issues in Brazil. In APAC, a new production line for larger boats was launched at the Qingdao, China facility.
To tap into efficiency potentials in production early on, the global qualification and optimization process continued across the factories. This included initiatives such as Lean Management, which aims at strengthening the continuous improvement process within the facilities. As part of this effort, numerous executives were trained across all production sites, and multiple optimization projects were started.
In May, the expansion and modernization of the Löbau site in Germany were successfully completed. This site now handles the entire German assembly for all four classes of aerial working platforms. The construction of the new plant in Niš, Serbia proceeded according to plan, with the first production machines installed in May, and preparations initiated for production to begin in the third quarter.
Outlook
In the second half of the year, the focus will remain on ongoing process optimization. Capacity adjustments and simultaneous productivity enhancements across all locations will be pursued.
07
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
Research and development play a crucial role in positioning PALFINGER as a globally leading technology company. The global function 'Product Line Management & Engineering' consolidates all research and development activities, employing approximately 700 employees. As an independent, exploratory business unit, the Corporate Incubator P21st complements the company's innovation initiatives.
Significant events in the first half of 2024
A newly developed crane for offshore wind turbines supports the maintenance and upkeep of turbines with a wingspan of over 230 meters. This product is suitable for installation in all offshore wind markets globally and optimizes the use of existing PALFINGER components.
Two new skiploaders provide a higher level of control and safety via remote control. The new design also enhances visibility and accessibility. Adapted to the needs of the EMEA region, they offer a silent mode that reduces noise for nighttime operation in urban areas.
In the first half of the year, PALFINGER CONNECTED plus+ was introduced in the EMEA region. This digital tool allows end users to access real-time data from PALFINGER devices and provides an overview of the fleet at all times. A central data platform ensures even more comprehensive, continuous information flow and enhances collaboration among fleet managers, operators, and sales and service partners. This increases efficiency, extends operational uptime, and provides precise support in case of disruptions.
Outlook
In the second half of the year, a series of new models will be presented in various areas and introduced to the market.
PALFINGER INTERIM REPORT 2024
PREFACE
OTHER EVENTS
As of January 8, 2024, Maria Koller joined the PALFINGER AG executive board as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).
On March 29, 2024, PALFINGER AG released an ad-hoc announcement with result forecasts for the first quarter of 2024 and the full year 2024.
On April 6, 2024, the 36th ordinary general meeting of PALFINGER AG took place in Salzburg, with approximately 150 eligible shareholders in attendance. It was decided to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.05 per share, resulting in a total dividend payout of approximately EUR 36.5 million.
CORPORATE CHANGES
In February 2024, Palfinger Vietnam Co Ltd was newly established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based Palfinger Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.
Effictive with January 2024, the Palfinger Duisburg GmbH was merged into the Palfinger GmbH.
BUSINESS RELATIONSHIPS WITH CLOSELY RELATED PERSONS AND COMPANIES
For information on business relationships with closely related persons and companies, please see the interim consolidated financial statements. For further information on the individual business relationships, please refer to the consolidated financial statements of PALFINGER AG as at December 31, 2023.
09
ASSETS, FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF
OPERATIONS
ASSETS AND FINANCIAL POSITION
Due to the good earnings situation equity rose in the first half of 2024 to EUR 752.7 million after EUR 674.7 million for the same period in the previous year. Following 33.09 percent in the first half of 2023, the equity ratio amounted 34.32 percent in the first half of 2024.
Working capital increased in the first half of 2024 to EUR 539.0 million due to still high inventory levels and was above the previous year's level (1-6 2022: EUR 523.6 million). Net financial debt increased as a result of the high inventories, high investment activity and dividend payments to EUR -763.3 million in the first half of 2024 after EUR 722.9 million in the first half of 2023. Building on the sustainable financing in the previous years, an ESG KPI-linked promissory note loan totaling EUR 160 million was successfully placed in the first quarter 2024. Despite the increase in net financial debt, the net debt/EBITDA ratio improved to 2.53 due to the rise in rolling EBITDA.
EARNINGS SITUATION
Group sales in the first half of 2024 decreased to EUR 1,175.4 million (1-6 2023: EUR 1,214.9 million). The decline was primarily driven by the EMEA and LATAM regions due to the challenging market conditions. However, the APAC region and the Marine sector achieved revenue growth, partially offsetting the decline in EMEA.
Cost of sales developed in line with the lower sales and amounted in first half of 2024 EUR -859.4 million
(1-6 2023: EUR -901.5 million). While the variable personnel costs increased by 3.8 percent to EUR -132.0 million in
the first half of the year (1-6 2023: EUR -127.2 million), material costs were reduced significantly due to lower output and falling prices. Inflation was the key driver for the increased variable personnel costs.
The level of profitability, which increased in the course of the previous year, was maintained in the first half of 2024 and led to a slight increase of EBIT to EUR 112.2 million (1-6 2023: EUR 111.3 million). EBITDA decreased slightly to EUR 156.4 million in the first half of 2024 (1-6 2023: EUR 157.9 million).
The financial result for the 1st half of 2024 fell to EUR -21.6 million compared to EUR -14.8 million for the same period in the previous year, primarily due to increased interest expenses. Earnings before taxes decreased in the first half of 2024 to EUR 90.5 million following EUR 96.5 million in the same period in 2023. The consolidated result increased from EUR 63.3 million in the first half of 2023 to EUR 68.3 million in the first half of 2024.
Despite good profitability, the deterioration of working capital and high investment activity resulted in a negative free cash flow of EUR -22,4 million in the first half of 2024 after EUR -47,0 million in the first half of 2023.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Palfinger AG published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 05:06:06 UTC.