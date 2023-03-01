Palfinger : INVITATION TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PALFINGER AG Bergheim, FN 33393 h ISIN AT0000758305 ("the company") Invitation to the 35th Annual General Meeting We hereby invite our shareholders to the 35th Annual General Meeting of PALFINGER AG on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., Vienna time, at the PALFINGER site in 5020 Salzburg, Franz-Wolfram-Scherer-Straße 24, a domestic subsidiary and business premises of PALFINGER AG and other domestic companies within the group. AGENDA Presentation of the financial statements, including the management report and the corporate governance report, the consolidated financial statements, including the group management report, the proposal for the distribution of profits and the report of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2022 Resolution on the distribution of the net profit for the year Resolution on release of the members of the Executive Board from liability for their management activities in the fiscal year 2022 Resolution on release of the members of the Supervisory Board from liability for their supervisory activities in the fiscal year 2022 Selection of the independent auditor for the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2023 Resolution on the remuneration report Resolution on the (amended) remuneration policy Resolution on the amendment of the articles of association in item 3. "Company publications" Resolution on the amendment of the articles of association in item 23. "Remote participation and voting, transmission and recording of the Annual General Meeting, virtual Annual General Meeting" /Users/utegreutter/Dropbox/HV PALFINGER AG/Einberufung-152530_MA_HR_EN_final.doc

- 2 - DOCUMENTS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; PROVIDING INFORMATION ON THE WEBSITE In accordance with Sec. 108 (3 and 4) of the Stock Corporation Act, the following documents will be available on the company's website, www.palfinger.ag, no later than March 09, 2023: Annual Report 2022, including

o Consolidated financial statements, including Group management report and o Corporate governance report

Consolidated financial statements, including Group management report and Corporate governance report Annual financial report, including

o Annual financial statements, including Management report,

Annual financial statements, including Management report, Proposal for the appropriation of profits,

Report of the Supervisory Board in accordance with Sec. 96 of the Stock Corporation Act,

Proposed resolutions of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board including remuneration report and remuneration policy,

Form for granting a proxy,

Form for granting a proxy and instructions to independent proxy holders (Austrian Shareholder Association),

Form for revoking a proxy,

Information on shareholders' rights under Secs. 109, 110, 118 and 119 of the Stock Corporation Act,

Full text of this invitation. RECORD DATE AND PREREQUISITES FOR ATTENDING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The shareholders' rights to attend the Annual General Meeting and to exercise their voting rights and the other shareholders' rights to be asserted in the course of the Annual General Meeting are governed by their shareholdings as of the close of March 20, 2023 (midnight, Vienna time) (record date). Only people who are shareholders on this reporting date and who can prove this to the company are entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting.

- 3 - A deposit receipt in accordance with Sec. 10a of the Stock Corporation Act must be submitted to provide evidence of the shareholder's shareholding on the record date, which is to be delivered to the company no later than March 27, 2023 (24.00, Vienna time) exclusively via one of the communication channels and corresponding addresses indicated below: for submission of the deposit receipt in text form, as is sufficient under art. 18 (2) of the Articles of Association By email anmeldung.palfinger@hauptversammlung.at (please attach deposit receipt in PDF format) for submission of the deposit receipt in written form By post or courier PALFINGER AG c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel, Köppel 60 By SWIFT GIBAATWGGMS (message type MT598 or MT599, always state ISIN AT0000758305 in the text) Shareholders are requested to contact their custodian banks and make arrangements for the issue and transfer of a deposit receipt. The record date has no effect on the shareholder's right to sell the shares and no relevance for any dividend entitlements. Deposit receipt in accordance with Sec. 10a of the Stock Corporation Act The deposit receipt is to be issued by the relevant custodian bank with its headquarters in a member state of the European Economic Area or in a full member state of the OECD and must include the following information (Sec. 10a (2) of the Stock Corporation Act): information on the issuer: name/company name and address or any code that is customarily used among credit institutions (SWIFT),

information on the shareholder: name/company name, address, date of birth in the case of natural persons, or, if applicable, register and registration number in the case of legal entities,

information on the shares: number of ISIN AT0000758305 shares held by the shareholder (commonly used international securities identification number),

- 4 - custody account number, securities identification number or other designation,

date or time period to which the deposit receipt refers. The deposit receipt used as evidence of the shareholding entitling the shareholder to attend the Annual General Meeting must refer to the close of the record date March 20, 2023 (24.00, Vienna time). A deposit receipt in the German or English language will be accepted. Proof of identity Shareholders and their representatives are asked to provide valid official photo ID for identification purposes when registering. If you come to the Annual General Meeting as a proxy representative, please bring the proxy with you in addition to your official photo ID. If the original proxy has already been sent to the company, please provide a copy of the proxy to facilitate access. PALFINGER AG reserves the right to ask for proof of identity of the persons attending the meeting. If it is not possible to verify a person's identity, admission may be denied. IV. APPOINTMENT OF A SPECIAL PROXY HOLDER AND THE PROCEDURE TO BE FOLLOWED Every shareholder who is entitled to attend the general meeting and has proven this to the company in accordance with the stipulations in point III of this invitation has the right to grant a proxy to represent the shareholder at the Annual General Meeting and the bearer of the proxy has the same rights as the shareholder they represent. The proxy must be granted to a specific person (a natural person or a legal entity) in text form (Sec. 13 (2) of the Stock Corporation Act), although several persons may also be authorized. It is possible to grant a proxy both before and during the Annual General Meeting. We offer the following communication channels and addresses for the submission of proxies: