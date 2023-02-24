Palfinger : MAGAZINE "&BEYOND"

PALFINGER's most interesting stories from the world of lifting solutions and beyond. 03

Dear

Reader!

When you think back over the past year, what comes to mind?

I asked myself this question and look back on 2022 with mixed feelings. The world is in a phase of global upheaval. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, has followed the next, culminating in the sad news on February 24, 2022, that Russia has invaded Ukraine. The world was in turmoil, and still is. Something we never expected to happen, had happened. Ever since, we have needed to increasingly prepare for the unexpected.

These uncertain and volatile times have also prompted us to change and redefine our ways of thinking and working and to focus on what really matters. Because challenges always come with an opportunity. The opportunity to enable progress as a result of bold decisions and to successfully develop

as a company. Our results for the last fiscal year show that we made the right decisions in 2022. PALFINGER recorded a significant revenue record and the second-best operating result, despite massive cost increases.

Over the following pages you can find out how we were able to turn

the challenges into opportunities and are rightly the leading provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions.

I wish you exciting as well as unexpected insights and outlooks with

this new issue! Let us face the unexpected with courage and determination and continue to turn future challenges into successes together.