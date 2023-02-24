Advanced search
Palfinger : MAGAZINE "&BEYOND"

02/24/2023 | 04:47am EST
PALFINGER's most interesting stories from the world of lifting solutions and beyond.

PALFINGER's most interesting stories from the world of lifting solutions and beyond.

An Era of Challenges and Opportunities

MARKET

The Best Overall Package Wins

MARKET

Future Technology Now!

BUSINESS

Think Faster, Implement Faster

INTERVIEW

In Times of Upheaval:

Expect the...

ISSUE #02

...Unexpected!

02 &beyond

PALFINGER's most interesting stories from the world of lifting solutions and beyond.

03

Dear

Reader!

When you think back over the past year, what comes to mind?

I asked myself this question and look back on 2022 with mixed feelings. The world is in a phase of global upheaval. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, has followed the next, culminating in the sad news on February 24, 2022, that Russia has invaded Ukraine. The world was in turmoil, and still is. Something we never expected to happen, had happened. Ever since, we have needed to increasingly prepare for the unexpected.

These uncertain and volatile times have also prompted us to change and redefine our ways of thinking and working and to focus on what really matters. Because challenges always come with an opportunity. The opportunity to enable progress as a result of bold decisions and to successfully develop

as a company. Our results for the last fiscal year show that we made the right decisions in 2022. PALFINGER recorded a significant revenue record and the second-best operating result, despite massive cost increases.

Over the following pages you can find out how we were able to turn

the challenges into opportunities and are rightly the leading provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions.

I wish you exciting as well as unexpected insights and outlooks with

this new issue! Let us face the unexpected with courage and determination and continue to turn future challenges into successes together.

Andreas Klauser

CEO PALFINGER AG

04 &beyond

MAIN

MARKET

STORY

10

An Era of

Challenges and

Opportunities

Monika Köppl-Turyna on the latest developments and opportunities for Europe as a location for business and industry.

INTERVIEW

20

Identifying Opportunities and Transforming them into Success

Growth through proactive action.

MARKET

36

The Best Overall Package Wins

Tomorrow's world of work.

BUSINESS

44

Future Technology Now!

E-mobility is on the way.

54

Think

Faster,

Implement

Faster

How data generates value.

INTERVIEW

PALFINGER's most interesting stories from the world of lifting solutions and beyond.

05

Content

08

Expect the Unexpected.

16

"Being Aware that Anything can happen"

A concept for handling crises.

28

Together into a Successful Future.

Together, everything is possible.

32

Invest Today for Success Tomorrow

Innovation means turning opportunities into reality.

40

Give & Take

What really makes a company stand out.

48

On Your Mark, Get Set, Chip!

Wake-up call for Europe as an industrial location.

58

Employees as the driving force

The faces behind the company.

64

The Trillion Dollar Stimulus

And how European companies can benefit.

TALK

PEOPLE

BUSINESS

CSR

INTERVIEW

PEOPLE

MARKET

Illustration page 02:

Claudia Meitert for Caroline Seidler

Picture Credits Shutterstock.com:

Page 13: Oleksii Sidorov

Pages 33, 34: RURI BYAKU

Pages 40, 41: johnjohnson

Pages 44-47: Dedraw Studio, SergeyBitos

Page 48: 3dartists

Page 51: Tridsanu Thopet

Pages 52, 53: Galyna Andrushko

Pages 54-57: Tartila

Pages 64-66: nimon

carbon positive printed

PurePrint®by gugler* drucksinn.at

06

What Moved PALFINGER in 2022

26

Artificial Intelligence is Not Coming, it is Already Here.

52

Breathe

67

PALFINGER Facts & Figures 2022

Imprint

Media owner and publisher:

PALFINGER AG

Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8, 5101 Bergheim, Austria

Responsible for the content:

PALFINGER AG, Hannes Roither, Group Spokesperson

Published on February, 2023.

No liability is assumed for any typographical or printing errors.

Disclaimer

Palfinger AG published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 09:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
