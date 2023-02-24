Palfinger : MAGAZINE "&BEYOND"

PALFINGER's most interesting stories from the world of lifting solutions and beyond.
An Era of Challenges and Opportunities
MARKET
The Best Overall Package Wins
MARKET
Future Technology Now!
BUSINESS
Think Faster, Implement Faster
INTERVIEW
In Times of Upheaval:
Expect the...
ISSUE #02
...Unexpected!
02 &beyond
03
Dear
Reader!
When you think back over the past year, what comes to mind?
I asked myself this question and look back on 2022 with mixed feelings. The world is in a phase of global upheaval. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, has followed the next, culminating in the sad news on February 24, 2022, that Russia has invaded Ukraine. The world was in turmoil, and still is. Something we never expected to happen, had happened. Ever since, we have needed to increasingly prepare for the unexpected.
These uncertain and volatile times have also prompted us to change and redefine our ways of thinking and working and to focus on what really matters. Because challenges always come with an opportunity. The opportunity to enable progress as a result of bold decisions and to successfully develop
as a company. Our results for the last fiscal year show that we made the right decisions in 2022. PALFINGER recorded a significant revenue record and the second-best operating result, despite massive cost increases.
Over the following pages you can find out how we were able to turn
the challenges into opportunities and are rightly the leading provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions.
I wish you exciting as well as unexpected insights and outlooks with
this new issue! Let us face the unexpected with courage and determination and continue to turn future challenges into successes together.
Andreas Klauser
CEO PALFINGER AG
04 &beyond
MAIN
MARKET
STORY
10
An Era of
Challenges and
Opportunities
Monika Köppl-Turyna on the latest developments and opportunities for Europe as a location for business and industry.
INTERVIEW
20
Identifying Opportunities and Transforming them into Success
Growth through proactive action.
MARKET
36
The Best Overall Package Wins
Tomorrow's world of work.
BUSINESS
44
Future Technology Now!
E-mobility is on the way.
54
Think
Faster,
Implement
Faster
How data generates value.
INTERVIEW
05
Content
08
Expect the Unexpected.
16
"Being Aware that Anything can happen"
A concept for handling crises.
28
Together into a Successful Future.
Together, everything is possible.
32
Invest Today for Success Tomorrow
Innovation means turning opportunities into reality.
40
Give & Take
What really makes a company stand out.
48
On Your Mark, Get Set, Chip!
Wake-up call for Europe as an industrial location.
58
Employees as the driving force
The faces behind the company.
64
The Trillion Dollar Stimulus
And how European companies can benefit.
TALK
PEOPLE
BUSINESS
CSR
INTERVIEW
PEOPLE
MARKET
06
What Moved PALFINGER in 2022
26
Artificial Intelligence is Not Coming, it is Already Here.
52
Breathe
67
PALFINGER Facts & Figures 2022
