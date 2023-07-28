PUBLICATION OF
RESULTS
1ST HALF YEAR
2023
Vienna, July 28, 2023
KLAUSER
2
PALFINGER at a Glance
NUMBER 1 IN THE WORLD
1
Global market leader with revenues of
EUR 2.23 billion in 2022
Present in all regions with 31 production sites and around 5,000 service centers
More than 12,500employees (excluding contract workers) in the 1st HY/2023
Revenue distribution by region 1st HY/2023:
61% EMEA
24% NAM
5% LATAM
5% CIS*
5% APAC
* The value of all assets in Russia amounts to approx. EUR 130 million
The right solution for every challenge
RESILIENCE THROUGH INDUSTRY DIVERSITY
> 40% Construction
~ 15% Forestry & Agriculture
> 10% Waste Mgmt & Recycling
> 5% Transport & Logistics
~ 5% Public Sector
~ 5% Rental
~ 5% Offshore & Oil and Gas
< 5% Railway
< 5% Offshore Wind
< 5% Aquaculture & Fishing
< 5% Passenger Ships
4
Sustainability
SUSTAINABILITY IS A KEY DRIVER FOR OUR STRATEGY AND OUR DAILY OPERATIONS
FOR THE LIVING PLANET WE
FOR ALL THE PEOPLE
ALL DEPEND ON
WE TOUCH
Fewer emissions
Safe & healthy
on all levels
Positive impact on
Qualified & diverse workforce
the value chain
FOR THE FUTURE-FORWARD WAY OF DOING BUSINESS
Our values
obliges
Focus on
Governance & Transparency
Energy consumption
Power from renewable
according to energy
Accident rate
source (Scope 1 and
energy sources
Scope 2)
19,708 t in CO2
75.1 percent*
TRIR 11.28
equivalents
*) As of June 2023. Not all data is available at the time of reporting.
The figures presented therefore contain estimated values (~ 8% of total energy consumption are estimated).
International employees at
headquarters
23.1 percent
Number of proven cases of corruption
0 cases
5
