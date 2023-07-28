PUBLICATION OF

RESULTS

1ST HALF YEAR

2023

Vienna, July 28, 2023

PALFINGER at a Glance

NUMBER 1 IN THE WORLD

Global market leader with revenues of

EUR 2.23 billion in 2022

Present in all regions with 31 production sites and around 5,000 service centers

More than 12,500employees (excluding contract workers) in the 1st HY/2023

Revenue distribution by region 1st HY/2023:

61% EMEA

24% NAM

5% LATAM

5% CIS*

5% APAC

* The value of all assets in Russia amounts to approx. EUR 130 million

The right solution for every challenge

RESILIENCE THROUGH INDUSTRY DIVERSITY

> 40% Construction

~ 15% Forestry & Agriculture

> 10% Waste Mgmt & Recycling

> 5% Transport & Logistics

~ 5% Public Sector

~ 5% Rental

~ 5% Offshore & Oil and Gas

< 5% Railway

< 5% Offshore Wind

< 5% Aquaculture & Fishing

< 5% Passenger Ships

Sustainability

SUSTAINABILITY IS A KEY DRIVER FOR OUR STRATEGY AND OUR DAILY OPERATIONS

FOR THE LIVING PLANET WE

FOR ALL THE PEOPLE

ALL DEPEND ON

WE TOUCH

Fewer emissions

Safe & healthy

on all levels

Positive impact on

Qualified & diverse workforce

the value chain

FOR THE FUTURE-FORWARD WAY OF DOING BUSINESS

Our values

obliges

Focus on

Governance & Transparency

Energy consumption

Power from renewable

according to energy

Accident rate

source (Scope 1 and

energy sources

Scope 2)

19,708 t in CO2

75.1 percent*

TRIR 11.28

equivalents

*) As of June 2023. Not all data is available at the time of reporting.

The figures presented therefore contain estimated values (~ 8% of total energy consumption are estimated).

International employees at

headquarters

23.1 percent

Number of proven cases of corruption

0 cases

