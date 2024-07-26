PUBLICATION OF

Lengau, July 26, 2024

2021 auf einen Blick 1st HY/2024 at a glance

1st HY/2024 STRONG RESULT FOR PALFINGER AG

INCREASED PROFITABILITY

CONTINUED LOW ORDER INTAKE

ONGOING HIGH INVENTORIES

DESPITE LOWER REVENUE

IN EUROPEAN CORE MARKETS

26/07/2024 / PALFINGER Publication of Results 1st half year 2024

Significant events in 1st HY/2024

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN 1ST HY/2024

Site Löbau, Germany, expansion and modernization successfully completed in May. All four classes of German aerial working platforms located at one site.

New sales and service hub Madrid: acquisition of land completed.

Integrating future activities of four Spanish locations.

PALFINGER Global Sales & Service Conference in June - more than 300 participants from 60 countries and all continents.

Future topics were presented on the theme of "Building Our Way Forward".

26/07/2024 / PALFINGER Publication of Results 1st half year 2024

PALFINGER at a glance

NUMBER 1 IN THE WORLD

Global market leader for crane and lifting solutions

with revenues of EUR 2.45 billion in 2023

Present in all regions with 30 production sites and around 5,000 service centers

12,650 employees (excluding contract workers)

at the end of the 1st HY/2024

Revenue distribution by region 1st HY/2024

59% EMEA

27% NAM

4% LATAM

5% CIS*

5% APAC

*) The value of all assets in Russia amounts to approx. EUR 163 million.

26/07/2024 / PALFINGER Publication of Results 1st half year 2024

About PALFINGER

INNOVATIVE AND POWERFUL PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

LOADER

TIMBER /

TAIL LIFTS

MARINE

DAVITS

CRANES

RECYCLING

CRANES

PASSENGER

ACCESS

TURNKEY

DIGITAL

OFFSHORE

BOATS

SYSTEMS

PLATFORMS

SOLUTIONS

SOLUTIONS

CRANES

HOOK LIFTS &

TRUCK MOUNTED

RAILWAY

WIND

WINCHES

SKIPLOADERS

FORKLIFTS

SYSTEMS

CRANES

26/07/2024 / PALFINGER Publication of Results 1st half year 2024

The right solution for every challenge

RESILIENCE THROUGH INDUSTRY DIVERSITY

> 40% Construction

> 10% Forestry

> 10% Waste Mgmt & Recycling

> 5% Transport & Logistics

~ 5% Public Sector

~ 5% Rental

~ 5 % Offshore / Oil and Gas

< 5% Railway

< 5% Offshore Wind

< 5% Aquaculture & Fishing

< 5% Passengers | Cruise

26/07/2024 / PALFINGER Publication of Results 1st half year 2024

Sustainability

SUSTAINABILITY AS THE KEY DRIVER OF STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES

FOR THE LIVING PLANET WE

FOR ALL THE PEOPLE WE TOUCH

ALL DEPEND ON

Less emissions

Safe & healthy

at all levels

Positive impact on

Qualified and diverse workforce

the value chain

Greenhouse gas emissions

Electricity from

International employees

as CO2 equivalents

Accident rate

renewable energy

at headquarters

(Scope 1 and Scope 2)

16,388 t CO2

80.1 Percent*)

TRIR 8.59

26 percent

Equivalents*)

*) As of the end of June 2024. The figures presented contain estimates to a minor extent. The final value may therefore deviate slightly. 26/07/2024 / PALFINGER Publication of Results 1st half year 2024

FOR FUTURE-ORIENTED

ENTREPRENEURIAL CONDUCT

Committed to

our values

Focus on

Governance & Transparency

Number of proven cases of

corruption

0 cases

STROHBICHLER

Vision and Strategy 2030

