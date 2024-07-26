Significant events in 1st HY/2024

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN 1ST HY/2024

Site Löbau, Germany, expansion and modernization successfully completed in May. All four classes of German aerial working platforms located at one site.

New sales and service hub Madrid: acquisition of land completed.

Integrating future activities of four Spanish locations.

PALFINGER Global Sales & Service Conference in June - more than 300 participants from 60 countries and all continents.

Future topics were presented on the theme of "Building Our Way Forward".