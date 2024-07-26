Palfinger : Presentation of the First Half Of 2024 2,99 MB
July 26, 2024 at 01:07 am EDT
PUBLICATION OF
RESULTS
1ST HALF YEAR
2024
Lengau, July 26, 2024
2021 auf einen Blick 1st HY/2024 at a glance
1st HY/2024 STRONG RESULT FOR PALFINGER AG
INCREASED PROFITABILITY
CONTINUED LOW ORDER INTAKE
ONGOING HIGH INVENTORIES
DESPITE LOWER REVENUE
IN EUROPEAN CORE MARKETS
26/07/2024 / PALFINGER Publication of Results 1st half year 2024
Significant events in 1st HY/2024
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN 1ST HY/2024
Site Löbau, Germany, expansion and modernization successfully completed in May. All four classes of German aerial working platforms located at one site.
New sales and service hub Madrid: acquisition of land completed.
Integrating future activities of four Spanish locations.
PALFINGER Global Sales & Service Conference in June - more than 300 participants from 60 countries and all continents.
Future topics were presented on the theme of "Building Our Way Forward".
26/07/2024 / PALFINGER Publication of Results 1st half year 2024
PALFINGER at a glance
NUMBER 1 IN THE WORLD
1
Global market leader for crane and lifting solutions
with revenues of EUR 2.45 billion in 2023
Present in all regions with 30 production sites and around 5,000 service centers
12,650 employees (excluding contract workers)
at the end of the 1st HY/2024
Revenue distribution by region 1st HY/2024
59% EMEA
27% NAM
4% LATAM
5% CIS*
5% APAC
*) The value of all assets in Russia amounts to approx. EUR 163 million.
26/07/2024 / PALFINGER Publication of Results 1st half year 2024
About PALFINGER
INNOVATIVE AND POWERFUL PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
LOADER
TIMBER /
TAIL LIFTS
MARINE
DAVITS
CRANES
RECYCLING
CRANES
PASSENGER
ACCESS
TURNKEY
DIGITAL
OFFSHORE
BOATS
SYSTEMS
PLATFORMS
SOLUTIONS
SOLUTIONS
CRANES
HOOK LIFTS &
TRUCK MOUNTED
RAILWAY
WIND
WINCHES
SKIPLOADERS
FORKLIFTS
SYSTEMS
CRANES
26/07/2024 / PALFINGER Publication of Results 1st half year 2024
The right solution for every challenge
RESILIENCE THROUGH INDUSTRY DIVERSITY
> 40% Construction
> 10% Forestry
> 10% Waste Mgmt & Recycling
> 5% Transport & Logistics
~ 5% Public Sector
~ 5% Rental
~ 5 % Offshore / Oil and Gas
< 5% Railway
< 5% Offshore Wind
< 5% Aquaculture & Fishing
< 5% Passengers | Cruise
26/07/2024 / PALFINGER Publication of Results 1st half year 2024
Sustainability
SUSTAINABILITY AS THE KEY DRIVER OF STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES
FOR THE LIVING PLANET WE
FOR ALL THE PEOPLE WE TOUCH
ALL DEPEND ON
Less emissions
Safe & healthy
at all levels
Positive impact on
Qualified and diverse workforce
the value chain
Greenhouse gas emissions
Electricity from
International employees
as CO2 equivalents
Accident rate
renewable energy
at headquarters
(Scope 1 and Scope 2)
16,388 t CO2
80.1 Percent*)
TRIR 8.59
26 percent
Equivalents*)
*) As of the end of June 2024. The figures presented contain estimates to a minor extent. The final value may therefore deviate slightly. 26/07/2024 / PALFINGER Publication of Results 1st half year 2024
FOR FUTURE-ORIENTED
ENTREPRENEURIAL CONDUCT
Committed to
our values
Focus on
Governance & Transparency
Number of proven cases of
corruption
0 cases
STROHBICHLER
SEGMENT
SALES & SERVICE
Vision and Strategy 2030
