Palfinger : Presentation on the Financial Year 2022 12,8 MB

Key events in 2022

2022 WAS AN EVENTFUL YEAR

The NAM region is a strong growth market. New truck-mounted forklift (TMF) drives high order intake.

Mining, civil engineering and agriculture are key growth drivers

in LATAM. This region shows the highest percentage growth in the Group.

Löbau (GER) becomes a European hub for access platforms.

Köstendorf Technology Center (AT) becomes the global center for innovation and development.

Market slump in China related to zero Covid policy.

PALFINGER stopped all deliveries, capital investment and transfer of know-how to Russia.

The Russian organization operates completely autonomously. *)

MARINE benefits from the upturn in offshore wind farm projects.

*) The value of all assets in Russia amounts to approx. EUR 139 million.