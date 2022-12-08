Advanced search
    PAL   AT0000758305

PALFINGER AG

(PAL)
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  04:35:06 2023-02-24 am EST
30.50 EUR   +1.33%
04:47aPalfinger : Magazine "&beyond"
PU
04:47aPalfinger : Consolidated non-financial statement
PU
04:47aPalfinger : Presentation on the Financial Year 2022 12,8 MB
PU
Palfinger : Presentation on the Financial Year 2022 12,8 MB

02/24/2023 | 04:47am EST
BALANCE SHEET PRESENTATION

2022FOR

Vienna, February 24, 2023

KLAUSER

20221 at a Glance

2022

NEW REVENUE RECORD DESPITE ONGOING CRISES

PALFINGER EXCEEDS THE

EUR 2 BILLION REVENUE MARK

DELAYED EFFECT OF

HIGH OUTPUT DESPITE

PRICE INCREASES DUE TO

STRESSED SUPPLY CHAINS

HIGH ORDER LEVELS

02/24/23

PALFINGER Balance Sheet Presentation 2022

3

Key events in 2022

2022 WAS AN EVENTFUL YEAR

The NAM region is a strong growth market. New truck-mounted forklift (TMF) drives high order intake.

Mining, civil engineering and agriculture are key growth drivers

in LATAM. This region shows the highest percentage growth in the Group.

Löbau (GER) becomes a European hub for access platforms.

Köstendorf Technology Center (AT) becomes the global center for innovation and development.

Market slump in China related to zero Covid policy.

PALFINGER stopped all deliveries, capital investment and transfer of know-how to Russia.

The Russian organization operates completely autonomously. *)

MARINE benefits from the upturn in offshore wind farm projects.

*) The value of all assets in Russia amounts to approx. EUR 139 million.

02/24/23

PALFINGER Balance Sheet Presentation 2022

PALFINGER at a Glance

NUMBER 1 IN THE WORLD

  • Global market leader with revenues of
    EUR 2.23 billion in 2022
    Present in all regions with 31 production sites and around 5,000 service centers

Around 12,200*) employees

Revenue split 2022:

59% EMEA

23% NAM

6% LATAM

5% APAC

7% CIS

02/24/23 PALFINGER Balance Sheet Presentation 2022

*) Reporting date figures of consolidated Group companies

without equity investments and without contract workers.

Disclaimer

Palfinger AG published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 09:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
