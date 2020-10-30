Palfinger : Presentation on the First Three Quarters of 2020
10/30/2020 | 06:35am EDT
PUBLICATION OF RESULTS
Q1-Q3 / 2020
Bergheim, October 30, 2020
ANDREAS KLAUSER
CEO
Q3/2020 at a glance
MARKET FURTHER STABILIZED SINCE SUMMER: STILL HIGH VOLATILITY
Q3 EBIT MARGIN OF 8.5 %
COVID-19 HAS HUGE IMPACT
THANKS TO FULL ORDER BOOKS OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK BEYOND 2021
2020
Q1 - Q33
1ST PHASE OF CRISIS: HANDLED WELL
PALFINGER at a glance
PALFINGER: GLOBALLY WELL POSITIONED
GROUP 2019
REVENUE
EUR 1.75 billion
EMPLOYEES
11,126
33 production sites & SITES around 5,000 service
centers worldwide
61% EMEA
REVENUE 23% NAM SPLIT 5% LATAM
12% APAC, CIS
Knowing our customers shapes our actions
CRISIS-RESISTANT THANKS TO SECTOR DIVERSITY
Construction
Industry
Railway
Offshore Wind
Aquaculture & Fishing
Forestry & Agriculture
Transport & Logistics
Waste Mgmt. & Recycling
Passenger
Commercial
Infrastructure
Public Sector
Offshore Supply & Oil and Gas
Technology as a driving force
INNOVATIVE AND POWERFUL PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
LOADER
TIMBER &
HOOKLIFTS AND
TAIL
TURNKEY
MARINE
OFFSHORE
WINCHES
RECYCLING
CRANES
SKIP LOADERS
LIFTS
SOLUTIONS
CRANES
CRANES
CRANES
PASSENGER
ACCESS
TRUCK MOUNTED
BRIDGE
RAILWAY
WIND
DAVITS
BOATS
INSPECTION
SYSTEMS
PLATFORMS
FORKLIFTS
SYSTEMS
CRANES
& MAINTENANCE
We are investing in our future, especially during the crisis
P21st CHALLENGE ACCEPTED:
WITH OUR CORPORATE INCUBATOR, WE ARE SHAPING THE FUTURE.
P21st
STRUCINSPECT
NATIONAL PRIZE FOR DIGITALIZATION 2020
DIGITAL IMPULS AWARD 2020
Corporate responsibility
LONG-TERM COMPETITIVENESS THROUGH
SUSTAINABLE ACTIONS
Materiality analysis is being finalized, KPIs and measures in preparation
New climate strategy in preparation
Responsible Employer
Eco-Efficient Production
▪ Focus on HSE
▪ 42% CO2 reduction compared
▪ Start of the PALFINGER
to 2015 (-16% CO2 YTD 2020)
Campus
▪ 74% of power from renewable
energy sources
Sustainable Products
Fair Business
▪ Intensification of ACE
▪ Deeper integration of
(autonomous, connected,
sustainability risks in risk
electrification)
management
Operational highlights
COVID-19 TASK FORCE REACTED QUICKLY & EXTENSIVELY
FOCUS, COOPERATION AND PROACTIVE MANAGEMENT
AS SUCCESSFUL CORE ELEMENTS
01
02
03
04
COVID Task Force implemented at end of February 2020: completed 220 actions in 3 work packages: 1. Health & Safety / HR / Communication, 2. Production & Operations Management, 3. Liquidity Optimization.
Scrutinized all projects and implemented comprehensive program to optimize liquidity and cut costs.
Labor costs cut through implementation of short-timework models for all Austrian employees. Various models and support programs adopted where available for sites abroad.
Actions taken to ensure employee health, safety and well-being.
General conditions for PALFINGER
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Q1-Q3/2020
COVID-19has a huge impact.
Visible recovery during summer period in EUROPE, CIS, CHINA and LATAM, but still high volatility.
Order book similar to end of 2019 level.
Restructuring of SEA segment completed, full integration into GPO.
SAP S/4 HANA go live in EMEA distribution center on April 01, 2020.
FELIX STROHBICHLER
CFO
SEGMENT
12
SALES & SERVICE
Sales & Service Segment
POSITIVE TREND IN Q3
01
02
03
04
Effects of COVID-19 crisis felt across all product lines.
Drop in earnings reduced by short-time work and cost-cutting measures.
Sales and service activities of the former SEA segment included.
Market recovery (EUROPE, CIS, CHINA, LATAM) visible in Q3 results.
Sales & Service Segment
EBIT MARGIN REDUCED DUE TO LOWER REVENUE
EUR million
Q1-Q3/20191)
Q1-Q3/2020
Δ%
External revenue
1,211.1
1,033.8
-14.6%
EBITDA
134.6
118.9
-11.7%
EBIT
110.9
80.0
-27.9%
EBIT margin
9.2%
7.7%
-
1) Figures adjusted retroactively to the new segment reporting structure.
SEGMENT
15
OPERATIONS
OPERATIONS Segment
Q1-Q3/2020 HEAVILY IMPACTED BY COVID-19
01
Lower capacity utilization in Q2 due to lockdowns, market environment and COVID crisis
health-measure compliance.
02
Lockdown used to create work environments best suited to safeguarding health,
safety and well-being.
03
04
05
COVID-19 Task Force took prompt and efficient actions to maintain internal and
external supply chains.
COVID-19 negatively impacts on 3rd-party manufacturing.
Increasing utilization in manufacturing plants due to high order levels in Q3.
OPERATIONS Segment
LOWER CAPACITY UTILIZATION AND LESS
MANUFACTURING FOR THIRD PARTIES
EUR million
Q1-Q3/20191)
Q1-Q3/2020
Δ%
External revenue
89.6
68.7
-23.3%
EBITDA
56.5
34.8
-38.4%
EBIT
28.5
8.9
-68.8%
1) Figures adjusted retroactively to the new segment reporting structure.
HOLDING
18
UNIT
HOLDING Unit
SHORT-TIME WORK AND PROJECT PRIORITISATION
REDUCE HOLDING COSTS
EUR million
Q1-Q3/2019
Q1-Q3/2020
Δ%
EBITDA
-16.0
-13.4
16.2%
EBIT
-20.1
-18.3
9.2%
PALFINGER
20
GROUP
PALFINGER Group
PROFITABILITY IN Q3 ON HIGH LEVEL:
EBIT OF EUR 31.8 MILLION
EUR million
Q1-Q3/2019
Q1-Q3/2020
Δ%
Revenue
1,300.6
1,102.4
-15.2%
EBITDA
175.1
140.3
-19.9%
EBITDA margin
13.5%
12.7%
-
EBIT (operating income)
119.3
70.6
-40.8%
EBIT margin
9.2%
6.4%
-
EBT (result before income tax)
107.1
58.5
-45.4%
Net income
63.6
31.8
-50.0%
In accordance with IFRS, minor rounding differences are possible.
PALFINGER Group
LOWER NET INVESTMENT DURING CRISIS
50
69.0
45
66.2
1)
55.8
40
52.2
35
45.9
48.5
42.3
30
25
35.0
20
15
10
5
0
Q1-Q3/2016
Q1-Q3/2017
Q1-Q3/2018
Q1-Q3/2019
Net investment
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
Includes additions from leases (IFRS 16); excluding divestment of 2.5% of Sany Lifting Solutions (EUR 28.6 million). In accordance with IFRS, minor rounding differences are possible.
69.7
46.9
Q1-Q3/2020
PALFINGER Group
LIQUIDITY RESERVES SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASED -
LOWEST NET FINANCIAL DEBT (NFD) SINCE Q1/2016
EUR million
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
2019
2020
Financial liabilities 1)
633.1
546.1
Ø interest on financial liabilities
1.62%
1.38%
Ø maturity of financial liabilities
4.40 years
4.06 years
Cash equivalents
33.2
62.2
Net debt
576.9
459.0
Equity
618.9
606.7
Including EUR 54.7 million leasing liabilities according to IFRS 16 (09/2019: EUR 59.7 million)
Excluding foreign currency hedging costs.
In accordance with IFRS, minor rounding differences are possible.
PALFINGER Group
STRENGTHENED BALANCE SHEET DESPITE CRISIS
Sept 30,
Sept 30,
2019
2020
Equity ratio
37.1%
39.0%
Gearing
93.2%
75.6%
Net debt/EBITDA
2.57
2.43
In accordance with IFRS, minor rounding differences are possible.
PALFINGER Group
HIGH FREE CASH FLOW -
OPTIMIZED INVENTORY AND RECEIVABLES
EUR million
Q1-Q3/2019
Q1-Q3/2020
EBTDA
163.0
128.2
+/- non-cash income from at-equity companies
-11.9
-4.7
+/- change in working capital
-37.1
16.1
+/- cash flow from tax payments
-32.5
-6.8
Cash flow from operating activities
81.5
132.8
+/- cash flow from investing activities
-33.2
-42.9
Cash flow after changes in working capital and investments
48.3
89.9
+/- cash flow from interest on borrowings adjusted for tax expenditure
7.8
6.4
Free cash flow
56.1
96.3
In accordance with IFRS, minor rounding differences are possible.
ANDREAS KLAUSER
CEO
OUTLOOK 2020
Noticeable stabilisation of markets, US market slowing down but still above average volume while CIS & China trending positively
Revenue target for 2020 above EUR 1.5 billion
EBIT target for 2020 EUR 100 million
Risks from COVID-19 hard to predict -
depends greatly on infection curve development
Key focus:
Maintaining the health, safety and well-beingof employees
Keeping our operations up and running
Financial targets 2024
FINANCIAL TARGETS REMAINING THE SAME,
BUT POSTPONED 2 YEARS
FINANCIAL TARGETS 2024
MARKET LEADER IN CRANE AND LIFTING SOLUTIONS
EUR 2 billion
10%
10%
revenue from organic growth
average EBIT margin over the
average ROCE over the
economic cycle
economic cycle
STAY HEALTHY!
