    PAL   AT0000758305

PALFINGER AG

(PAL)
  Report
Palfinger Shares Fall After Company Issues Profit Warning

01/21/2022 | 03:50am EST
By Cecilia Butini

Shares in Austrian crane maker Palfinger AG fell in opening trade Friday after the company issued a profit warning late Thursday reporting significant cost increases and supply-chain woes.

At 0824 GMT, Palfinger traded down 8.3% at EUR30.35

The company said it expects earnings before interest and taxes in the January-March and January-June periods to come in far below levels from the previous year, though it also said price increases in the second half of the year should be able to compensate for the fall in EBIT.

Analysts at Hauck Aufhaeuser said expected better development in the second half might not be enough to see a significant improvement in profitability levels.

"While top-line should be above 2021 levels due to strong demand and price increases, profitability is seen to remain on 2021 levels," the bank said.


Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 0350ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRANE CO. -1.36% 101.29 Delayed Quote.0.94%
PALFINGER AG -5.14% 31.4 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 787 M 2 024 M 2 024 M
Net income 2021 89,8 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2021 457 M 518 M 518 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 1 244 M 1 411 M 1 409 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 11 653
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 33,10 €
Average target price 42,50 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Klauser Chief Executive Officer
Felix Strohbichler Head-Legal Department
Hubert Palfinger Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Zehnder Chief Operating Officer
Alois Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PALFINGER AG-3.78%1 411
PACCAR, INC.4.58%32 044
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-3.19%27 783
KUBOTA CORPORATION-1.12%26 386
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.18%25 568
KOMATSU LTD.8.22%24 165