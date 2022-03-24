Palfinger : VOTING RESULTS OF THE AGM OF 24.03.2022

Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Palfinger AG on 24.
März 2022
Agenda item 2:
Resolution on the distribution of the net profit for the year
Number of shares voting valid: 29,632,068
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 78.82 %
Total number of valid votes: 29,632,068
|
FOR-Votes
|
29,631,868 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
200 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
10 votes.
|
|
Agenda item 3:
Resolution to ratify the actions of the members of the Executive Board in the fiscal year 2021
Number of shares voting valid: 29,507,087
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 78.49 %
Total number of valid votes: 29,507,087
|
FOR-Votes
|
29,505,697 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
1,390 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
124,991 votes.
|
|
Agenda item 4:
Resolution to ratify the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board in the fiscal year 2021
Number of shares voting valid: 28,947,645
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.00 %
Total number of valid votes: 28,947,645
|
FOR-Votes
|
28,651,569 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
296,076 votes.
|
ABSTENTIONS
|
125,353 votes.
|
|
Agenda item 5:
Selection of the independent auditor for the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022
Number of shares voting valid: 29,632,058
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 78.82 %
Total number of valid votes: 29,632,058
|
FOR-Votes
|
29,597,460 votes.
|
AGAINST-Votes
|
34,598 votes.