Palfinger : VOTING RESULTS OF THE AGM OF 24.03.2022

Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Palfinger AG on 24.

März 2022

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the distribution of the net profit for the year

Number of shares voting valid: 29,632,068

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 78.82 %

Total number of valid votes: 29,632,068

FOR-Votes 29,631,868 votes. AGAINST-Votes 200 votes. ABSTENTIONS 10 votes.

Agenda item 3:

Resolution to ratify the actions of the members of the Executive Board in the fiscal year 2021

Number of shares voting valid: 29,507,087

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 78.49 %

Total number of valid votes: 29,507,087

FOR-Votes 29,505,697 votes. AGAINST-Votes 1,390 votes. ABSTENTIONS 124,991 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Resolution to ratify the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board in the fiscal year 2021

Number of shares voting valid: 28,947,645

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.00 %

Total number of valid votes: 28,947,645

FOR-Votes 28,651,569 votes. AGAINST-Votes 296,076 votes. ABSTENTIONS 125,353 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Selection of the independent auditor for the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022

Number of shares voting valid: 29,632,058

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 78.82 %

Total number of valid votes: 29,632,058