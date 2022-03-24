Log in
Palfinger : VOTING RESULTS OF THE AGM OF 24.03.2022

03/24/2022 | 10:42am EDT
Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Palfinger AG on 24.

März 2022

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the distribution of the net profit for the year

Number of shares voting valid: 29,632,068

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 78.82 %

Total number of valid votes: 29,632,068

FOR-Votes

29,631,868 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

200 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

10 votes.

Agenda item 3:

Resolution to ratify the actions of the members of the Executive Board in the fiscal year 2021

Number of shares voting valid: 29,507,087

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 78.49 %

Total number of valid votes: 29,507,087

FOR-Votes

29,505,697 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

1,390 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

124,991 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Resolution to ratify the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board in the fiscal year 2021

Number of shares voting valid: 28,947,645

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 77.00 %

Total number of valid votes: 28,947,645

FOR-Votes

28,651,569 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

296,076 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

125,353 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Selection of the independent auditor for the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022

Number of shares voting valid: 29,632,058

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 78.82 %

Total number of valid votes: 29,632,058

FOR-Votes

29,597,460 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

34,598 votes.

Page 1 of 2

ABSTENTIONS 20 votes.

Agenda item 6:

Election to the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 29,632,058

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 78.82 %

Total number of valid votes: 29,632,058

FOR-Votes

24,436,188 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

5,195,870 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

20 votes.

Agenda item 7:

Resolution on the remuneration report

Number of shares voting valid: 29,415,026

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 78.25 %

Total number of valid votes: 29,415,026

FOR-Votes

24,791,243 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

4,623,783 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

217,052 votes.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Palfinger AG published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
