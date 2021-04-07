Palfinger : Resolutions of the General Meeting 2021

ABOUT PALFINGER AG

PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world's leading provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With about 11,000 employees, 34 locations and a worldwide sales and service network of around 5,000 service points, PALFINGER guarantees customers immediate and optimal proximity.

As the leader in its engineering field, the company aims to ensure its partners' business success in the long term by providing solutions and products that remain economically and ecologically viable in the future. Its broad product and model portfolio allow PALFINGER to take digitalization and the deployment of artificial intelligence to new levels.

As a global company with strong roots in its home region, PALFINGER is convinced that thinking and acting in the interest of sustainability plays a vital role in successful business operations. That is why the company assumes social, ecological and economic responsibility along the entire value chain.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1999 and achieved a revenue of EUR 1.53 billion in 2020.

