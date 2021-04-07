Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Palfinger AG    PAL   AT0000758305

PALFINGER AG

(PAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Palfinger : Resolutions of the General Meeting 2021

04/07/2021 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABOUT PALFINGER AG

PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world's leading provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With about 11,000 employees, 34 locations and a worldwide sales and service network of around 5,000 service points, PALFINGER guarantees customers immediate and optimal proximity.

As the leader in its engineering field, the company aims to ensure its partners' business success in the long term by providing solutions and products that remain economically and ecologically viable in the future. Its broad product and model portfolio allow PALFINGER to take digitalization and the deployment of artificial intelligence to new levels.

As a global company with strong roots in its home region, PALFINGER is convinced that thinking and acting in the interest of sustainability plays a vital role in successful business operations. That is why the company assumes social, ecological and economic responsibility along the entire value chain.

PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1999 and achieved a revenue of EUR 1.53 billion in 2020.

For further information please contact:

Hannes Roither | Company Spokesperson | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com

This text and the corresponding images are available under 'News' at PALFINGER's website www.palfinger.ag, www.palfinger.com.

Disclaimer

Palfinger AG published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 11:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PALFINGER AG
07:08aPALFINGER  : Resolutions of the General Meeting 2021
PU
06:46aPALFINGER  : Publication of the Resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Apri..
PU
06:37aEANS-GENERAL MEETING  : Palfinger AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting
DJ
06:34aPALFINGER  : EANS-Adhoc Palfinger AG / Publication of the Resolution of the Annu..
PU
06:27aPRESS RELEASE  : Palfinger AG / Publication of the Resolution of the Annual Gene..
DJ
03/21PALFINGER : Expansion to competence in Köstendorf
PU
03/16PALFINGER : Reorganization in Norway
PU
03/09EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : Palfinger AG / Invitation -3-
DJ
03/09EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : Palfinger AG / Invitation -2-
DJ
03/09EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : Palfinger AG / Invitation to the General Meeting accordi..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 728 M 2 052 M 2 052 M
Net income 2021 70,2 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
Net Debt 2021 434 M 516 M 516 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 1 297 M 1 536 M 1 540 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 10 441
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart PALFINGER AG
Duration : Period :
Palfinger AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALFINGER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 35,77 €
Last Close Price 34,50 €
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andreas Klauser Chief Executive Officer
Felix Strohbichler Chief Financial Officer
Hubert Palfinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Zehnder Chief Operating Officer
Alois Weiss Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PALFINGER AG33.20%1 536
PACCAR, INC.7.61%32 231
KOMATSU LTD.21.53%29 466
EPIROC AB (PUBL)35.45%27 576
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.07%27 338
KUBOTA CORPORATION10.02%27 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ