|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Palgon AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Palgon AG: change in the management board
30-Sep-2022 / 22:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Palgon AG announces a change in the management board. The previous CEO Jörg Weber was recalled by the supervisory board at his own request for private reasons. We would like to thank him for his commitment and his work and wish him all the best for the future.
At the same time the supervisory board of Palgon AG has appointed Mr. Samir Azzawi-Steyrer as new member of the management board of Palgon AG.
Contact:
Samir Azzawi-Steyrer
Executive
admin@palgon.de
30-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Palgon AG
|
|Königsallee 60F
|
|40212 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|021188284118
|E-mail:
|admin@palgon.de
|Internet:
|www.palgon.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ1P6
|WKN:
|A2LQ1P
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1454831
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1454831 30-Sep-2022 CET/CEST