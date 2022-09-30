Advanced search
    3D6   DE000A2LQ1P6

PALGON AG

(3D6)
End-of-day quote BOERSE DUESSELDORF  -  2022-09-28
40.00 EUR    0.00%
Palgon AG: hange in the management board

09/30/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
EQS-News: Palgon AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Palgon AG: hange in the management board

30.09.2022 / 21:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Palgon AG announces a change in the management board. The previous CEO Jörg Weber was recalled by the supervisory board at his own request for private reasons. We would like to thank him for his commitment and his work and wish him all the best for the future.

At the same time the supervisory board of Palgon AG has appointed Mr. Samir Azzawi-Steyrer as new member of the management board of Palgon AG.


30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Palgon AG
Königsallee 60F
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: 021188284118
E-mail: admin@palgon.de
Internet: www.palgon.de
ISIN: DE000A2LQ1P6
WKN: A2LQ1P
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1454821

 
End of News EQS News Service

1454821  30.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454821&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,09 M -0,09 M -0,09 M
Net cash 2020 0,16 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 11,8 M 11,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yann Samson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Müller-Gülich Member-Supervisory Board
Florian Hoertlehner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Weber Member-Management Board
