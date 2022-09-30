EQS-News: Palgon AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Palgon AG: hange in the management board



30.09.2022 / 21:00 CET/CEST

Palgon AG announces a change in the management board. The previous CEO Jörg Weber was recalled by the supervisory board at his own request for private reasons. We would like to thank him for his commitment and his work and wish him all the best for the future. At the same time the supervisory board of Palgon AG has appointed Mr. Samir Azzawi-Steyrer as new member of the management board of Palgon AG.

