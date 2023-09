Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier. The Company's approach is founded on the discovery that damage to the intestinal epithelial barrier can result in the leakage of digestive enzymes from the gastrointestinal (GI) tract into the peritoneal cavity, which can damage tissues and promote inflammation, causing a broad array of acute and chronic conditions. Its lead therapeutic candidate, LB1148, is an oral liquid formulation of the well-characterized digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid (TXA), which is being developed for administration prior to surgeries that are at risk of disrupting the intestinal epithelial barrier. LB1148 is formulated as an aqueous solution for oral (enteral) administration. In addition to TXA, the LB1148 formulation contains polyethylene glycol, carbohydrates, and electrolytes.