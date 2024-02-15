Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2024) - Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF) (FSE: 7N11) (the "Company" or "Palladium One") is pleased to announce that the Company is changing its name to GT Resources Inc., effective March 4, 2024. The articles of the Company provide the directors with the authority to change the name of the company by way of directors' resolution. Common shareholders of the Company will automatically be adjusted and no further action is required to be taken.

This rebrand is a better representation of the diversified investment exposure that the Company provides investors for multiple forms of green transportation, including fully electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, electrical grid infrastructure and conventional engines. It also reflects the Company's evolution to having a highly curated portfolio of polymetallic mineral properties that primarily target nickel and copper exploration, and secondarily target Platinum Group Elements such as palladium and platinum.

With properties in Canada and Finland, GT Resources seeks metals that are critical to clean global transportation.

Trading of the Company's common shares as GT Resources Inc. is expected to be effective as of the opening of the markets on March 4, 2024. The common shares of the Company will trade under the ticker symbol "GT" on the TSX-V and under the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers 36254S105/CA36254S1056. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade under the symbols "NKORF" on the OTCQB and "7N11" on the Frankfurt exchange.

About Palladium One Mining Inc. (GT Resources Inc. as of March 4, 2024)

Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) is focused on discovering environmentally and socially conscious Critical Green Transportation Metals. A Canadian mineral exploration and development company, Palladium One is targeting district scale, nickel - copper sulphide and platinum-group-element (PGE) deposits in Canada and Finland. The Läntinen Koillismaa (LK) Project in north-central Finland, is a PGE-copper-nickel project that has existing NI43-101 Mineral Resources, while both the Tyko and Canalask high-grade nickel-copper projects are located in Ontario and the Yukon, Canada, respectively. Follow Palladium One on LinkedIn, Twitter, and at www.palladiumoneinc.com.

