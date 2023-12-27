Official PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2023) - Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF) (FSE: 7N11) (the "Company" or "Palladium One") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Cameron Bell, M.Sc., P.Geo to its board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Bell spent most of his career with Inco and Vale, engaged in both greenfield and brownfield exploration and was a Regional Manager of North America and Australasia/Oceania. Additionally, he held senior technical and management roles at Voisey's Bay and the Sudbury Basin. Cameron brings a deep nickel – copper – PGE exploration background including extensive experience in the Kluane district in the Yukon where the Company's Canalask Ni-Cu project is located. Mr. Bell completed his MSc at the University of British Columbia and has been working as an exploration consultant focusing on nickel, copper and lithium projects globally.

"We are thrilled to have Cameron join Palladium One as a board member and look forward to his technical contribution to our magmatic sulphide nickel – copper exploration focus," stated Derrick Weyrauch, President and CEO.

The Company also announces the retirement of Mr. Peter Lightfoot from its board of directors.

"We wish to thank Peter for his valuable insight and support during his term with the Company and wish him all the best for the future," stated Derrick Weyrauch, President and CEO.

Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) is focused on discovering environmentally and socially conscious Critical Green Transportation Metals. A Canadian mineral exploration and development company, Palladium One is targeting district scale, nickel – copper sulphide and platinum-group-element (PGE) deposits in Canada and Finland. The Läntinen Koillismaa (LK) Project in north-central Finland, is a PGE-copper-nickel project that has existing NI43-101 Mineral Resources, while both the Tyko and Canalask high-grade nickel-copper projects are located in Ontario and the Yukon, Canada, respectively. Follow Palladium One on LinkedIn, Twitter, and at www.palladiumoneinc.com.

