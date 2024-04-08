Palladyne AI Corp., formerly Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, is a software company. The Company is focused on autonomy for robotic systems. Its advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning software seeks to revolutionize the capabilities of robots, enabling them to observe, learn, reason, and act in a manner akin to human intelligence. Its artificial intelligence (AI) and ML software platform empowers robots to perceive variations or changes in the real-world environment, enabling them to autonomously maneuver and manipulate objects accurately in response. The Palladyne AI software solution dramatically reduces the significant effort required to program and deploy robots, enabling industrial robots and collaborative robots (cobots) to achieve autonomous capabilities even in dynamic or complex environments. Its software has various applications, including in industries, such as automotive, aviation, construction, defense, general manufacturing, and others.

Sector Software