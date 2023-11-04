Palm Jewels Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended September 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was INR 635.17 million compared to INR 441.79 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 635.47 million compared to INR 442.19 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 1.67 million compared to INR 1.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.17 compared to INR 0.15 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.17 compared to INR 0.15 a year ago.

Basic earnings per share was INR 0.17 compared to INR 0.15 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was INR 0.17 compared to INR 0.15 a year ago.