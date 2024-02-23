The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Palo Alto Networks (“Palo Alto” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PANW). The investigation concerns whether Palo Alto and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 20, 2024, during after-market hours, Palo Alto announced its financial results for Q2 2024 and lowered its full-year revenue and guidance for Q3. Specifically, Palo Alto projected earnings per share to range from $1.24 to $1.26 and revenue guidance of $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion, falling below analysts’ estimates. On this news, the price of Palo Alto shares declined by $104.12 per share, or approximately 28.4%, from $366.09 per share on February 20, 2024 to close at $261.97 on February 21, 2024.

