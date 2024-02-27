Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (“Palo Alto” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PANW) common stock between August 18, 2023 through February 20, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Palo Alto investors have until April 26, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Palo Alto investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On February 20, 2024, Palo Alto released its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results and lowered its full year revenue and billing guidance. The Company attributed the revision to its “platformization,” in which it will be offering more “freemium” services to on-ramp customers into the full paid services platform, as well as a deal with the federal government that didn’t close as expected.

On this news, Palo Alto’s stock price fell $104.12, or 28.4%, to close at $261.97 per share on February 21, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s consolidation and platformization initiatives were not driving increased market share to a significant degree; (2) the Company would need to ramp up platformization and free product offerings to entice customers to adopt more of their platforms; (3) the Company’s high growth in billings was not sustainable; (4) new AI offerings were not facilitating greater platformization and consolidation; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Palo Alto common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240227197660/en/