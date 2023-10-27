Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before

Whether deploying our products to enable the Zero Trust Enterprise, responding to a security incident, or partnering to deliver better security outcomes through a world-class partner ecosystem, we're committed to helping ensure each day is safer than the one before. It's what makes us the cybersecurity partner of choice.

Palo Alto Networks is the world's cybersecurity leader. We innovate to outpace cyberthreats so that organizations can embrace technology with confidence. We provide next-gen solutions to thousands of customers across the globe, across all sectors. Our best-in-class cybersecurity platforms and services are strengthened by industry-leading threat intelligence and state-of-the-art automation.

Letter from the Chair

Our strategy is resonating with customers, driving continued consolidation, and delivering superior security outcomes.

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

Fiscal 2023 required a commitment to stellar execution, and we are proud of the performance that our employees delivered throughout the year. Despite an evolving and unpredictable macroeconomic environment, we delivered meaningful growth, met our commitments, and advanced our long-term strategy.

Fiscal 2023 was another year of strong financial performance at Palo Alto Networks. Our billings of $9.19 billion (a 23% year-over- year increase), revenue of $6.89 billion (a 25% year-over-year increase), and NGS ARR of $2.95 billion (a 56% year-over-year increase) demonstrate that our platform strategy is deeply resonating with customers. Our SASE and Cortex products each achieved over $1 billion in bookings during fiscal 2023, and our Prisma Cloud product exceeded $500 million in ARR. We are particularly proud of the traction that our XSIAM product is achieving, with over $200 million in bookings within the first year of release. In June, we joined the S&P 500, which reflects our consistent top-line and bottom-line execution.

More than ever, our services are critical to the sanctity of our digital way of life. Governments, intelligence experts, and policymakers are embracing a truth that we have long known - that organizations must embrace new approaches to implementing security solutions to defeat motivated, well-financed and ever more sophisticated cyber attackers. It is precisely for this reason that we invested over $1.6 billion in fiscal 2023 in research and development so that our 4,400 engineers, data scientists and other experts keep us on the bleeding edge of cybersecurity invention. Since fiscal 2019, we have deployed over 180 major product releases and have received over 20 industry recognitions.

This heritage of innovation - and our instinct to always have an eye on the frontier of technological change - uniquely prepares us to harness the power of a new generation of artificial intelligence tools. We recognized early how important AI would be to cybersecurity to ensure that our customers enjoy cyber protections that meet and defeat rapidly evolving cyber threats. Generative AI technology will accelerate the promise of AI. We embrace this signal moment of change for our company, our industry and the broader economy and will lead in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions.

Of course, none of these accomplishments are possible without the dedication and engagement of our over 13,000 global employees as of July 31, 2023. We continue to prioritize an employee-centric people strategy grounded on core tenants of personalization and choice that are built upon our core values of collaboration, execution, integrity, inclusion and disruption. We are proud of the workplace recognitions that the company received in fiscal 2023, including Newsweek's "Most Loved Workplace", Glassdoor's "Best Places to Work" and multiple award categories from Comparably, InHerSight and Military Friendly.

* * * * *

As in the past, this year's Proxy Statement is constructed to maximize clarity and understanding about the company's strategies, successes and challenges. Several of our key initiatives are worth prefacing here.

Stockholder Engagement. We remain guided by, and appreciative of, the perspectives of our stockholders as expressed through their engagement with us. Throughout fiscal 2023, we once again executed an extensive stockholder outreach program. In total, we engaged in discussions with stockholders holding approximately 61% of our outstanding shares as of June 30, 2023. John Donovan, our Lead Independent Director, remained at the forefront of our engagement efforts and participated in

21 meetings with stockholders holding approximately 31% of our outstanding shares as of June 30, 2023. In addition to our financial outlook, our stockholders conversed with us about our executive compensation, sustainability, corporate governance practices, and inclusion and diversity, as well as other topics of import to them. We will continue this valuable dialogue with our investors in the coming year, and are committed to maintaining outreach that is truly a dialogue with our stockholders.

Executive Compensation. In June, we disclosed the terms and parameters of the retention award granted to me, and our Compensation and People Committee wrote you a detailed letter discussing their rationale for making it. I encourage you to read the letter from our Compensation and People Committee accompanying the CD&A in this year's Proxy Statement for their views on my award and on our executive compensation program more broadly, particularly as it relates to our pay-for-performance philosophy and how we performed against that backdrop. I am honored by the Board's faith in me, and I intend to reward that faith by leading our company to bigger and better achievements over the years to come.