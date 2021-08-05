Palo Alto : Envision Virgin Racing and Palo Alto Networks Announce Multiyear Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, and Envision Virgin Racing, the leading team in the current ABB FIA Formula E World Championship standings have announced today a multiyear partnership. Through this partnership the companies aim to raise awareness around their like-minded missions to build a safe and sustainable future.

Palo Alto Networks helps address the world's greatest cybersecurity challenges with continuous innovations in cloud security, network security and security analytics. The company leads the way in providing cybersecurity solutions and trusted intelligence that help complex organizations securely advance in an increasingly connected society.

With this new partnership, Palo Alto Networks will become an official partner of both Envision Virgin Racing and its innovative 'Race Against Climate Change' sustainability programme, created to help amplify the fight against climate change and accelerate the adoption of zero emission vehicles.

This will include the enhancement and optimisation of Envision Virgin Racing's cybersecurity solutions, which are fundamental to the digital safety of the team. In addition, Envision Virgin Racing driver Robin Frijns, who is now second in the driver standing and a firm contender for the championship title, will also become an official ambassador of Palo Alto Networks.

As one of the founding teams of the FIA Formula E World Championship, Envision Virgin Racing — owned by world-leading greentech company Envision Group — boasts an impressive record both on and off the track. Aside from securing 11 wins and 33 podiums, Envision Virgin Racing is the first carbon neutral Formula E team (PAS 2060). It is also one of a handful to achieve the FIA's Three Star Sustainability Accreditation, and the only team to partner with the UK government to support their 'Together For Our Planet' initiative and the UN's COP26 global summit.

The partnership between the two companies will officially commence at the Formula E Season 7 Berlin E-Prix 14-15 August 2021, where the team's race cars will also sport Palo Alto Networks branding.

Commenting on the announcement, James Mercer, commercial director at Envision Virgin Racing, said: "Both Envision Virgin Racing and Palo Alto Networks are at the forefront of new technologies that help us build a better future, and we are delighted to be joining forces with them.

"Envision Virgin Racing is driving new EV technologies that converge more and more with our daily activities, and the work that Palo Alto Networks does sits at the very centre of it, ensuring that we are all operating in a safe and happy environment," added Mercer.

Zeynep Inanoglu Ozdemir, chief marketing officer of Palo Alto Networks, added: "True partnerships are based on a shared aspiration to create great impact in the world. Envision Virgin Racing's commitment to its Race Against Climate Change for a better future aligns with our vision of a world where each day is safer than the one before. We value this partnership and the opportunity to amplify each other's mission, as we both continue to make progress on emerging challenges."

About Envision Virgin Racing:

Owned by Envision Group, the Envision Virgin Racing Formula E Team is one of the founding and most successful outfits in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – the innovative electric street racing series.

The purpose-driven team has sustainability running throughout its DNA and exists for one simple purpose; to use its platform to inspire generations to tackle climate change and transition to e-mobility and renewable energy. It does this through its long-running 'Race Against Climate Change' programme and prides itself on being the 'greenest team on the greenest grid', being the first and only carbon neutral certified team (PAS 2060), one of a handful to have achieved the FIA's 3 Star Sustainability Accreditation, and the first to sign up to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework. It is also a partner of the biggest climate event, the UN's COP26 'Together for our Planet' summit taking place in the UK in November.

On-track, the team continues to be one of the most successful ever with 11 wins and 33 podiums to its name and remains the only team to have recorded victories in every season to date. For the 2020/21 Formula E season, Envision Virgin Racing will see Dutchman Robin Frijns complete his third season with the team alongside newcomer New Zealand driver Nick Cassidy. Overseeing operations at the team's commercial headquarters in London is Managing Director Sylvain Filippi, who has been with the team since day one, together with Team & Sporting Director Leon Price and Technical Director Mike Lugg based at the team's operational arm at its state-of-the-art facilities at Silverstone. Meanwhile, Envision Group's Franz Jung continues his role as Chairman of the Board.

About Envision Group:

Envision Group is a leading global green tech company. With the mission of 'solving challenges for a sustainable future', the Group designs, sells and operates smart wind turbines and smart energy storage systems through Envision Energy, AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC, and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. Envision also manages the RMB ten billion Envision-Sequoia Capital Carbon-Neutral Fund, and owns the Envision Virgin Racing Formula E team.

In 2019, the Group ranked among the Top 10 of the 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review; as an innovation powerhouse, Envision leverages a global network of R&D and engineering centres across China, the United States, Germany, Denmark, Singapore and Japan, to lead in the development and innovation of green technologies.

Envision Group joined the global 'RE100' initiative in 2019, becoming the first company in mainland China to commit to achieving 100% green power consumption by 2025. On April 22, 2021, Envision Group announced that it will achieve carbon neutral in operations by the end of 2022, and achieve carbon neutral throughout its supply chain by the end of 2028.

About Palo Alto Networks:

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com .

About the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship:

Formula E exists to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing. The only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, Formula E was founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings intense and unpredictable all-electric racing to the heart of iconic cities around the world. In its first six seasons Formula E crowned five different champions and celebrated 17 winners in 69 races. With more automotive manufacturers on the grid than any other motorsport, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is not only one of the most compelling racing series on the planet but also an unparalleled proving ground for race-to-road electric vehicle and sustainable mobility technologies.

Powered by purpose and united by a passion to deliver edge-of-seat racing, the positively charged Formula E community of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, host cities and fans work together to light up the world with the transformative power of electric racing.

