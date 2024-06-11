Comprehensive end-to-end platform solves multiple use cases with OT expertise and capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks® (NASDAQ: PANW ), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Operational Technology Security Solutions, Q2 2024 . Palo Alto Networks received the highest scores in both the strategy and current offering categories. According to the report, "It envisions seamless integration of IT and OT in a comprehensive platform tailored to the unique challenges of industrial systems."

Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, Network Security, Palo Alto Networks

"Critical infrastructure and OT environments are the backbone of our digital way of life. We have been helping to protect OT environments in a world where IT and OT are increasingly converging. We are excited that Forrester recognizes us as a leader in OT security solutions. Palo Alto Networks unparalleled end-to-end OT security platform offers deep visibility, threat protection and policy recommendations, protecting the future of industrial technologies."

Forrester's report evaluated Palo Alto Networks Zero Trust OT Security Solution platform and states, "Palo Alto Networks is ideally suited for existing Palo Alto Networks customers and any organization that needs a network-led comprehensive platform spanning IT and OT to simplify security operations." It also notes, "Palo Alto Networks excels at network security including 5G and offers advanced features like automatically recommending new network security policies based on learned inbound and outbound traffic patterns." The report notes that OT security solutions customers should look for providers that:

Have the right mix of IT, IoT, and OT expertise and capabilities

Provide an integrated platform solving multiple use cases

Offer preventative capabilities alongside detection

The Forrester report notes how "Palo Alto Networks has a compelling end-to-end OT security platform. Palo Alto Networks offers a full stack of OT cybersecurity capabilities covering security operations, network, cloud, endpoint, and threat intelligence."

Palo Alto Networks was recognized among 15 vendors and evaluated across three high-level categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. To read The Forrester Wave™: Operational Technology Security Solutions, Q2 2024 report, download your complimentary copy today.

This is the third Forrester Wave™ report from June 2024 in which Palo Alto Networks has been positioned as a Leader. Palo Alto Networks was also named a Leader in both The Forrester Wave™: Extended Detection and Response, Q2 2024 and The Forrester Wave™: Incident Response, Q2 2024 . In total, Palo Alto Networks currently is recognized in 24 cybersecurity product categories by the industry analyst community.

To learn more, read our blog or visit Palo Alto Networks Zero Trust OT Security website .

