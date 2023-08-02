SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023, ended July 31, 2023, after U.S. markets close on Friday, August 18, 2023.

In addition to reporting Q4 results and providing fiscal year 2024 guidance, management will update medium-term financial targets through fiscal year 2026. With fiscal year 2024 being the final year in the company's prior medium-term outlook, CEO Nikesh Arora and other members of the executive team will provide a review of company strategy, including product roadmap, go-to-market, financial objectives and total addressable market to provide an updated view of Palo Alto Networks' market opportunity and investment thesis.

Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast of the virtual event that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time). The program will run for approximately two hours.

A live video webcast will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com . A replay of the event will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. Prior to the commencement of the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results webcast on August 18, 2023, a financial results press release will be accessible from the Palo Alto Networks website.

