Palo Alto Networks is buying back additional shares of its common stock valued at $316.7 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based cybersecurity company said Friday the authorization is an increase to its existing share buyback program of $3.3 billion, originally approved in 2019 and extended in December 2020, August 2021 and August 2022.

The authorization allows Palo Alto to buy back shares of its common stock opportunistically and will be funded from available working capital.

