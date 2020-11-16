Log in
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.

PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.

(PANW)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/16 11:28:20 am
272.055 USD   +5.16%
11:05aPALO ALTO : Q1 FY2021 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
07:25aPALO ALTO : Q1 FY2021 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
07:21aPALO ALTO : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Palo Alto : Q1 FY2021 Supplemental Financial Information

11/16/2020 | 11:05am EST

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

This supplemental financial information contains financial statements that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). We use these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics internally in analyzing our financial results and believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics will be useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate our ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non- GAAP financial measures or key metrics.

Non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this supplemental financial information, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations. We have not provided a reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures as they are not available without unreasonable effort.

1

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Fiscal Quarters (In millions, except percentages)

Q219

Q319

Q419

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q420

Q121

Revenue:

Product

$

271.6

$

278.4

$

305.7

$

231.2

$

246.5

$

280.9

$

305.6

$

237.3

Subscription and support

439.6

448.2

500.1

540.7

570.2

588.5

644.8

708.7

Total revenue

711.2

726.6

805.8

771.9

816.7

869.4

950.4

946.0

Cost of revenue:

Product

82.5

78.0

82.2

65.1

68.7

73.3

87.3

62.2

Subscription and support

120.1

126.9

135.2

152.6

164.4

185.0

203.1

215.6

Total cost of revenue

202.6

204.9

217.4

217.7

233.1

258.3

290.4

277.8

Total gross profit

508.6

521.7

588.4

554.2

583.6

611.1

660.0

668.2

Product gross margin

69.6 %

72.0 %

73.1 %

71.8 %

72.1 %

73.9 %

71.4 %

73.8 %

Subscription and support gross margin

72.7 %

71.7 %

73.0 %

71.8 %

71.2 %

68.6 %

68.5 %

69.6 %

Total gross margin

71.5 %

71.8 %

73.0 %

71.8 %

71.5 %

70.3 %

69.4 %

70.6 %

Operating expenses:

Research and development

128.3

139.1

158.7

170.5

185.4

196.3

215.9

237.4

Sales and marketing

320.0

339.0

370.4

365.7

374.9

388.4

391.2

388.6

General and administrative

53.7

62.3

69.2

69.8

76.2

82.9

70.7

86.7

Total operating expenses

502.0

540.4

598.3

606.0

636.5

667.6

677.8

712.7

Operating income (loss)

6.6

(18.7)

(9.9)

(51.8)

(52.9)

(56.5)

(17.8)

(44.5)

Interest expense

(20.6)

(20.6)

(20.0)

(18.9)

(19.0)

(19.4)

(31.4)

(40.2)

Other income, net

16.0

18.2

16.2

16.2

10.8

8.1

0.8

2.4

Income (loss) before income taxes

2.0

(21.1)

(13.7)

(54.5)

(61.1)

(67.8)

(48.4)

(82.3)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

4.6

(0.9)

7.1

5.1

12.6

7.0

10.5

9.9

Net loss

$

(2.6)

$

(20.2)

$

(20.8)

$

(59.6)

$

(73.7)

$

(74.8)

$

(58.9)

$

(92.2)

2

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Non-GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Fiscal Quarters (In millions, except percentages)

Q219

Q319

Q419

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q420

Q121

Revenue:

Product

$ 271.6

$ 278.4

$ 305.7

$ 231.2

$ 246.5

$ 280.9

$ 305.6

$ 237.3

Subscription and support

439.6

448.2

500.1

540.7

570.2

588.5

644.8

708.7

Total revenue

711.2

726.6

805.8

771.9

816.7

869.4

950.4

946.0

Cost of revenue:

Product

77.8

73.6

79.8

63.7

67.2

70.0

83.9

58.9

Subscription and support

91.1

96.8

101.5

117.0

125.8

145.7

160.0

170.3

Total cost of revenue

168.9

170.4

181.3

180.7

193.0

215.7

243.9

229.2

Total gross profit

542.3

556.2

624.5

591.2

623.7

653.7

706.5

716.8

Product gross margin

71.4 %

73.6 %

73.9 %

72.4 %

72.7 %

75.1 %

72.5 %

75.2 %

Subscription and support gross margin

79.3 %

78.4 %

79.7 %

78.4 %

77.9 %

75.2 %

75.2 %

76.0 %

Total gross margin

76.3 %

76.5 %

77.5 %

76.6 %

76.4 %

75.2 %

74.3 %

75.8 %

Operating expenses:

Research and development

82.4

92.4

100.6

107.5

116.0

127.0

137.4

141.1

Sales and marketing

253.8

277.7

314.7

319.4

314.7

329.0

326.9

318.9

General and administrative

31.3

34.3

35.1

42.3

47.2

54.8

53.8

51.4

Total operating expenses

367.5

404.4

450.4

469.2

477.9

510.8

518.1

511.4

Operating income

174.8

151.8

174.1

122.0

145.8

142.9

188.4

205.4

Interest expense

(3.5)

(3.4)

(3.5)

(3.4)

(3.3)

(3.6)

(4.5)

(5.1)

Other income, net

17.0

18.7

17.7

15.7

11.8

7.5

2.0

2.3

Income before income taxes

188.3

167.1

188.3

134.3

154.3

146.8

185.9

202.6

Provision for income taxes

41.3

37.0

41.4

29.5

34.0

32.2

41.0

44.5

Net income

$ 147.0

$ 130.1

$ 146.9

$ 104.8

$ 120.3

$ 114.6

$ 144.9

$ 158.1

3

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics - Fiscal Quarters (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

GAAP product gross profit

Share-basedcompensation-related charges Litigation-related charges(1)

Non-GAAPproduct gross profit Non-GAAP product gross margin

GAAP subscription and support gross profit Share-basedcompensation-related charges Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets

Non-GAAP subscription and support gross profit Non-GAAPsubscription and support gross margin

GAAP total gross profit

Share-basedcompensation-related charges Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets Litigation-related charges(1)

Non-GAAPtotal gross profit Non-GAAP gross margin

GAAP research and development expense Share-basedcompensation-related charges

Non-GAAP research and development expense

Non-GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue

GAAP sales and marketing expense Share-basedcompensation-related charges Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue

Q219

Q319

Q419

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q420

Q121

$

189.1

$

200.4

$

223.5

$

166.1

$

177.8

$

207.6

$

218.3

$

175.1

1.7

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.5

1.5

1.6

1.5

3.0

3.1

1.0

-

-

1.8

1.8

1.8

$

193.8

$

204.8

$

225.9

$

167.5

$

179.3

$

210.9

$

221.7

$

178.4

71.4 %

73.6 %

73.9 %

72.4 %

72.7 %

75.1 %

72.5 %

75.2 %

$

319.5

$

321.3

$

364.9

$

388.1

$

405.8

$

403.5

$

441.7

$

493.1

19.9

19.4

20.2

20.4

22.5

21.9

23.1

25.1

9.1

10.7

13.5

15.2

16.1

17.4

20.0

20.2

$

348.5

$

351.4

$

398.6

$

423.7

$

444.4

$

442.8

$

484.8

$

538.4

79.3 %

78.4 %

79.7 %

78.4 %

77.9 %

75.2 %

75.2 %

76.0 %

$

508.6

$

521.7

$

588.4

$

554.2

$

583.6

$

611.1

$

660.0

$

668.2

21.6

20.7

21.6

21.8

24.0

23.4

24.7

26.6

9.1

10.7

13.5

15.2

16.1

17.4

20.0

20.2

3.0

3.1

1.0

-

-

1.8

1.8

1.8

$

542.3

$

556.2

$

624.5

$

591.2

$

623.7

$

653.7

$

706.5

$

716.8

76.3 %

76.5 %

77.5 %

76.6 %

76.4 %

75.2 %

74.3 %

75.8 %

$

128.3

$

139.1

$

158.7

$

170.5

$

185.4

$

196.3

$

215.9

$

237.4

45.9

46.7

58.1

63.0

69.4

69.3

78.5

96.3

$

82.4

$

92.4

$

100.6

$

107.5

$

116.0

$

127.0

$

137.4

$

141.1

11.6 %

12.7 %

12.5 %

13.9 %

14.2 %

14.6 %

14.5 %

14.9 %

$

320.0

$

339.0

$

370.4

$

365.7

$

374.9

$

388.4

$

391.2

$

388.6

61.2

57.4

54.2

44.8

58.5

57.6

61.6

66.4

5.0

3.9

1.5

1.5

1.7

1.8

2.7

3.3

$

253.8

$

277.7

$

314.7

$

319.4

$

314.7

$

329.0

$

326.9

$

318.9

35.7 %

38.2 %

39.0 %

41.4 %

38.5 %

37.9 %

34.3 %

33.8 %

GAAP general and administrative expense Share-basedcompensation-related charges Acquisition-related costs(2)

(Gain) loss related to facility exit(3) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue

$

53.7

$

62.3

$

69.2

$

69.8

$

76.2

$

82.9

$

70.7

$

86.7

20.8

21.0

21.4

24.1

25.1

23.2

16.5

22.2

1.6

2.9

9.8

3.4

7.0

4.9

0.4

13.1

-

4.1

2.9

-

(3.1)

-

-

-

$

31.3

$

34.3

$

35.1

$

42.3

$

47.2

$

54.8

$

53.8

$

51.4

4.4 %

4.7 %

4.4 %

5.5 %

5.8 %

6.3 %

5.7 %

5.4 %

  1. Consists of the amortization of intellectual property licenses and covenant not to sue.
  2. Consists of acquisition transaction costs, share-based compensation related to the cash settlement of certain equity awards, and costs to terminate certain employment, operating lease, and other contracts of the acquired companies.
  3. Consists of charges related to the relocation of our corporate headquarters (cease-use losses of $4.1 million in Q3'19 and $2.9 million in Q4'19) and a gain of $3.1 million related to the early termination of our previous headquarters leases in Q2'20.

4

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics - Fiscal Quarters (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)

Q219

Q319

Q419

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q420

Q121

GAAP total operating expense

$

502.0

$

540.4

$

598.3

$

606.0

$

636.5

$

667.6

$

677.8

$

712.7

Share-basedcompensation-related charges

127.9

125.1

133.7

131.9

153.0

150.1

156.6

184.9

Acquisition-related costs(2)

1.6

2.9

9.8

3.4

7.0

4.9

0.4

13.1

Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets

5.0

3.9

1.5

1.5

1.7

1.8

2.7

3.3

(Gain) loss related to facility exit(3)

-

4.1

2.9

-

(3.1)

-

-

-

Non-GAAP total operating expense

$

367.5

$

404.4

$

450.4

$

469.2

$

477.9

$

510.8

$

518.1

$

511.4

Non-GAAP total operating expense as a percentage

51.7 %

55.6 %

55.9 %

60.8 %

58.5 %

58.8 %

54.5 %

54.1 %

of revenue

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

6.6

$

(18.7)

$

(9.9)

$

(51.8)

$

(52.9)

$

(56.5)

$

(17.8)

$

(44.5)

Share-basedcompensation-related charges

149.5

145.8

155.3

153.7

177.0

173.5

181.3

211.5

Acquisition-related costs(2)

1.6

2.9

9.8

3.4

7.0

4.9

0.4

13.1

Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets

14.1

14.6

15.0

16.7

17.8

19.2

22.7

23.5

Litigation-related charges(1)

3.0

3.1

1.0

-

-

1.8

1.8

1.8

(Gain) loss related to facility exit(3)

-

4.1

2.9

-

(3.1)

-

-

-

Non-GAAP operating income

$

174.8

$

151.8

$

174.1

$

122.0

$

145.8

$

142.9

$

188.4

$

205.4

Non-GAAP operating margin

24.6 %

20.9 %

21.6 %

15.8 %

17.9 %

16.4 %

19.8 %

21.7 %

GAAP interest expense

$

(20.6)

$

(20.6)

$

(20.0)

$

(18.9)

$

(19.0)

$

(19.4)

$

(31.4)

$

(40.2)

Non-cash charges related to convertible notes(4)

17.1

17.2

16.5

15.5

15.7

15.8

26.9

35.1

Non-GAAP interest expense

$

(3.5)

$

(3.4)

$

(3.5)

$

(3.4)

$

(3.3)

$

(3.6)

$

(4.5)

$

(5.1)

Non-GAAP interest expense as a percentage of

(0.5)%

(0.5)%

(0.4)%

(0.4)%

(0.4)%

(0.4)%

(0.5)%

(0.5)%

revenue

GAAP other income, net

$

16.0

$

18.2

$

16.2

$

16.2

$

10.8

$

8.1

$

0.8

$

2.4

Non-cash charges related to convertible notes(4)

0.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency (gain) loss associated with non-

0.6

0.5

1.5

(0.5)

1.0

(0.6)

1.2

(0.1)

GAAP adjustments

Non-GAAP other income, net

$

17.0

$

18.7

$

17.7

$

15.7

$

11.8

$

7.5

$

2.0

$

2.3

Non-GAAP other income, net as a percentage of

2.4 %

2.6 %

2.2 %

2.0 %

1.4 %

0.9 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

revenue

GAAP income (loss) before income taxes

$

2.0

$

(21.1)

$

(13.7)

$

(54.5)

$

(61.1)

$

(67.8)

$

(48.4)

$

(82.3)

Share-basedcompensation-related charges

149.5

145.8

155.3

153.7

177.0

173.5

181.3

211.5

Acquisition-related costs(2)

1.6

2.9

9.8

3.4

7.0

4.9

0.4

13.1

Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets

14.1

14.6

15.0

16.7

17.8

19.2

22.7

23.5

Litigation-related charges(1)

3.0

3.1

1.0

-

-

1.8

1.8

1.8

(Gain) loss related to facility exit(3)

-

4.1

2.9

-

(3.1)

-

-

-

Non-cash charges related to convertible notes(4)

17.5

17.2

16.5

15.5

15.7

15.8

26.9

35.1

Foreign currency (gain) loss associated with non-

0.6

0.5

1.5

(0.5)

1.0

(0.6)

1.2

(0.1)

GAAP adjustments

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$

188.3

$

167.1

$

188.3

$

134.3

$

154.3

$

146.8

$

185.9

$

202.6

  1. Consists of the amortization of intellectual property licenses and covenant not to sue.
  2. Consists of acquisition transaction costs, share-based compensation related to the cash settlement of certain equity awards, and costs to terminate certain employment, operating lease, and other contracts of the acquired companies.
  3. Consists of charges related to the relocation of our corporate headquarters (cease-use losses of $4.1 million in Q3'19 and $2.9 million in Q4'19) and a gain of $3.1 million related to the early termination of our previous headquarters leases in Q2'20.
  4. Consists primarily of non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes. Also includes non-cash losses of $0.4 million in Q2'19 related to early conversion of our convertible notes.

5

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics - Fiscal Quarters (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)

Q219

Q319

Q419

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q420

Q121

GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes

$

4.6

$

(0.9)

$

7.1

$

5.1

$

12.6

$

7.0

$

10.5

$

9.9

Income tax and other tax adjustments related to

36.7

37.9

34.3

24.4

21.4

25.2

30.5

34.6

the above

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

41.3

$

37.0

$

41.4

$

29.5

$

34.0

$

32.2

$

41.0

$

44.5

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

22.0 %

22.0 %

22.0 %

22.0 %

22.0 %

22.0 %

22.0 %

22.0 %

GAAP net loss

$

(2.6)

$

(20.2)

$

(20.8)

$

(59.6)

$

(73.7)

$

(74.8)

$

(58.9)

$

(92.2)

Share-basedcompensation-related charges

149.5

145.8

155.3

153.7

177.0

173.5

181.3

211.5

Acquisition-related costs(2)

1.6

2.9

9.8

3.4

7.0

4.9

0.4

13.1

Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets

14.1

14.6

15.0

16.7

17.8

19.2

22.7

23.5

Litigation-related charges(1)

3.0

3.1

1.0

-

-

1.8

1.8

1.8

(Gain) loss related to facility exit(3)

-

4.1

2.9

-

(3.1)

-

-

-

Non-cash charges related to convertible notes(4)

17.5

17.2

16.5

15.5

15.7

15.8

26.9

35.1

Foreign currency (gain) loss associated with non-

0.6

0.5

1.5

(0.5)

1.0

(0.6)

1.2

(0.1)

GAAP adjustments

Income tax and other tax adjustments related to

(36.7)

(37.9)

(34.3)

(24.4)

(21.4)

(25.2)

(30.5)

(34.6)

the above

Non-GAAP net income

$

147.0

$

130.1

$

146.9

$

104.8

$

120.3

$

114.6

$

144.9

$

158.1

GAAP net loss per share, diluted

$

(0.03)

$

(0.21)

$

(0.22)

$

(0.62)

$

(0.75)

$

(0.77)

$

(0.61)

$

(0.97)

Share-basedcompensation-related charges

1.53

1.48

1.56

1.56

1.77

1.78

1.86

2.17

Acquisition-related costs(2)

0.02

0.03

0.10

0.04

0.07

0.05

0.00

0.14

Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets

0.15

0.15

0.16

0.17

0.18

0.20

0.24

0.25

Litigation-related charges(1)

0.03

0.03

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.02

0.02

0.02

(Gain) loss related to facility exit(3)

0.00

0.04

0.03

0.00

(0.03)

0.00

0.00

0.00

Non-cash charges related to convertible notes(4)

0.19

0.18

0.17

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.28

0.37

Foreign currency (gain) loss associated with non-

0.01

0.01

0.02

(0.01)

0.01

(0.01)

0.01

0.00

GAAP adjustments

Income tax and other tax adjustments related to

(0.39)

(0.40)

(0.36)

(0.25)

(0.22)

(0.26)

(0.32)

(0.36)

the above

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

$

1.51

$

1.31

$

1.47

$

1.05

$

1.19

$

1.17

$

1.48

$

1.62

GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute

94.0

94.4

95.8

96.6

98.3

96.7

96.0

95.5

net loss per share, diluted

Weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive

securities(5)

3.6

5.2

4.2

3.5

2.8

1.1

2.2

2.2

Non-GAAPweighted-average shares used to

97.6

99.6

100.0

100.1

101.1

97.8

98.2

97.7

compute net income per share, diluted

  1. Consists of the amortization of intellectual property licenses and covenant not to sue.
  2. Consists of acquisition transaction costs, share-based compensation related to the cash settlement of certain equity awards, and costs to terminate certain employment, operating lease, and other contracts of the acquired companies.
  3. Consists of charges related to the relocation of our corporate headquarters (cease-use losses of $4.1 million in Q3'19 and $2.9 million in Q4'19) and a gain of $3.1 million related to the early termination of our previous headquarters leases in Q2'20.
  4. Consists primarily of non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes. Also includes non-cash losses of $0.4 million in Q2'19 related to early conversion of our convertible notes.
  5. Our potentially dilutive securities include the potentially dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plan awards and our convertible senior notes outstanding and related warrant agreements, partially offset by the anti-dilutive impact of our note hedge agreements.

6

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics - Fiscal Quarters (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)

Q219

Q319

Q419

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q420

Q121

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

275.4

$

296.4

$

231.5

$

225.2

$

306.9

$

169.9

$

333.7

$

534.9

Less: purchases of property, equipment, and other

23.5

20.3

53.1

47.2

49.1

86.3

31.8

29.6

assets

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$

251.9

$

276.1

$

178.4

$

178.0

$

257.8

$

83.6

$

301.9

$

505.3

Add: capital expenditures for new headquarters(1)

0.7

0.7

26.8

22.7

17.8

53.8

-

-

Add: repayments of convertible senior notes

14.8

-

30.5

-

-

-

-

-

attributable to debt discount

Add: litigation-related payment(2)

-

-

-

-

-

50.0

-

-

Less: cash payment related to landlord lease

(4.0)

(3.0)

(2.9)

(2.0)

-

-

-

-

amendment(3)

Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$

271.4

$

279.8

$

238.6

$

202.7

$

275.6

$

187.4

$

301.9

$

505.3

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$

(523.8)

$

(140.3)

$

(448.7)

$

244.5

$

436.4

$

274.7

$

(667.6)

$

(886.2)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(407.8)

$

31.8

$

(136.1)

$

(167.1)

$

(6.1)

$

(959.3)

$

1,805.5

$

(464.5)

Free cash flow margin (non-GAAP)

35.4 %

38.0 %

22.1 %

23.1 %

31.6 %

9.6 %

31.8 %

53.4 %

Adjusted free cash flow margin (non-GAAP)

38.2 %

38.5 %

29.6 %

26.3 %

33.7 %

21.6 %

31.8 %

53.4 %

Other Key Metrics - Calculation of Billings

Total revenue

$

711.2

$

726.6

$

805.8

$

771.9

$

816.7

$

869.4

$

950.4

$

946.0

Add: change in total deferred revenue, net of

141.3

95.3

251.1

125.5

182.2

146.0

439.6

136.8

acquired deferred revenue

Total billings

$

852.5

$

821.9

$

1,056.9

$

897.4

$

998.9

$

1,015.4

$

1,390.0

$

1,082.8

  1. Consists of capital expenditures for new headquarters including a land purchase of $51.7 million in Q3'20.
  2. Consists of a one-time payment in Q3'20 related to covenant not to sue.
  3. During Q1'18, we received an upfront cash reimbursement of $38.2 million from our landlords in connection with the exercise of their option to amend the lease payment schedules and eliminate the rent holiday periods under certain of our lease agreements. The upfront cash reimbursement was applied against increased rental payments totaling $38.2 million due in FY'18 through Q1'20 under the amended lease agreements. Adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented reflects adjustments for these increased rental payments made during the respective periods.

7

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Fiscal Quarters (In millions)

Assets Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents Short-term investments Accounts receivable, net

Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets

Property and equipment, net Operating lease right-of-use assets Long-term investments Goodwill

Intangible assets, net Other assets

Total assets

Liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

Accrued compensation

Accrued and other liabilities

Deferred revenue

Convertible senior notes, net

Total current liabilities

Convertible senior notes, net Long-term deferred revenue Long-term operating lease liabilities Other long-term liabilities

Temporary equity

Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock

Common stock and additional paid-in capital

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Accumulated deficit Total stockholders' equity

Total liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' equity

Q219

Q319

Q419

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q420

Q121

$

1,127.8

$

1,314.9

$

961.4

$

1,263.7

$

2,000.0

$

1,484.7

$

2,958.0

$

2,142.0

1,702.2

1,733.2

1,841.7

1,597.5

1,133.9

554.1

789.8

1,075.6

415.0

407.5

582.4

499.2

540.3

668.8

1,037.1

675.5

242.5

261.9

279.3

289.4

304.0

306.4

344.3

407.8

3,487.5

3,717.5

3,664.8

3,649.8

3,978.2

3,014.0

5,129.2

4,300.9

273.2

275.0

296.0

316.4

311.4

357.2

348.1

337.9

-

-

-

282.6

270.0

263.8

258.7

251.2

808.6

669.9

575.4

467.6

317.9

151.2

554.4

873.2

636.4

1,027.3

1,352.3

1,400.4

1,511.7

1,812.9

1,812.9

1,968.6

171.8

234.2

280.6

284.1

290.0

380.6

358.2

388.8

330.0

337.9

423.1

423.9

504.9

522.1

603.9

605.9

$

5,707.5

$

6,261.8

$

6,592.2

$

6,824.8

$

7,184.1

$

6,501.8

$

9,065.4

$

8,726.5

$

27.9

$

68.6

$

73.3

$

74.7

$

55.4

$

52.3

$

63.6

$

48.5

143.4

144.0

235.5

125.7

175.2

174.9

322.2

188.4

171.4

178.5

162.4

192.3

251.2

253.9

256.8

260.7

1,369.2

1,449.6

1,582.1

1,658.9

1,757.7

1,854.6

2,049.1

2,137.5

156.3

158.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,868.2

1,998.8

2,053.3

2,051.6

2,239.5

2,335.7

2,691.7

2,635.1

1,399.5

1,414.7

1,430.0

1,445.5

1,461.2

1,477.0

3,084.1

3,119.2

1,156.5

1,182.6

1,306.6

1,357.1

1,440.8

1,516.0

1,761.1

1,809.3

-

-

-

371.6

353.5

344.6

336.6

323.9

208.7

211.1

216.0

82.6

80.6

83.8

90.1

92.0

2.8

1.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,941.5

2,340.8

2,490.9

2,477.5

2,644.5

1,855.7

2,259.2

2,003.9

(9.8)

(7.2)

(3.7)

(0.6)

(1.8)

(2.0)

10.5

3.2

(859.9)

(880.1)

(900.9)

(960.5)

(1,034.2)

(1,109.0)

(1,167.9)

(1,260.1)

1,071.8

1,453.5

1,586.3

1,516.4

1,608.5

744.7

1,101.8

747.0

$

5,707.5

$

6,261.8

$

6,592.2

$

6,824.8

$

7,184.1

$

6,501.8

$

9,065.4

$

8,726.5

8

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Fiscal Quarters (In millions)

Q219

Q319

Q419

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q420

Q121

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss

$

(2.6)

$

(20.2)

$

(20.8)

$

(59.6)

$ (73.7)

$ (74.8)

$

(58.9)

$

(92.2)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating

activities:

Share-based compensation for equity-based awards

142.4

138.2

150.2

149.9

168.5

165.8

174.2

205.8

Depreciation and amortization

38.8

40.3

42.2

44.0

48.4

53.2

60.5

58.0

(Gain) loss related to facility exit

-

4.1

2.9

-

(3.1)

-

-

-

Amortization of deferred contract costs

46.8

57.2

76.2

55.6

55.3

60.5

83.0

65.8

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

17.1

17.1

16.6

15.5

15.7

15.8

26.9

35.1

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

-

-

-

10.4

10.7

13.1

13.2

10.0

Amortization of investment premiums, net of accretion of purchase

(5.3)

(5.3)

(4.5)

(3.2)

(1.4)

(1.6)

-

2.7

discounts

Loss on conversions of convertible senior notes

0.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount

(14.8)

-

(30.5)

-

-

-

-

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of

acquisitions:

Accounts receivable, net

(32.7)

9.9

(172.5)

83.9

(40.8)

(110.3)

(368.4)

382.3

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(65.5)

(73.8)

(168.1)

(59.2)

(82.3)

(66.5)

(201.0)

(96.9)

Accounts payable

(10.4)

34.4

9.1

(2.5)

(14.8)

(5.5)

10.0

(17.7)

Accrued compensation

44.0

(1.7)

89.5

(109.9)

48.8

(10.5)

147.3

(134.8)

Accrued and other liabilities

(24.1)

0.9

(9.9)

(25.2)

(6.6)

(15.3)

7.3

(20.0)

Deferred revenue

141.3

95.3

251.1

125.5

182.2

146.0

439.6

136.8

Net cash provided by operating activities

275.4

296.4

231.5

225.2

306.9

169.9

333.7

534.9

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of investments

(1,290.9)

(394.7)

(558.0)

(274.3)

(9.0)

(12.2)

(885.3)

(829.7)

Proceeds from sales of investments

1.0

-

3.0

-

1.1

309.7

3.2

-

Proceeds from maturities of investments

789.7

502.6

550.3

632.4

622.7

451.3

246.3

198.2

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(0.1)

(227.9)

(390.9)

(66.4)

(129.3)

(387.8)

-

(225.1)

Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets

(23.5)

(20.3)

(53.1)

(47.2)

(49.1)

(86.3)

(31.8)

(29.6)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(523.8)

(140.3)

(448.7)

244.5

436.4

274.7

(667.6)

(886.2)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to principal and

(73.5)

-

(128.9)

-

-

-

-

-

equity component

Payments for debt issuance costs

(0.1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.2)

Proceeds from borrowings on convertible senior notes, net

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,979.1

-

Proceeds from issuance of warrants

-

-

-

-

-

-

202.8

-

Purchase of note hedges

-

-

-

-

-

-

(370.8)

-

Repurchases of common stock

(330.0)

-

-

(198.1)

-

(1,000.0)

-

(500.0)

Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans

2.9

36.7

1.4

36.3

0.6

46.8

0.3

45.4

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(7.1)

(3.6)

(8.6)

(5.3)

(6.7)

(4.8)

(5.9)

(9.7)

Payment of deferred consideration related to prior year business

-

(1.3)

-

-

-

(1.3)

-

-

acquisition

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(407.8)

31.8

(136.1)

(167.1)

(6.1)

(959.3)

1,805.5

(464.5)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(656.2)

187.9

(353.3)

302.6

737.2

(514.7)

1,471.6

(815.8)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period

1,786.6

1,130.4

1,318.3

965.0

1,267.6

2,004.8

1,490.1

2,961.7

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period

$1,130.4

$

1,318.3

$

965.0

$

1,267.6

$2,004.8

$1,490.1

$

2,961.7

$

2,145.9

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the

condensed consolidated balance sheets

Cash and cash equivalents

$1,127.8

$

1,314.9

$

961.4

$

1,263.7

$2,000.0

$1,484.7

$

2,958.0

$

2,142.0

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

1.3

2.2

1.9

1.9

2.5

2.7

2.8

2.9

Restricted cash included in other assets

1.3

1.2

1.7

2.0

2.3

2.7

0.9

1.0

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$1,130.4

$

1,318.3

$

965.0

$

1,267.6

$2,004.8

$1,490.1

$

2,961.7

$

2,145.9

9

Disclaimer

Palo Alto Networks Inc. published this content on 13 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 16:04:03 UTC
