Palo Alto : Q1 FY2021 Supplemental Financial Information

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics This supplemental financial information contains financial statements that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). We use these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics internally in analyzing our financial results and believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics will be useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate our ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non- GAAP financial measures or key metrics. Non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this supplemental financial information, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations. We have not provided a reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures as they are not available without unreasonable effort. 1 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Fiscal Quarters (In millions, except percentages) Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Revenue: Product $ 271.6 $ 278.4 $ 305.7 $ 231.2 $ 246.5 $ 280.9 $ 305.6 $ 237.3 Subscription and support 439.6 448.2 500.1 540.7 570.2 588.5 644.8 708.7 Total revenue 711.2 726.6 805.8 771.9 816.7 869.4 950.4 946.0 Cost of revenue: Product 82.5 78.0 82.2 65.1 68.7 73.3 87.3 62.2 Subscription and support 120.1 126.9 135.2 152.6 164.4 185.0 203.1 215.6 Total cost of revenue 202.6 204.9 217.4 217.7 233.1 258.3 290.4 277.8 Total gross profit 508.6 521.7 588.4 554.2 583.6 611.1 660.0 668.2 Product gross margin 69.6 % 72.0 % 73.1 % 71.8 % 72.1 % 73.9 % 71.4 % 73.8 % Subscription and support gross margin 72.7 % 71.7 % 73.0 % 71.8 % 71.2 % 68.6 % 68.5 % 69.6 % Total gross margin 71.5 % 71.8 % 73.0 % 71.8 % 71.5 % 70.3 % 69.4 % 70.6 % Operating expenses: Research and development 128.3 139.1 158.7 170.5 185.4 196.3 215.9 237.4 Sales and marketing 320.0 339.0 370.4 365.7 374.9 388.4 391.2 388.6 General and administrative 53.7 62.3 69.2 69.8 76.2 82.9 70.7 86.7 Total operating expenses 502.0 540.4 598.3 606.0 636.5 667.6 677.8 712.7 Operating income (loss) 6.6 (18.7) (9.9) (51.8) (52.9) (56.5) (17.8) (44.5) Interest expense (20.6) (20.6) (20.0) (18.9) (19.0) (19.4) (31.4) (40.2) Other income, net 16.0 18.2 16.2 16.2 10.8 8.1 0.8 2.4 Income (loss) before income taxes 2.0 (21.1) (13.7) (54.5) (61.1) (67.8) (48.4) (82.3) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4.6 (0.9) 7.1 5.1 12.6 7.0 10.5 9.9 Net loss $ (2.6) $ (20.2) $ (20.8) $ (59.6) $ (73.7) $ (74.8) $ (58.9) $ (92.2) 2 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Non-GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Fiscal Quarters (In millions, except percentages) Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Revenue: Product $ 271.6 $ 278.4 $ 305.7 $ 231.2 $ 246.5 $ 280.9 $ 305.6 $ 237.3 Subscription and support 439.6 448.2 500.1 540.7 570.2 588.5 644.8 708.7 Total revenue 711.2 726.6 805.8 771.9 816.7 869.4 950.4 946.0 Cost of revenue: Product 77.8 73.6 79.8 63.7 67.2 70.0 83.9 58.9 Subscription and support 91.1 96.8 101.5 117.0 125.8 145.7 160.0 170.3 Total cost of revenue 168.9 170.4 181.3 180.7 193.0 215.7 243.9 229.2 Total gross profit 542.3 556.2 624.5 591.2 623.7 653.7 706.5 716.8 Product gross margin 71.4 % 73.6 % 73.9 % 72.4 % 72.7 % 75.1 % 72.5 % 75.2 % Subscription and support gross margin 79.3 % 78.4 % 79.7 % 78.4 % 77.9 % 75.2 % 75.2 % 76.0 % Total gross margin 76.3 % 76.5 % 77.5 % 76.6 % 76.4 % 75.2 % 74.3 % 75.8 % Operating expenses: Research and development 82.4 92.4 100.6 107.5 116.0 127.0 137.4 141.1 Sales and marketing 253.8 277.7 314.7 319.4 314.7 329.0 326.9 318.9 General and administrative 31.3 34.3 35.1 42.3 47.2 54.8 53.8 51.4 Total operating expenses 367.5 404.4 450.4 469.2 477.9 510.8 518.1 511.4 Operating income 174.8 151.8 174.1 122.0 145.8 142.9 188.4 205.4 Interest expense (3.5) (3.4) (3.5) (3.4) (3.3) (3.6) (4.5) (5.1) Other income, net 17.0 18.7 17.7 15.7 11.8 7.5 2.0 2.3 Income before income taxes 188.3 167.1 188.3 134.3 154.3 146.8 185.9 202.6 Provision for income taxes 41.3 37.0 41.4 29.5 34.0 32.2 41.0 44.5 Net income $ 147.0 $ 130.1 $ 146.9 $ 104.8 $ 120.3 $ 114.6 $ 144.9 $ 158.1 3 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics - Fiscal Quarters (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations GAAP product gross profit Share-basedcompensation-related charges Litigation-related charges(1) Non-GAAPproduct gross profit Non-GAAP product gross margin GAAP subscription and support gross profit Share-basedcompensation-related charges Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets Non-GAAP subscription and support gross profit Non-GAAPsubscription and support gross margin GAAP total gross profit Share-basedcompensation-related charges Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets Litigation-related charges(1) Non-GAAPtotal gross profit Non-GAAP gross margin GAAP research and development expense Share-basedcompensation-related charges Non-GAAP research and development expense Non-GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue GAAP sales and marketing expense Share-basedcompensation-related charges Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 $ 189.1 $ 200.4 $ 223.5 $ 166.1 $ 177.8 $ 207.6 $ 218.3 $ 175.1 1.7 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.5 1.6 1.5 3.0 3.1 1.0 - - 1.8 1.8 1.8 $ 193.8 $ 204.8 $ 225.9 $ 167.5 $ 179.3 $ 210.9 $ 221.7 $ 178.4 71.4 % 73.6 % 73.9 % 72.4 % 72.7 % 75.1 % 72.5 % 75.2 % $ 319.5 $ 321.3 $ 364.9 $ 388.1 $ 405.8 $ 403.5 $ 441.7 $ 493.1 19.9 19.4 20.2 20.4 22.5 21.9 23.1 25.1 9.1 10.7 13.5 15.2 16.1 17.4 20.0 20.2 $ 348.5 $ 351.4 $ 398.6 $ 423.7 $ 444.4 $ 442.8 $ 484.8 $ 538.4 79.3 % 78.4 % 79.7 % 78.4 % 77.9 % 75.2 % 75.2 % 76.0 % $ 508.6 $ 521.7 $ 588.4 $ 554.2 $ 583.6 $ 611.1 $ 660.0 $ 668.2 21.6 20.7 21.6 21.8 24.0 23.4 24.7 26.6 9.1 10.7 13.5 15.2 16.1 17.4 20.0 20.2 3.0 3.1 1.0 - - 1.8 1.8 1.8 $ 542.3 $ 556.2 $ 624.5 $ 591.2 $ 623.7 $ 653.7 $ 706.5 $ 716.8 76.3 % 76.5 % 77.5 % 76.6 % 76.4 % 75.2 % 74.3 % 75.8 % $ 128.3 $ 139.1 $ 158.7 $ 170.5 $ 185.4 $ 196.3 $ 215.9 $ 237.4 45.9 46.7 58.1 63.0 69.4 69.3 78.5 96.3 $ 82.4 $ 92.4 $ 100.6 $ 107.5 $ 116.0 $ 127.0 $ 137.4 $ 141.1 11.6 % 12.7 % 12.5 % 13.9 % 14.2 % 14.6 % 14.5 % 14.9 % $ 320.0 $ 339.0 $ 370.4 $ 365.7 $ 374.9 $ 388.4 $ 391.2 $ 388.6 61.2 57.4 54.2 44.8 58.5 57.6 61.6 66.4 5.0 3.9 1.5 1.5 1.7 1.8 2.7 3.3 $ 253.8 $ 277.7 $ 314.7 $ 319.4 $ 314.7 $ 329.0 $ 326.9 $ 318.9 35.7 % 38.2 % 39.0 % 41.4 % 38.5 % 37.9 % 34.3 % 33.8 % GAAP general and administrative expense Share-basedcompensation-related charges Acquisition-related costs(2) (Gain) loss related to facility exit(3) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue $ 53.7 $ 62.3 $ 69.2 $ 69.8 $ 76.2 $ 82.9 $ 70.7 $ 86.7 20.8 21.0 21.4 24.1 25.1 23.2 16.5 22.2 1.6 2.9 9.8 3.4 7.0 4.9 0.4 13.1 - 4.1 2.9 - (3.1) - - - $ 31.3 $ 34.3 $ 35.1 $ 42.3 $ 47.2 $ 54.8 $ 53.8 $ 51.4 4.4 % 4.7 % 4.4 % 5.5 % 5.8 % 6.3 % 5.7 % 5.4 % Consists of the amortization of intellectual property licenses and covenant not to sue. Consists of acquisition transaction costs, share-based compensation related to the cash settlement of certain equity awards, and costs to terminate certain employment, operating lease, and other contracts of the acquired companies. Consists of charges related to the relocation of our corporate headquarters (cease-use losses of $4.1 million in Q3'19 and $2.9 million in Q4'19) and a gain of $3.1 million related to the early termination of our previous headquarters leases in Q2'20. 4 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics - Fiscal Quarters (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 GAAP total operating expense $ 502.0 $ 540.4 $ 598.3 $ 606.0 $ 636.5 $ 667.6 $ 677.8 $ 712.7 Share-basedcompensation-related charges 127.9 125.1 133.7 131.9 153.0 150.1 156.6 184.9 Acquisition-related costs(2) 1.6 2.9 9.8 3.4 7.0 4.9 0.4 13.1 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 5.0 3.9 1.5 1.5 1.7 1.8 2.7 3.3 (Gain) loss related to facility exit(3) - 4.1 2.9 - (3.1) - - - Non-GAAP total operating expense $ 367.5 $ 404.4 $ 450.4 $ 469.2 $ 477.9 $ 510.8 $ 518.1 $ 511.4 Non-GAAP total operating expense as a percentage 51.7 % 55.6 % 55.9 % 60.8 % 58.5 % 58.8 % 54.5 % 54.1 % of revenue GAAP operating income (loss) $ 6.6 $ (18.7) $ (9.9) $ (51.8) $ (52.9) $ (56.5) $ (17.8) $ (44.5) Share-basedcompensation-related charges 149.5 145.8 155.3 153.7 177.0 173.5 181.3 211.5 Acquisition-related costs(2) 1.6 2.9 9.8 3.4 7.0 4.9 0.4 13.1 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 14.1 14.6 15.0 16.7 17.8 19.2 22.7 23.5 Litigation-related charges(1) 3.0 3.1 1.0 - - 1.8 1.8 1.8 (Gain) loss related to facility exit(3) - 4.1 2.9 - (3.1) - - - Non-GAAP operating income $ 174.8 $ 151.8 $ 174.1 $ 122.0 $ 145.8 $ 142.9 $ 188.4 $ 205.4 Non-GAAP operating margin 24.6 % 20.9 % 21.6 % 15.8 % 17.9 % 16.4 % 19.8 % 21.7 % GAAP interest expense $ (20.6) $ (20.6) $ (20.0) $ (18.9) $ (19.0) $ (19.4) $ (31.4) $ (40.2) Non-cash charges related to convertible notes(4) 17.1 17.2 16.5 15.5 15.7 15.8 26.9 35.1 Non-GAAP interest expense $ (3.5) $ (3.4) $ (3.5) $ (3.4) $ (3.3) $ (3.6) $ (4.5) $ (5.1) Non-GAAP interest expense as a percentage of (0.5)% (0.5)% (0.4)% (0.4)% (0.4)% (0.4)% (0.5)% (0.5)% revenue GAAP other income, net $ 16.0 $ 18.2 $ 16.2 $ 16.2 $ 10.8 $ 8.1 $ 0.8 $ 2.4 Non-cash charges related to convertible notes(4) 0.4 - - - - - - - Foreign currency (gain) loss associated with non- 0.6 0.5 1.5 (0.5) 1.0 (0.6) 1.2 (0.1) GAAP adjustments Non-GAAP other income, net $ 17.0 $ 18.7 $ 17.7 $ 15.7 $ 11.8 $ 7.5 $ 2.0 $ 2.3 Non-GAAP other income, net as a percentage of 2.4 % 2.6 % 2.2 % 2.0 % 1.4 % 0.9 % 0.2 % 0.2 % revenue GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 2.0 $ (21.1) $ (13.7) $ (54.5) $ (61.1) $ (67.8) $ (48.4) $ (82.3) Share-basedcompensation-related charges 149.5 145.8 155.3 153.7 177.0 173.5 181.3 211.5 Acquisition-related costs(2) 1.6 2.9 9.8 3.4 7.0 4.9 0.4 13.1 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 14.1 14.6 15.0 16.7 17.8 19.2 22.7 23.5 Litigation-related charges(1) 3.0 3.1 1.0 - - 1.8 1.8 1.8 (Gain) loss related to facility exit(3) - 4.1 2.9 - (3.1) - - - Non-cash charges related to convertible notes(4) 17.5 17.2 16.5 15.5 15.7 15.8 26.9 35.1 Foreign currency (gain) loss associated with non- 0.6 0.5 1.5 (0.5) 1.0 (0.6) 1.2 (0.1) GAAP adjustments Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 188.3 $ 167.1 $ 188.3 $ 134.3 $ 154.3 $ 146.8 $ 185.9 $ 202.6 Consists of the amortization of intellectual property licenses and covenant not to sue. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics - Fiscal Quarters (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 4.6 $ (0.9) $ 7.1 $ 5.1 $ 12.6 $ 7.0 $ 10.5 $ 9.9 Income tax and other tax adjustments related to 36.7 37.9 34.3 24.4 21.4 25.2 30.5 34.6 the above Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 41.3 $ 37.0 $ 41.4 $ 29.5 $ 34.0 $ 32.2 $ 41.0 $ 44.5 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 22.0 % 22.0 % 22.0 % 22.0 % 22.0 % 22.0 % 22.0 % 22.0 % GAAP net loss $ (2.6) $ (20.2) $ (20.8) $ (59.6) $ (73.7) $ (74.8) $ (58.9) $ (92.2) Share-basedcompensation-related charges 149.5 145.8 155.3 153.7 177.0 173.5 181.3 211.5 Acquisition-related costs(2) 1.6 2.9 9.8 3.4 7.0 4.9 0.4 13.1 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 14.1 14.6 15.0 16.7 17.8 19.2 22.7 23.5 Litigation-related charges(1) 3.0 3.1 1.0 - - 1.8 1.8 1.8 (Gain) loss related to facility exit(3) - 4.1 2.9 - (3.1) - - - Non-cash charges related to convertible notes(4) 17.5 17.2 16.5 15.5 15.7 15.8 26.9 35.1 Foreign currency (gain) loss associated with non- 0.6 0.5 1.5 (0.5) 1.0 (0.6) 1.2 (0.1) GAAP adjustments Income tax and other tax adjustments related to (36.7) (37.9) (34.3) (24.4) (21.4) (25.2) (30.5) (34.6) the above Non-GAAP net income $ 147.0 $ 130.1 $ 146.9 $ 104.8 $ 120.3 $ 114.6 $ 144.9 $ 158.1 GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.03) $ (0.21) $ (0.22) $ (0.62) $ (0.75) $ (0.77) $ (0.61) $ (0.97) Share-basedcompensation-related charges 1.53 1.48 1.56 1.56 1.77 1.78 1.86 2.17 Acquisition-related costs(2) 0.02 0.03 0.10 0.04 0.07 0.05 0.00 0.14 Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets 0.15 0.15 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.20 0.24 0.25 Litigation-related charges(1) 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.02 0.02 (Gain) loss related to facility exit(3) 0.00 0.04 0.03 0.00 (0.03) 0.00 0.00 0.00 Non-cash charges related to convertible notes(4) 0.19 0.18 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.28 0.37 Foreign currency (gain) loss associated with non- 0.01 0.01 0.02 (0.01) 0.01 (0.01) 0.01 0.00 GAAP adjustments Income tax and other tax adjustments related to (0.39) (0.40) (0.36) (0.25) (0.22) (0.26) (0.32) (0.36) the above Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 1.51 $ 1.31 $ 1.47 $ 1.05 $ 1.19 $ 1.17 $ 1.48 $ 1.62 GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute 94.0 94.4 95.8 96.6 98.3 96.7 96.0 95.5 net loss per share, diluted Weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive securities(5) 3.6 5.2 4.2 3.5 2.8 1.1 2.2 2.2 Non-GAAPweighted-average shares used to 97.6 99.6 100.0 100.1 101.1 97.8 98.2 97.7 compute net income per share, diluted Consists of the amortization of intellectual property licenses and covenant not to sue. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics - Fiscal Quarters (In millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 275.4 $ 296.4 $ 231.5 $ 225.2 $ 306.9 $ 169.9 $ 333.7 $ 534.9 Less: purchases of property, equipment, and other 23.5 20.3 53.1 47.2 49.1 86.3 31.8 29.6 assets Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 251.9 $ 276.1 $ 178.4 $ 178.0 $ 257.8 $ 83.6 $ 301.9 $ 505.3 Add: capital expenditures for new headquarters(1) 0.7 0.7 26.8 22.7 17.8 53.8 - - Add: repayments of convertible senior notes 14.8 - 30.5 - - - - - attributable to debt discount Add: litigation-related payment(2) - - - - - 50.0 - - Less: cash payment related to landlord lease (4.0) (3.0) (2.9) (2.0) - - - - amendment(3) Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 271.4 $ 279.8 $ 238.6 $ 202.7 $ 275.6 $ 187.4 $ 301.9 $ 505.3 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (523.8) $ (140.3) $ (448.7) $ 244.5 $ 436.4 $ 274.7 $ (667.6) $ (886.2) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (407.8) $ 31.8 $ (136.1) $ (167.1) $ (6.1) $ (959.3) $ 1,805.5 $ (464.5) Free cash flow margin (non-GAAP) 35.4 % 38.0 % 22.1 % 23.1 % 31.6 % 9.6 % 31.8 % 53.4 % Adjusted free cash flow margin (non-GAAP) 38.2 % 38.5 % 29.6 % 26.3 % 33.7 % 21.6 % 31.8 % 53.4 % Other Key Metrics - Calculation of Billings Total revenue $ 711.2 $ 726.6 $ 805.8 $ 771.9 $ 816.7 $ 869.4 $ 950.4 $ 946.0 Add: change in total deferred revenue, net of 141.3 95.3 251.1 125.5 182.2 146.0 439.6 136.8 acquired deferred revenue Total billings $ 852.5 $ 821.9 $ 1,056.9 $ 897.4 $ 998.9 $ 1,015.4 $ 1,390.0 $ 1,082.8 Consists of capital expenditures for new headquarters including a land purchase of $51.7 million in Q3'20. Consists of a one-time payment in Q3'20 related to covenant not to sue. During Q1'18, we received an upfront cash reimbursement of $38.2 million from our landlords in connection with the exercise of their option to amend the lease payment schedules and eliminate the rent holiday periods under certain of our lease agreements. The upfront cash reimbursement was applied against increased rental payments totaling $38.2 million due in FY'18 through Q1'20 under the amended lease agreements. Adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented reflects adjustments for these increased rental payments made during the respective periods. 7 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Fiscal Quarters (In millions) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents Short-term investments Accounts receivable, net Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets Property and equipment, net Operating lease right-of-use assets Long-term investments Goodwill Intangible assets, net Other assets Total assets Liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable Accrued compensation Accrued and other liabilities Deferred revenue Convertible senior notes, net Total current liabilities Convertible senior notes, net Long-term deferred revenue Long-term operating lease liabilities Other long-term liabilities Temporary equity Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock Common stock and additional paid-in capital Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Accumulated deficit Total stockholders' equity Total liabilities, temporary equity, and stockholders' equity Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 $ 1,127.8 $ 1,314.9 $ 961.4 $ 1,263.7 $ 2,000.0 $ 1,484.7 $ 2,958.0 $ 2,142.0 1,702.2 1,733.2 1,841.7 1,597.5 1,133.9 554.1 789.8 1,075.6 415.0 407.5 582.4 499.2 540.3 668.8 1,037.1 675.5 242.5 261.9 279.3 289.4 304.0 306.4 344.3 407.8 3,487.5 3,717.5 3,664.8 3,649.8 3,978.2 3,014.0 5,129.2 4,300.9 273.2 275.0 296.0 316.4 311.4 357.2 348.1 337.9 - - - 282.6 270.0 263.8 258.7 251.2 808.6 669.9 575.4 467.6 317.9 151.2 554.4 873.2 636.4 1,027.3 1,352.3 1,400.4 1,511.7 1,812.9 1,812.9 1,968.6 171.8 234.2 280.6 284.1 290.0 380.6 358.2 388.8 330.0 337.9 423.1 423.9 504.9 522.1 603.9 605.9 $ 5,707.5 $ 6,261.8 $ 6,592.2 $ 6,824.8 $ 7,184.1 $ 6,501.8 $ 9,065.4 $ 8,726.5 $ 27.9 $ 68.6 $ 73.3 $ 74.7 $ 55.4 $ 52.3 $ 63.6 $ 48.5 143.4 144.0 235.5 125.7 175.2 174.9 322.2 188.4 171.4 178.5 162.4 192.3 251.2 253.9 256.8 260.7 1,369.2 1,449.6 1,582.1 1,658.9 1,757.7 1,854.6 2,049.1 2,137.5 156.3 158.1 - - - - - - 1,868.2 1,998.8 2,053.3 2,051.6 2,239.5 2,335.7 2,691.7 2,635.1 1,399.5 1,414.7 1,430.0 1,445.5 1,461.2 1,477.0 3,084.1 3,119.2 1,156.5 1,182.6 1,306.6 1,357.1 1,440.8 1,516.0 1,761.1 1,809.3 - - - 371.6 353.5 344.6 336.6 323.9 208.7 211.1 216.0 82.6 80.6 83.8 90.1 92.0 2.8 1.1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,941.5 2,340.8 2,490.9 2,477.5 2,644.5 1,855.7 2,259.2 2,003.9 (9.8) (7.2) (3.7) (0.6) (1.8) (2.0) 10.5 3.2 (859.9) (880.1) (900.9) (960.5) (1,034.2) (1,109.0) (1,167.9) (1,260.1) 1,071.8 1,453.5 1,586.3 1,516.4 1,608.5 744.7 1,101.8 747.0 $ 5,707.5 $ 6,261.8 $ 6,592.2 $ 6,824.8 $ 7,184.1 $ 6,501.8 $ 9,065.4 $ 8,726.5 8 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Fiscal Quarters (In millions) Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q420 Q121 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (2.6) $ (20.2) $ (20.8) $ (59.6) $ (73.7) $ (74.8) $ (58.9) $ (92.2) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation for equity-based awards 142.4 138.2 150.2 149.9 168.5 165.8 174.2 205.8 Depreciation and amortization 38.8 40.3 42.2 44.0 48.4 53.2 60.5 58.0 (Gain) loss related to facility exit - 4.1 2.9 - (3.1) - - - Amortization of deferred contract costs 46.8 57.2 76.2 55.6 55.3 60.5 83.0 65.8 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 17.1 17.1 16.6 15.5 15.7 15.8 26.9 35.1 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets - - - 10.4 10.7 13.1 13.2 10.0 Amortization of investment premiums, net of accretion of purchase (5.3) (5.3) (4.5) (3.2) (1.4) (1.6) - 2.7 discounts Loss on conversions of convertible senior notes 0.4 - - - - - - - Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount (14.8) - (30.5) - - - - - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (32.7) 9.9 (172.5) 83.9 (40.8) (110.3) (368.4) 382.3 Prepaid expenses and other assets (65.5) (73.8) (168.1) (59.2) (82.3) (66.5) (201.0) (96.9) Accounts payable (10.4) 34.4 9.1 (2.5) (14.8) (5.5) 10.0 (17.7) Accrued compensation 44.0 (1.7) 89.5 (109.9) 48.8 (10.5) 147.3 (134.8) Accrued and other liabilities (24.1) 0.9 (9.9) (25.2) (6.6) (15.3) 7.3 (20.0) Deferred revenue 141.3 95.3 251.1 125.5 182.2 146.0 439.6 136.8 Net cash provided by operating activities 275.4 296.4 231.5 225.2 306.9 169.9 333.7 534.9 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments (1,290.9) (394.7) (558.0) (274.3) (9.0) (12.2) (885.3) (829.7) Proceeds from sales of investments 1.0 - 3.0 - 1.1 309.7 3.2 - Proceeds from maturities of investments 789.7 502.6 550.3 632.4 622.7 451.3 246.3 198.2 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (0.1) (227.9) (390.9) (66.4) (129.3) (387.8) - (225.1) Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets (23.5) (20.3) (53.1) (47.2) (49.1) (86.3) (31.8) (29.6) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (523.8) (140.3) (448.7) 244.5 436.4 274.7 (667.6) (886.2) Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to principal and (73.5) - (128.9) - - - - - equity component Payments for debt issuance costs (0.1) - - - - - - (0.2) Proceeds from borrowings on convertible senior notes, net - - - - - - 1,979.1 - Proceeds from issuance of warrants - - - - - - 202.8 - Purchase of note hedges - - - - - - (370.8) - Repurchases of common stock (330.0) - - (198.1) - (1,000.0) - (500.0) Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans 2.9 36.7 1.4 36.3 0.6 46.8 0.3 45.4 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (7.1) (3.6) (8.6) (5.3) (6.7) (4.8) (5.9) (9.7) Payment of deferred consideration related to prior year business - (1.3) - - - (1.3) - - acquisition Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (407.8) 31.8 (136.1) (167.1) (6.1) (959.3) 1,805.5 (464.5) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (656.2) 187.9 (353.3) 302.6 737.2 (514.7) 1,471.6 (815.8) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 1,786.6 1,130.4 1,318.3 965.0 1,267.6 2,004.8 1,490.1 2,961.7 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $1,130.4 $ 1,318.3 $ 965.0 $ 1,267.6 $2,004.8 $1,490.1 $ 2,961.7 $ 2,145.9 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $1,127.8 $ 1,314.9 $ 961.4 $ 1,263.7 $2,000.0 $1,484.7 $ 2,958.0 $ 2,142.0 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1.3 2.2 1.9 1.9 2.5 2.7 2.8 2.9 Restricted cash included in other assets 1.3 1.2 1.7 2.0 2.3 2.7 0.9 1.0 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $1,130.4 $ 1,318.3 $ 965.0 $ 1,267.6 $2,004.8 $1,490.1 $ 2,961.7 $ 2,145.9 9 Attachments Original document

