  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PANW   US6974351057

PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.

(PANW)
  Report
Palo Alto : cloud security services receive C5 attestation, meeting high German standards

09/07/2021 | 03:12am EDT
Services from Palo Alto Networks meet the high requirements of the BSI in terms of IT and cloud security in accordance with C5:2020

MUNICH, 7 September 2021 - Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, has received C5 attestationfor its cloud security offerings in Germany. This confirms the company's cloud services meet the high and clearly defined level of security as outlined by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). The Palo Alto Networks cloud services awarded with the C5 attestation are: Cortex Data Lake, Cortex XDR, Prisma Access and WildFire.

In a complex cybersecurity market, the Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalog (C5) attestation gives decision-makers confidence that solutions have been transparently and professionally checked for their security by an independent third party. Introduced in 2016 and updated last year as C5:2020, the attestation is based on all current IT security regulations for cloud computing and confirms the most up-to-date security for customers in Germany who use cloud services. For German federal authorities, the C5 attestation is already a prerequisite for the award of contracts, and companies are also increasingly taking it into account when evaluating cloud services.

For Palo Alto Networks, the C5 attestation reflects the company's commitment to regional requirements and the willingness to invest in confidence-building measures for its industry-leading solutions. It follows the July announcement of Palo Alto Networks' new German cloud location, which is dedicated to serving local and global customers' needs for in-country infrastructure.

'There is no way around the cloud when it comes to modern cybersecurity controls. The cloud enables faster updates, better threat awareness, machine learning and therefore a more effective cybersecurity architecture. However, many organisations are still unclear how cloud providers protect themselves from cyberattacks and what is required of them when consuming security from the cloud. With the C5 attestation, Palo Alto Networks wants to help our customers answer those questions through increased transparency, while also underlining our strategic commitment to the German market,' explained Sergej Epp, chief security officer, Central Europe, at Palo Alto Networks.

'We appreciate seeing that Palo Alto Networks has taken this strategic step in the German market. The C5 attestation was primarily developed for the public sector, but is also gaining in importance for private companies as an important indicator of reliable security solutions. The cloud should not be experienced as a security risk, but as an enabler to unlock numerous advantages from which the public sector and the wider economy can benefit,' commented Martin Kuppinger, founder and principal analyst at KuppingerCole.

Services from Palo Alto Networks with C5 attestation

  • Cortex® Data Lake: All security-relevant data of a company is collected, converted and integrated in the Cortex Data Lake so that it can be accessed by the network security solutions from Palo Alto Networks.

  • Cortex XDR™: The industry's first extended detection and response platform that integrates endpoint, network and cloud data to stop sophisticated attacks. It unifies prevention, detection, investigation and response into one platform for unrivaled security and operational efficiency.

  • Prisma® Access: The industry's most comprehensive cloud-based security platform enables employees to work securely from anywhere. Prisma Access offers Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Cloud Secure Web Gateway (Cloud SWG) in a single integrated cloud service.

  • WildFire®: Customers can fully utilise one of the industry's most advanced cloud-based threat analysis and prevention engine, while ensuring that files submitted for analysis stay in the recently launched Palo Alto Networks German cloud location to help meet data privacy and sovereignty concerns. With C5 certification, WildFire now offers a higher degree of regulatory compliance for public sector organisations allowing them to benefit from WildFire's global cloud deployment and integration across all Palo Alto Networks products.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks, Cortex, Cortex XDR, Prisma, WildFire, and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Palo Alto Networks Inc. published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 309 M - -
Net income 2022 -359 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -126x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 45 607 M 45 607 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,26x
EV / Sales 2023 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 10 473
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 468,22 $
Average target price 480,45 $
Spread / Average Target 2,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikesh Arora Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William D. Jenkins President
Dipak Golechha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Nir Zuk Director & Chief Technology Officer
Naveen Zutshi Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.31.75%45 607
VISA2.92%478 768
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC.23.45%339 737
MASTERCARD-4.68%335 730
NUVEI CORPORATION97.40%17 064
AVAST PLC10.14%8 460