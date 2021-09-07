Palo Alto : cloud security services receive C5 attestation, meeting high German standards

Services from Palo Alto Networks meet the high requirements of the BSI in terms of IT and cloud security in accordance with C5:2020

MUNICH, 7 September 2021 - Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, has received C5 attestationfor its cloud security offerings in Germany. This confirms the company's cloud services meet the high and clearly defined level of security as outlined by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). The Palo Alto Networks cloud services awarded with the C5 attestation are: Cortex Data Lake, Cortex XDR, Prisma Access and WildFire.

In a complex cybersecurity market, the Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalog (C5) attestation gives decision-makers confidence that solutions have been transparently and professionally checked for their security by an independent third party. Introduced in 2016 and updated last year as C5:2020, the attestation is based on all current IT security regulations for cloud computing and confirms the most up-to-date security for customers in Germany who use cloud services. For German federal authorities, the C5 attestation is already a prerequisite for the award of contracts, and companies are also increasingly taking it into account when evaluating cloud services.

For Palo Alto Networks, the C5 attestation reflects the company's commitment to regional requirements and the willingness to invest in confidence-building measures for its industry-leading solutions. It follows the July announcement of Palo Alto Networks' new German cloud location, which is dedicated to serving local and global customers' needs for in-country infrastructure.

'There is no way around the cloud when it comes to modern cybersecurity controls. The cloud enables faster updates, better threat awareness, machine learning and therefore a more effective cybersecurity architecture. However, many organisations are still unclear how cloud providers protect themselves from cyberattacks and what is required of them when consuming security from the cloud. With the C5 attestation, Palo Alto Networks wants to help our customers answer those questions through increased transparency, while also underlining our strategic commitment to the German market,' explained Sergej Epp, chief security officer, Central Europe, at Palo Alto Networks.

'We appreciate seeing that Palo Alto Networks has taken this strategic step in the German market. The C5 attestation was primarily developed for the public sector, but is also gaining in importance for private companies as an important indicator of reliable security solutions. The cloud should not be experienced as a security risk, but as an enabler to unlock numerous advantages from which the public sector and the wider economy can benefit,' commented Martin Kuppinger, founder and principal analyst at KuppingerCole.

Services from Palo Alto Networks with C5 attestation

Cortex ® Data Lake: All security-relevant data of a company is collected, converted and integrated in the Cortex Data Lake so that it can be accessed by the network security solutions from Palo Alto Networks.

Cortex XDR™: The industry's first extended detection and response platform that integrates endpoint, network and cloud data to stop sophisticated attacks. It unifies prevention, detection, investigation and response into one platform for unrivaled security and operational efficiency.

Prisma ® Access: The industry's most comprehensive cloud-based security platform enables employees to work securely from anywhere. Prisma Access offers Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Cloud Secure Web Gateway (Cloud SWG) in a single integrated cloud service.

WildFire®: Customers can fully utilise one of the industry's most advanced cloud-based threat analysis and prevention engine, while ensuring that files submitted for analysis stay in the recently launched Palo Alto Networks German cloud location to help meet data privacy and sovereignty concerns. With C5 certification, WildFire now offers a higher degree of regulatory compliance for public sector organisations allowing them to benefit from WildFire's global cloud deployment and integration across all Palo Alto Networks products.

