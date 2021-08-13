Log in
Palo Alto : to Host Analyst Day on Monday, September 13, 2021

08/13/2021
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will host an Analyst Day Event on Monday, September 13, 2021. Palo Alto Networks will host this webcasted virtual event at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time (12:30 p.m. Eastern time). Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto Networks' chairman and CEO, along with other members of the executive team, will provide an in-depth review of the company, including its growth strategies, financial objectives and capital allocation framework. A live Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The program will run from 9:30 a.m. Pacific time (12:30 p.m. Eastern time) to approximately 12:30 p.m. Pacific time (3:30 p.m. Eastern time). A registration link, the live video webcast and presentation materials will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available the day following the event.

Palo Alto Networks logo (PRNewsfoto/Palo Alto Networks, Inc.)

ABOUT PALO ALTO NETWORKS
Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

