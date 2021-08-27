Log in
Palo Alto : to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

08/27/2021 | 08:01am EDT
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that members of its management team will be presenting at the following financial community events:

Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
8:30 a.m. PDT

Citi's 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
10 a.m. PDT

Additional information about upcoming investor event participation and a live audio webcast of each presentation will be accessible from the "Investors" section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com.

ABOUT PALO ALTO NETWORKS
Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, is shaping the cloud-centric future with technology that is transforming the way people and organizations operate. Our mission is to be the cybersecurity partner of choice, protecting our digital way of life. We help address the world's greatest security challenges with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, analytics, automation, and orchestration. By delivering an integrated platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of partners, we are at the forefront of protecting tens of thousands of organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. Our vision is a world where each day is safer and more secure than the one before. For more information, visit www.paloaltonetworks.com.

Palo Alto Networks and the Palo Alto Networks logo are trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palo-alto-networks-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-events-301364071.html

SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
