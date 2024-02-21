Palo Alto Networks, Inc. specializes in the development and implementation of IT security solutions for the enterprise. The group's activity is organized around three divisions: - managed security services: data center management and storage of data in the cloud, data backup and recovery process management, real-time management and monitoring of IT infrastructure and applications, etc.; - development of cybersecurity solutions: software solutions for detecting threats and intrusions, protecting against malicious programs, securing data, networks and computer systems (antivirus, anti-spam, web filtering, firewalls, etc.); - security consulting services: training and updates on threats before, during and after attacks, risk management, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: America (69.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (19.2%) and Asia/Pacific (11.7%).

Sector Software