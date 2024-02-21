10:08 ET -- Palo Alto Networks is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Palo Alto Networks reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street targets amid slowing growth in its core computer network "firewall" appliance business. For the quarter, Palo Alto earnings rose 39% to $1.46 a share on an adjusted basis. Revenue rose 19% to $2 billion, including acquisitions. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.30 a share on sales of $1.97 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)
