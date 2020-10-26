Log in
PALOMAR HOLDINGS, INC.

PALOMAR HOLDINGS, INC.

(PLMR)
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

10/26/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 results after the market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 and will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the following day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 11, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13711590. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 18, 2020.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the ultimate parent and insurance holding company of its operating subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty property insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical acumen allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, wind and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 31 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

Investor Relations

1-619-771-1743
investors@palomarspecialty.com

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved.