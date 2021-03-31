Log in
PALOMAR HOLDINGS, INC.

PALOMAR HOLDINGS, INC.

(PLMR)
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Sponsors Torrey Pines Re Catastrophe Bond

03/31/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
LA JOLLA, Calif., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) today announced that through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“Palomar Specialty”) and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), the Company has successfully closed a $400 million 144A catastrophe bond completed through Torrey Pines Re Pte. Ltd. (“Torrey Pines Re”). Palomar entered into a multi-year reinsurance arrangement with Torrey Pines Re, a special purpose insurer established in Singapore whereby Torrey Pines Re provides Palomar with indemnity-based reinsurance covering earthquake events. The catastrophe bond was designed to seamlessly fit into Palomar’s existing traditional catastrophe reinsurance program.

Torrey Pines Re issued two tranches of notes as part of the financing, $200 million of Class A Notes and $200 million of Class B Notes that both provide protection against earthquakes in the covered area over a three-year risk period.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Palomar, commented, “The Torrey Pines Re transaction allows Palomar to further build upon its leadership position in the earthquake insurance space. We believe the success of the issuance reflects catastrophe bond investor confidence in our ability to underwrite this line of business. The multi-year protection enables us to strengthen our robust reinsurance program and provide enhanced visibility into our results, which in turn benefits our customers, distribution partners and investors.

“We are encouraged by the warm investor reception of our return to the catastrophe bond market. This outcome underscores the differentiated nature of our insurance portfolio and strong demand for innovative earthquake products. We pride ourselves on the strength of our reinsurance program, and this issuance represents an important component of our strategy that affords multi-year, insurance-linked securities (“ILS”) capacity to bolster our panel of reinsurance capital providers,” added Heath Fisher, President of Palomar.

The $400 million offering was upsized from the initial announcement size of $300 million. GC Securities, a division of MMC Securities LLC and TigerRisk Capital Markets & Advisory acted as joint structuring agents and joint bookrunners; MMC Securities LLC acted as the sole initial purchaser.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Follow Palomar on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @PLMRInsurance

CONTACT:
Media Inquiries
Sarah Flocken
1-240-630-0316
sarah@conwaymarketinggroup.com

Investor Relations
Shannon Devine
1-619-771-1743
investors@plmr.com


Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 221 M - -
Net income 2021 59,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 670 M 1 670 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart PALOMAR HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PALOMAR HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 102,86 $
Last Close Price 65,29 $
Spread / Highest target 83,8%
Spread / Average Target 57,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mac Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heath Fisher President
Christopher T Uchida Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark Brose Chief Technology Officer
Britt Morries Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PALOMAR HOLDINGS, INC.-26.51%1 670
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC25.04%40 939
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.60%38 849
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.53%35 470
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.70%33 608
SAMPO OYJ12.21%25 263
