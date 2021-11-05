[Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Note: From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., and the above-mentioned figures of six months ended September 30, 2021 do not include year-on-year percentage changes. Operating results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 on the assumption that these standards had not been applied are stated in the section "1. Qualitative Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (1) Operating Results," on page 2 of the attached material to this quarterly financial results report.
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
(¥ million)
(¥ million)
%
(¥)
September 30, 2021
451,114
242,886
53.8
3,822.15
March 31, 2021
435,501
235,428
54.1
3,704.78
Reference: Equity
As of September 30, 2021: ¥242,886 million
As of March 31, 2021: ¥235,428 million
Note: From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., and the above-mentioned figures as of September 30, 2021 are represented after applying these standards.
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Year-end
Total
Fiscal year ended
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
(¥)
-
36.00
-
36.00
72.00
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
39.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2022
-
39.00
78.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revision to the forecasts most recently announced: No
3. Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
Note: 1) Revision to the forecasts most recently announced: No
From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., and the above-mentioned financial forecasts are represented after applying these standards and do not include year-on-year percentage changes.
* Notes
(1) Adoption of Accounting Treatments Specific to Preparation of Quarterly Financial Statements:
No
(2) Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards, and other regulations: Yes
2)
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
4)
Restatements:
No
Note: For more information, please refer to the section "2. Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes to Quarterly Financial Statements (4) Notes to Quarterly Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)," on pages 8 and 9 of the attached material to this quarterly financial results report.
(3) Number of Issued Shares (common stock)
Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of September 30, 2021
63,553,485 shares
As of March 31, 2021
63,553,485 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2021
6,387 shares
As of March 31, 2021
6,387 shares
Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
For the six months ended September 30, 2021
63,547,098
shares
For the six months ended September 30, 2020
63,547,198
shares
This quarterly financial results report is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or audit firms.
Information regarding proper use of the forecasts of financial results, and other special instructions (Cautionary notes to the forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements contained in this report, including forecasts of financial results, are based on information currently available and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. Actual financial and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to the section "1. Qualitative Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (3) Forecasts and Other Projections" on page 3 of the attached material to this quarterly financial results report for the suppositions that form the assumptions for the forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.
How to access the presentation (Presentation Material for this quarterly financial results)
The Company will hold a financial results briefing for institutional investors, financial analysts and media on November 9, 2021. Presentation (Presentation Material for this financial results) is posted on the Company's website (http://www.paltac.co.jp/tomorrow/index.html).
