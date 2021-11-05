Log in
    8283   JP3782200004

PALTAC CORPORATION

(8283)
  Report
[Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

11/05/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Non-consolidated Financial Results

for the First Six Months

of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

October 28, 2021

Company name: PALTAC CORPORATION

(URL: http://www.paltac.co.jp/)

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code number: 8283)

Representative:

Representative Director, President

Seiichi Kasutani

Contact:

Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Management Planning

Headquarters

Masaharu Shimada

Tel: +81-6-4793-1090 (from overseas) E-mail: ir@paltac.co.jp

Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Securities Report:

November 11, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

December 1, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors, analysts and

media)

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Operating Results

(% increase/(decrease) figures indicate year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Six months ended

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

September 30, 2021

531,555

-

13,341

-

14,718

-

10,482

-

September 30, 2020

525,595

(3.6)

13,045

(5.4)

14,313

(5.4)

9,907

(4.7)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings

per share

Six months ended

(¥)

(¥)

September 30, 2021

164.96

-

September 30, 2020

155.91

-

Note: From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., and the above-mentioned figures of six months ended September 30, 2021 do not include year-on-year percentage changes. Operating results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 on the assumption that these standards had not been applied are stated in the section "1. Qualitative Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (1) Operating Results," on page 2 of the attached material to this quarterly financial results report.

(2) Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

%

(¥)

September 30, 2021

451,114

242,886

53.8

3,822.15

March 31, 2021

435,501

235,428

54.1

3,704.78

Reference: Equity

As of September 30, 2021: ¥242,886 million

As of March 31, 2021: ¥235,428 million

Note: From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., and the above-mentioned figures as of September 30, 2021 are represented after applying these standards.

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

-

36.00

-

36.00

72.00

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

-

39.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2022

-

39.00

78.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revision to the forecasts most recently announced: No

3. Forecasts of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(% increase/(decrease) figures indicate year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings

per share

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥)

Fiscal year

1,060,000

-

26,500

-

29,000

-

20,000

-

314.73

Note: 1) Revision to the forecasts most recently announced: No

  1. From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., and the above-mentioned financial forecasts are represented after applying these standards and do not include year-on-year percentage changes.

* Notes

(1) Adoption of Accounting Treatments Specific to Preparation of Quarterly Financial Statements:

No

(2) Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Restatements

  1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards, and other regulations: Yes

2)

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

4)

Restatements:

No

Note: For more information, please refer to the section "2. Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes to Quarterly Financial Statements (4) Notes to Quarterly Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)," on pages 8 and 9 of the attached material to this quarterly financial results report.

(3) Number of Issued Shares (common stock)

  1. Number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of September 30, 2021

63,553,485 shares

As of March 31, 2021

63,553,485 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2021

6,387 shares

As of March 31, 2021

6,387 shares

  1. Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

For the six months ended September 30, 2021

63,547,098

shares

For the six months ended September 30, 2020

63,547,198

shares

  • This quarterly financial results report is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  • Information regarding proper use of the forecasts of financial results, and other special instructions (Cautionary notes to the forward-looking statements)
    The forward-looking statements contained in this report, including forecasts of financial results, are based on information currently available and assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. Actual financial and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. Please refer to the section "1. Qualitative Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (3) Forecasts and Other Projections" on page 3 of the attached material to this quarterly financial results report for the suppositions that form the assumptions for the forecasts and cautions concerning the use thereof.
  • How to access the presentation (Presentation Material for this quarterly financial results)

The Company will hold a financial results briefing for institutional investors, financial analysts and media on November 9, 2021. Presentation (Presentation Material for this financial results) is posted on the Company's website (http://www.paltac.co.jp/tomorrow/index.html).

* Information regarding this report (including the attached material)

None of the information in this report constitutes solicitation to purchase or sell the stock of PALTAC CORPORATION. It was not prepared with the intention of providing investment advice about the stock of

PALTAC CORPORATION.

Furthermore, this report is an English translation of the original, which was prepared in Japanese.

In the event of any discrepancies between the Japanese original and the English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

PALTAC CORPORATION (8283) Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Attached Material

Contents

1.

Qualitative Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 .....................................................

2

(1)

Operating Results .................................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Financial Position.................................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Forecasts and Other Projections ...........................................................................................................

3

2.

Quarterly Financial Statements and Notes to Quarterly Financial Statements.............................................

4

(1)

Quarterly Balance Sheets .....................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Quarterly Statements of Income...........................................................................................................

6

(3)

Quarterly Statements of Cash Flows ....................................................................................................

7

(4)

Notes to Quarterly Financial Statements..............................................................................................

8

(Notes on premise of going concern) ...................................................................................................

8

(Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity).................................................

8

(Changes in accounting policies)..........................................................................................................

8

3.

Supplementary Information........................................................................................................................

10

(1)

Sales Status.........................................................................................................................................

10

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Paltac Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 08:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
