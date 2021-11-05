[Delayed] Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 October 28, 2021 Company name: PALTAC CORPORATION (URL: http://www.paltac.co.jp/) Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code number: 8283) Representative: Representative Director, President Seiichi Kasutani Contact: Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Management Planning Headquarters Masaharu Shimada Tel: +81-6-4793-1090 (from overseas) E-mail: ir@paltac.co.jp

Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Securities Report: November 11, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 1, 2021 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: Yes (for institutional investors, analysts and media)

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Operating Results (% increase/(decrease) figures indicate year-on-year change) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Six months ended (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % (¥ million) % September 30, 2021 531,555 - 13,341 - 14,718 - 10,482 - September 30, 2020 525,595 (3.6) 13,045 (5.4) 14,313 (5.4) 9,907 (4.7) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Six months ended (¥) (¥) September 30, 2021 164.96 - September 30, 2020 155.91 -

Note: From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., and the above-mentioned figures of six months ended September 30, 2021 do not include year-on-year percentage changes. Operating results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 on the assumption that these standards had not been applied are stated in the section "1. Qualitative Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (1) Operating Results," on page 2 of the attached material to this quarterly financial results report.

(2) Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of (¥ million) (¥ million) % (¥) September 30, 2021 451,114 242,886 53.8 3,822.15 March 31, 2021 435,501 235,428 54.1 3,704.78 Reference: Equity As of September 30, 2021: ¥242,886 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥235,428 million

Note: From the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2022, the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., and the above-mentioned figures as of September 30, 2021 are represented after applying these standards.