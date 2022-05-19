Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Pampa Energía S.A.
  News
  Summary
Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

05/19/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP) ('Pampa' or the 'Company'), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with participation in the electricity and gas value chain, announces that on April 29, 2022 it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the '2021 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2021 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's Investor Relations website at ri.pampaenergia.com/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2021 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from Pampa's Investor Relations office, at investor@pampaenergia.com.

For further information, contact:

Gustavo Mariani – Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Nicolás Mindlin – Chief Financial Officer
Lida Wang – Investor Relations and Sustainability Officer

Pampa Energía Building
Maipú 1
(C1084ABA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000
https://ri.pampaenergia.com/en 
investor@pampaenergia.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pampa-energia-informs-the-market-that-it-has-filed-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-the-fiscal-year-ended-december-31-2021-301551685.html

SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.


© PRNewswire 2022
