    PAM   US6976602077

PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

(PAM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-10 pm EDT
35.15 USD   +1.97%
05:10pPampa Energía announces first quarter 2023 results
PR
05/08Pampa Energía S A : Q1 23 Earnings Release
PU
05/08Pampa Energia S.A. - Redemption of the 2023 Notes
AQ
Pampa Energía announces first quarter 2023 results

05/10/2023 | 05:10pm EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates, Transener and TGS, report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of March 31, 2023, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter[1]

5% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$431 million[2] in the first quarter 2023 ('Q1 23'), explained by better natural gas and spot energy prices, higher electricity, reforming and styrene volume sold, and the incorporation of Arauco Wind Farm ('PEA') and Engineer Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), partially offset by lower gas production due to soft residential demand and bottlenecks in the main gas pipelines.

Operating performance led by thermal power dispatch and reforming:

Pampa's main operational KPIs

Q1 23

Q1 22

Variation

Power

Generation (GWh)

5,760

4,892

+18 %


Gross margin (US$/MWh)

20.8

28.9

-28 %






Oil and gas

Production (k boe/day)

57.6

57.5

+0 %


Gas over total production

91 %

91 %

-0 %


Average gas price (US$/MBTU)

4.0

3.5

+11 %


Average oil price (US$/bbl)

67.7

69.0

-2 %






Petrochemicals

Volume sold (k ton)

103

91

+13 %


Average price (US$/ton)

1,219

1,385

-12 %

 

8% year-on-year decrease, in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$206 million in Q1 23, explained by reductions of 29% in holding and others and 11% in power generation, partially offset by increases of 16% in petrochemicals and 10% in oil and gas.

Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$141 million (+42% vs. the first quarter 2022 ('Q1 22') figure), mainly due to gains from holding financial securities and nominal depreciation over the passive net monetary position in AR$, partially offset by increased financial interests from the higher stock of AR$-debt.

Net debt continued decreasing, reaching US$903 million, with a net leverage ratio of 1.2x.

Consolidated balance sheet
(As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, in millions) 

Figures in million


As of 03.31.2023


As of 12.31.2022


AR$

US$ FX 209,01


AR$

US$ FX 177,16

ASSETS







Property, plant and equipment


478,125

2,288


383,464

2,165

Intangible assets


27,048

129


24,364

138

Right-of-use assets


1,652

8


1,521

9

Deferred tax asset


9,185

44


6,326

36

Investments in joint ventures and associates


195,096

933


159,833

902

Financial assets at amortized cost


21,038

101


18,000

102

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss


5,742

27


4,867

27

Other assets


103

0


91

1

Trade and other receivables


5,823

28


3,415

19

Total non-current assets


743,812

3,559


601,881

3,397








Inventories


40,092

192


30,724

173

Financial assets at amortized cost


3,485

17


1,357

8

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss


130,780

626


103,856

586

Derivative financial instruments


187

1


161

1

Trade and other receivables


100,683

482


83,328

470

Cash and cash equivalents


26,298

126


18,757

106

Total current assets


301,525

1,443


238,183

1,344








Total assets


1,045,337

5,001


840,064

4,742








EQUITY







Equity attributable to owners of the company


509,572

2,438


403,463

2,277








Non-controlling interest


1,397

7


1,157

7








Total equity


510,969

2,445


404,620

2,284








LIABILITIES







Provisions


30,907

148


26,062

147

Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities


35,719

171


31,728

179

Deferred tax liabilities


23,590

113


19,854

112

Defined benefit plans


6,650

32


4,908

28

Borrowings


281,374

1,346


237,437

1,340

Trade and other payables


5,813

28


3,757

21

Total non-current liabilities


384,053

1,837


323,746

1,827








Provisions


909

4


779

4

Income tax liabilities


506

2


927

5

Taxes payables


6,026

29


4,966

28

Defined benefit plans


984

5


1,021

6

Salaries and social security payable 


4,502

22


5,627

32

Derivative financial instruments


371

2


318

2

Borrowings


67,982

325


48,329

273

Trade and other payables


69,035

330


49,731

281

Total current liabilities


150,315

719


111,698

630








Total liabilities


534,368

2,557


435,444

2,458








Total liabilities and equity


1,045,337

5,001


840,064

4,742

 

Consolidated income statement
(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2023 and 2022, in millions)



First quarter

Figures in million


2023


2022



AR$

US$


AR$

US$

Sales revenue


83,915

431


44,011

412

Local market sales


67,409

345


33,709

316

Foreign market sales


16,506

86


10,302

96

Cost of sales


(50,538)

(265)


(26,244)

(247)








Gross profit


33,377

166


17,767

165








Selling expenses


(3,193)

(16)


(2,063)

(20)

Administrative expenses


(8,310)

(41)


(3,529)

(32)

Exploration expenses


(48)

-


(8)

-

Other operating income


4,859

16


1,300

11

Other operating expenses


(3,845)

(13)


(1,668)

(15)

Impairment of financial assets


(291)

-


(127)

(1)

Rec. of imp. (impairment) of int. assets & inventories


411

2


(9)

-

Results for part. in joint businesses & associates


3,200

15


2,682

25








Operating income


26,160

129


14,345

133








Financial income


193

0


246

3

Financial costs


(14,711)

(76)


(4,195)

(39)

Other financial results


14,643

84


(289)

(2)

Financial results, net


125

8


(4,238)

(38)








Profit before tax


26,285

137


10,107

95








Income tax


643

4


347

5








Net income for the period


26,928

141


10,454

100

Attributable to the owners of the Company


26,918

141


10,304

99

Attributable to the non-controlling interests


10

-


150

1








Net income per share to shareholders


19.51

0.10


7.46

0.07

Net income per ADR to shareholders


487.65

2.56


186.40

1.79








Average outstanding common shares1


1,380



1,382


Outstanding shares by the end of period1


1,380



1,382


Note: 1 It nets shares from the Employee stock-based compensation plan, which as of March 31, 2023 and 2022 amounted to 3.9 million common shares.

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 23 results on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa1Q2023VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.

[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$94 million. Under IFRS affiliates are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pampa-energia-announces-first-quarter-2023-results-301821460.html

SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.


© PRNewswire 2023
