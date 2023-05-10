|
Pampa Energía announces first quarter 2023 results
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023.
Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates, Transener and TGS, report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of March 31, 2023, except for previous periods already reported.
Main results from the quarter[1]
5% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$431 million[2] in the first quarter 2023 ('Q1 23'), explained by better natural gas and spot energy prices, higher electricity, reforming and styrene volume sold, and the incorporation of Arauco Wind Farm ('PEA') and Engineer Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), partially offset by lower gas production due to soft residential demand and bottlenecks in the main gas pipelines.
Operating performance led by thermal power dispatch and reforming:
Pampa's main operational KPIs
Q1 23
Q1 22
Variation
Power
Generation (GWh)
5,760
4,892
+18 %
Gross margin (US$/MWh)
20.8
28.9
-28 %
Oil and gas
Production (k boe/day)
57.6
57.5
+0 %
Gas over total production
91 %
91 %
-0 %
Average gas price (US$/MBTU)
4.0
3.5
+11 %
Average oil price (US$/bbl)
67.7
69.0
-2 %
Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)
103
91
+13 %
Average price (US$/ton)
1,219
1,385
-12 %
8% year-on-year decrease, in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$206 million in Q1 23, explained by reductions of 29% in holding and others and 11% in power generation, partially offset by increases of 16% in petrochemicals and 10% in oil and gas.
Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$141 million (+42% vs. the first quarter 2022 ('Q1 22') figure), mainly due to gains from holding financial securities and nominal depreciation over the passive net monetary position in AR$, partially offset by increased financial interests from the higher stock of AR$-debt.
Net debt continued decreasing, reaching US$903 million, with a net leverage ratio of 1.2x.
Consolidated balance sheet
(As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, in millions)
Figures in million
As of 03.31.2023
As of 12.31.2022
AR$
US$ FX 209,01
AR$
US$ FX 177,16
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
478,125
2,288
383,464
2,165
Intangible assets
27,048
129
24,364
138
Right-of-use assets
1,652
8
1,521
9
Deferred tax asset
9,185
44
6,326
36
Investments in joint ventures and associates
195,096
933
159,833
902
Financial assets at amortized cost
21,038
101
18,000
102
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
5,742
27
4,867
27
Other assets
103
0
91
1
Trade and other receivables
5,823
28
3,415
19
Total non-current assets
743,812
3,559
601,881
3,397
Inventories
40,092
192
30,724
173
Financial assets at amortized cost
3,485
17
1,357
8
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
130,780
626
103,856
586
Derivative financial instruments
187
1
161
1
Trade and other receivables
100,683
482
83,328
470
Cash and cash equivalents
26,298
126
18,757
106
Total current assets
301,525
1,443
238,183
1,344
Total assets
1,045,337
5,001
840,064
4,742
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the company
509,572
2,438
403,463
2,277
Non-controlling interest
1,397
7
1,157
7
Total equity
510,969
2,445
404,620
2,284
LIABILITIES
Provisions
30,907
148
26,062
147
Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities
35,719
171
31,728
179
Deferred tax liabilities
23,590
113
19,854
112
Defined benefit plans
6,650
32
4,908
28
Borrowings
281,374
1,346
237,437
1,340
Trade and other payables
5,813
28
3,757
21
Total non-current liabilities
384,053
1,837
323,746
1,827
Provisions
909
4
779
4
Income tax liabilities
506
2
927
5
Taxes payables
6,026
29
4,966
28
Defined benefit plans
984
5
1,021
6
Salaries and social security payable
4,502
22
5,627
32
Derivative financial instruments
371
2
318
2
Borrowings
67,982
325
48,329
273
Trade and other payables
69,035
330
49,731
281
Total current liabilities
150,315
719
111,698
630
Total liabilities
534,368
2,557
435,444
2,458
Total liabilities and equity
1,045,337
5,001
840,064
4,742
Consolidated income statement
(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2023 and 2022, in millions)
First quarter
Figures in million
2023
2022
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
83,915
431
44,011
412
Local market sales
67,409
345
33,709
316
Foreign market sales
16,506
86
10,302
96
Cost of sales
(50,538)
(265)
(26,244)
(247)
Gross profit
33,377
166
17,767
165
Selling expenses
(3,193)
(16)
(2,063)
(20)
Administrative expenses
(8,310)
(41)
(3,529)
(32)
Exploration expenses
(48)
-
(8)
-
Other operating income
4,859
16
1,300
11
Other operating expenses
(3,845)
(13)
(1,668)
(15)
Impairment of financial assets
(291)
-
(127)
(1)
Rec. of imp. (impairment) of int. assets & inventories
411
2
(9)
-
Results for part. in joint businesses & associates
3,200
15
2,682
25
Operating income
26,160
129
14,345
133
Financial income
193
0
246
3
Financial costs
(14,711)
(76)
(4,195)
(39)
Other financial results
14,643
84
(289)
(2)
Financial results, net
125
8
(4,238)
(38)
Profit before tax
26,285
137
10,107
95
Income tax
643
4
347
5
Net income for the period
26,928
141
10,454
100
Attributable to the owners of the Company
26,918
141
10,304
99
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
10
-
150
1
Net income per share to shareholders
19.51
0.10
7.46
0.07
Net income per ADR to shareholders
487.65
2.56
186.40
1.79
Average outstanding common shares1
1,380
1,382
Outstanding shares by the end of period1
1,380
1,382
Note: 1 It nets shares from the Employee stock-based compensation plan, which as of March 31, 2023 and 2022 amounted to 3.9 million common shares.
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
Information about the videoconference
There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 23 results on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.
For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa1Q2023VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
For further information about Pampa:
[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.
[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$94 million. Under IFRS affiliates are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.
[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
