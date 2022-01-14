Issuance of the First Green Bond: AR$3.1 billion maturing in 18 months

Release

Buenos Aires, January 14, 2022. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) informs that yesterday the Company had successfully completed the placement of the first Green Bond (Series 8 Corporate Bond), denominated in Argentine peso at a variable interest rate of Badlar plus 2%, maturing in July 2023 by American amortization method. The Company issued a nominal value of AR$3.1 billion after having received offers of purchase for more than AR$9.6 billion, more than 3 times compared to the nominal value to be issued.

The use of proceeds will finance the expansion project at PEPE III (Pampa Energía Wind Farm III), as the Company will invest more than US$120 million to increase PEPE III's gross capacity by 81 MW. Its output will be sold to large users through private PPA in the MAT ER (Term Market from Renewable Energy Sources) and its commercial commissioning is estimated for the second quarter of 2023.

As of today, Pampa owns three wind farms: PEMC (Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm) of 100 MW, PEPE II and PEPE III, of 53.2 MW each. Once works are finalized, our wind farms will contribute to the national grid a total of 287.4 MW of renewable energy.

This is the first green bond issued by Pampa, which reflects the commitment to finance projects with a positive impact on the environment and to diversify the country's energy matrix. The issuance was distinguished by Fix Ratings, an affiliate of Fitch Ratings, with a Green Bond (BV1) rating, one of the best ratings, as it is in line with the ICMA (International Capital Market Association)'s four core components of the GBP (Green Bond Principles). Moreover, the bond will join the Social, Green and Sustainable Bonds Panel of the ByMA, which promotes the conditions for the Capital Markets of Argentina to become more sustainable.

This expansion, in addition to the closing of the cycle project at CTEB (Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant) and the investment commitment for the three rounds of the Plan Gas.Ar, are part of the Company's strategy to focus its investments on the power generation capacity growth, and the exploration and production of natural gas.

