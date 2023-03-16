Pampa Energía S A : 2022 Financial Statements in US$

7B24note CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022, 2021 AND 2020 (In millions of U.S. dollar ("US$"))

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Pampa Energía Sociedad Anónima (Pampa Energía S.A.) Opinions on the Financial Statements and Internal Control over Financial Reporting We have audited the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position of Pampa Energía Sociedad Anónima (Pampa Energía S.A.) and its subsidiaries (the "Company") as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, of changes in equity and of cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2022, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). We also have audited the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2022 in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Also, in our opinion, the Company maintained, in all material respects, effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the COSO. Basis for Opinions The Company's management is responsible for these consolidated financial statements, for maintaining effective internal control over financial reporting, and for its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, included in the accompanying Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express opinions on the Company's consolidated financial statements and on the Company's internal control over financial reporting based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud, and whether effective internal control over financial reporting was maintained in all material respects. Our audits of the consolidated financial statements included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test Price Waterhouse & Co. S.R.L., Bouchard 557, piso 8°, C1106ABG - Ciudad de Buenos Aires T: +(54.11) 4850.0000, www.pwc.com/ar

basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. Our audit of internal control over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. Our audits also included performing such other procedures as we considered necessary in the circumstances. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinions. As described in Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting, management has excluded Greenwind S.A. and Vientos de Arauco Renovables S.A.U. from its assessment of internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022 because they were acquired by the Company in purchase business combinations during 2022. We have also excluded Greenwind S.A. and Vientos de Arauco Renovables S.A.U. from our audit of internal control over financial reporting. Greenwind S.A. and Vientos de Arauco Renovables S.A.U. are wholly-owned subsidiaries whose total assets and total revenues excluded from management's assessment and our audit of internal control over financial reporting represent approximately 5.8%% and 0.6%, respectively, of the related consolidated financial statement amounts as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022. Definition and Limitations of Internal Control over Financial Reporting A company's internal control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company's internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Critical Audit Matters The critical audit matters communicated below are matters arising from the current period audit of the consolidated financial statements that were communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that (i) relate to accounts or disclosures that are 2

material to the consolidated financial statements and (ii) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matters below, providing separate opinions on the critical audit matters or on the accounts or disclosures to which they relate. The Impact of Proved Estimates of Oil and Gas Reserves on Oil and Gas Segment Property, Plant and Equipment and Allocated Goodwill. As described in Notes 7 and 11.2 to the consolidated financial statements, as of December 31, 2022, the Company's consolidated net book value of property, plant and equipment balance of the oil and gas segment was $807 million, the goodwill balance allocated to the oil and gas segment was $35 million, and depreciation expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $125 million. As described in Note 6.1.7 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company's management estimates oil and gas reserves which are used in the determination of depreciation of property, plant and equipment used in the areas of oil and gas, as well as assessing the recoverability of these assets and goodwill allocated to the oil and gas segment. There are numerous uncertainties in estimating proved and unproved reserves and future production profiles, development costs and prices, including several factors beyond the producer's control. Reserve engineering is a subjective process of estimating underground accumulations involving a certain degree of uncertainty. Reserves estimates depend on the quality of the available engineering and geological data as of the estimation date and on the interpretation and judgment thereof. Periodic revisions to the estimated oil and gas reserves and related future net cash flows may be necessary as a result of changes in a number of factors, related to reservoir performance, new drilling, oil and gas prices, cost, technological advances, new geological or geophysical data, and other economic factors. The estimates of oil and gas reserves have been developed by employed specialists, specifically petroleum engineers, and audited by independent specialists engaged by the Company. The principal considerations for our determination that performing procedures relating to the impact of estimates of proved oil and gas reserves on oil and gas segment property, plant and equipment and allocated goodwill are a critical audit matter are the significant judgment by management, including the use of specialists, when developing the estimates of oil and gas reserves, which in turn led to a high degree of auditor judgment and effort in performing procedures to evaluate the significant assumptions used in developing those estimates, related to future production profiles, development costs and prices. Addressing the matter involved performing procedures and evaluating audit evidence in connection with forming our overall opinion on the consolidated financial statements. These procedures included testing the effectiveness of controls relating to management's estimates of oil and gas reserves. These procedures also included, among others, evaluating the methods and significant assumptions used by management in developing these estimates, related to future production profiles, development costs and prices. The work of management's engaged specialist was used in performing the procedures to evaluate the reasonableness of these estimates of proved oil and gas reserves. As a basis for using this work, the specialists' competence, capability and objectivity were understood, as well as 3