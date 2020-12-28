Log in
PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

(PAMP)
Pampa Energía S A : Amendment to the VIII Share Buyback Program

12/28/2020 | 05:31pm EST
Release

Buenos Aires, December 28, 2020. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) informs that the Board of Directors of Pampa approved today the amendment to the item No 5 of the terms and conditions of the share buyback program approved on October 30, 2020, to a maximum price of US$15 per American Depositary Receipt ('ADR') in the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE') and of AR$85.20 per ordinary share in the Bolsas y Mercados S.A. ('ByMA'), keeping the remaining terms and conditions timely approved unchanged.

For further information, please contact:

Gustavo Mariani - CEO
Gabriel Cohen - CFO
Lida Wang - Investor Relations and Sustainability Officer

The Pampa Energía Building
Maipú 1, (C1084ABA), Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000
ri.pampaenergia.com/en
investor@pampaenergia.com

Disclaimer

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 22:30:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
