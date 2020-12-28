Pampa Energía S A : Amendment to the VIII Share Buyback Program

Release

Buenos Aires, December 28, 2020. Pampa Energía S.A. ('Pampa' or the 'Company'; NYSE: PAM; ByMA: PAMP) informs that the Board of Directors of Pampa approved today the amendment to the item No 5 of the terms and conditions of the share buyback program approved on October 30, 2020, to a maximum price of US$15 per American Depositary Receipt ('ADR') in the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE') and of AR$85.20 per ordinary share in the Bolsas y Mercados S.A. ('ByMA'), keeping the remaining terms and conditions timely approved unchanged.

