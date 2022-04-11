Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Argentina
  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  Pampa Energía S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    PAMP   ARP432631215

PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

(PAMP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  04-07
184.20 ARS   +3.28%
PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : April 11th, 2022, "Relevant Event. Cumulative Voting." - Form 6-K
PU
04/08PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Directors Proposal - CVs
PU
03/21PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Call to General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 27, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
News 
Official Publications

Pampa Energía S A : April 11th, 2022, “Relevant Event. Cumulative Voting.” - Form 6-K

04/11/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
I am writing to you, in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Pampa Energía S.A. (the "Company") in order to inform that on the date hereof, the shareholder Fondo de Garantía de Sustentabilidad-Administración Nacional de la Seguridad Social ("FGS-ANSES") notified the Company of its intention of using the cumulative voting system in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting to be held on April 27th, 2022.

Sincerely,

________________________________

María Agustina Montes

Head of Market Relations

Disclaimer

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 21:30:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
