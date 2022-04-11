Pampa Energía S A : April 11th, 2022, “Relevant Event. Cumulative Voting.” - Form 6-K

I am writing to you, in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Pampa Energía S.A. (the "Company") in order to inform that on the date hereof, the shareholder Fondo de Garantía de Sustentabilidad-Administración Nacional de la Seguridad Social ("FGS-ANSES") notified the Company of its intention of using the cumulative voting system in the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting to be held on April 27th, 2022.
Sincerely,
________________________________
María Agustina Montes
Head of Market Relations
Disclaimer
Pampa Energia SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 21:30:13 UTC.