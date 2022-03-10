Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Pampa Energía S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PAMP   ARP432631215

PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.

(PAMP)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  03-08
179.15 ARS   -2.34%
05:08pPAMPA ENERGÍA S A : COMISIÓN NACIONAL DE VALORES - Form 6-K
PU
04:42pPAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Q4 20 Earnings Release
PU
03/08PAMPA ENERGÍA S A : Q4 21 Earnings Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pampa Energía S A : COMISIÓN NACIONAL DE VALORES - Form 6-K

03/10/2022 | 05:08pm EST
COMISIÓN NACIONAL DE VALORES

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ARGENTINOS

Ref.: Relevant Event. Convening of a Shareholders' Meeting for April 27th, 2022.

Dear Sirs:

I am writing to you in my capacity as Head of Market Relations of Pampa Energía S.A. (the "Company") to inform that on the date hereof the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to convene an Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting for April 27th, 2022 at 11 am for its first call, and the Ordinary Meeting at 12 pm for its second call. Such meeting will be held virtually by Microsoft Teams.

Sincerely,

María Agustina Montes

Head of Market Relations

Disclaimer

Pampa Energia SA published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:04:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 143 B 1 317 M 1 317 M
Net income 2021 30 414 M 280 M 280 M
Net Debt 2021 113 B 1 036 M 1 036 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 248 B 2 277 M 2 277 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,52x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Pampa Energía S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 179,15 ARS
Average target price 150,52 ARS
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gustavo Mariani Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nicolás Mindlin Chief Financial Officer
Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Chairman
Mauricio Penta Executive Director-Administration & IT
Miguel Ricardo Bein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAMPA ENERGÍA S.A.7.79%2 279
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.97%157 648
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.41%81 037
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.11%71 162
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.86%68 988
ENEL S.P.A.-14.29%67 989